EMA Trend Following

This is a very nice EA which is running on Trend basis on EMA settings, very good returns, with SL and TP, if trade goes in loss the next trade according to loss can adjust this EA, I am uploading the back test of that EA as well, you can see that as well.

You will never find that trending base EA in that price from anywhere, I am using this EA since almost 01 year and on my profiles you can see some live accounts as well.

Recommended products
SwS Mt4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
SwS Scalping whit Stocastic:  It is a scalping system that uses the stocastic signal as a reference to enter the market. It is a very aggressive system so it needs volatile pairs with little spread. The system detects turning points and operates small market corrections. All orders have a stoploss. And it has a virtual trailing. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only  $ 10 0 . You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as resu
Night Lottery EA Lite MT4
Robots4Forex Ltd
4 (5)
Experts
The Night Lottery EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and uses time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD, AUDNZD and USDCHF using the M5 timeframe, defaults are for EURUSD. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Any questions message me - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex View More Products - https://www
FREE
MMMRSI for scalpers
Andre Tavares
Experts
RSI EA Revolutionize Your Trading with Our Cutting-Edge RSI E Expert Advisor Tired of spending countless hours analyzing charts? Our advanced Expert Advisor, powered by the robust RSI E indicator and equipped with a sophisticated trailing stop loss feature, offers a fully automated solution to your trading needs. Key Features: * Fully Automated Trading : Set it and forget it! Our EA executes trades based on precise signals generated by the RSI E indicator. * Advanced Risk Management : Protect yo
VolatilityScalperEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
3 (2)
Experts
This expert is a pure volatility scalper working with two pending orders (buy stop and sell stop). Expert not use any indicator, only use prices action and volatility of price to generate signals. There are three conditions for it to work: Tight spread  Fast execution Stop level = 0 Please during the tests of this EA do not simultaneously use another EA in the same terminal because it affects the modification speed. Try expert on demo account first before use it on real one.
FREE
Curiosity 4 Trend Colors EA
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Curiosity 4 Trend Colors  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 4 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 4 Trend Colors is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algori
DoIt Gold Guardian MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
[ MT5 Version ]   DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD)   DoIt Gold Guardian   is designed for traders who want to   capitalize on gold’s explosive movements   with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for   long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek   consistent growth without fear of volatility , i
EU Scalp
Catalin Zachiu
5 (2)
Experts
The expert is a combination of two strategies , first one is preset to work against the direction of the price movement and the second one is working on it , based on the probability of price breakouts or swings that occure at important trade levels . The default settings are optimized for the EurUsd pair M15 Timeframe and the expert can be easily optimized using just "Open Price" mode because the opening and closing of trades take place only on new candle open (can be modified by setting "Trade
Super Ngayun Pro
Teguh Santoso
Experts
Super Ngayun Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor that use two engine to handle sell and buy transaction is same time. This Robot opens a large number of orders and have alert to monitor your account Currency Pair : EURUSD, GPBCAD Time Frame : M15 Minimum Balance : 500 usd or 500 cent per pair Setup : Default Real-time results can be viewed  :    GBPCAD = https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/786910 CENT =  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/786905  
Canberra
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
Curiosity 1 Box Break EA
Marta Gonzalez
5 (1)
Experts
Curiosity 1 box break It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 1 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 1 box break  is a break system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms d
EA Hidden System
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses an averaging system and various indicators for determining signals. The Expert Advisor does not open positions during news releases. The EA has been optimized for the currency pairs / timeframe М15 : EURUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDCAD, CADCHF, AUDCHF, AUDUSD. The EA works with any broker. For the EA to work correctly, open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add http://ec.forexprostools.com , http://time.is/UTC an
Cuervo SMAX trading II
Cristobal Hidalgo Soriano
Experts
Cuervo SMAX Estrategia basada en la Media Móvil Simple de 20 periodos! Este asesor experto (EA) utiliza la poderosa combinación de la SMA de 20 periodos y un sistema de gestión de riesgos inteligente para identificar oportunidades de trading rentables en el mercado. Características destacadas: Estrategia basada en la SMA de 20 periodos: Identifica la dirección de la tendencia actual y genera señales de entrada precisas. Gestión de riesgos avanzada: Controla el tamaño máximo de lote y establece n
Candlestick trend scalper
Roman Lomaev
Experts
Candlestick Trend Scalper — Trend-Based Scalping Expert Advisor Safety first! This EA does NOT use dangerous strategies such as Martingale, grids, averaging, or other high-risk methods. How does it work? The EA opens short-term trades and closes them based on the following conditions: Take Profit — locking in profit Stop Loss — limiting losses Trailing Stop — securing profits ️ Expert Advisor Parameters ️ Trend Filter EnableTrendFilter : Enable/Disable trend filter
Triple MACD grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades when MACD signal cross 3 times . Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. Fast_EMA_period - Set Fast EMA period. Slow_EMA_period -   Set Slow EMA period. Signal_period - Set signal period. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order.
Super Oscillator EA MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Super Oscillator is an ea based on the super oscillator indicator.  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/59070 This ea uses the indicator's trend exhaustion signal to initiate a countertrend strategy. The system has a costly lotage, although it can have more than one operation open at a time It does not require large capital or margin requirements to be operated. You can download the demo and test it yourself.  Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first"
Wrb btcusd scalp strategy
Alfie Thomas Hughes
Experts
This EA is made for BTCUSD on the 5 minute timeframe, with good risk management and a solid strategyi have managed to simplify it all to make using the bot easier. This bot has some optimal setting that i found through back testing although you are free to test it on any chart with any setting. It is intended to be used with the following setting: - WRB threshold percentage (10) - ATR period (5) - Stop loss percent (5) - Target percent (1) - Max open trades (5) - Trade session start/close (0-235
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
Voorloper MT4
Pradana Novan Rianto
4.5 (18)
Experts
Voorloper Expert Advisor: Revolutionizing Trading with DDR System Introducing Voorloper, an innovative Expert Advisor that blends Moving Average (MA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators to redefine your trading experience. Voorloper stands out from the crowd with its unique feature: the Drawdown Reduction (DDR) System. Key Features: MA and RSI Integration:   Voorloper utilizes a powerful combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index indicators to identify optimal entry and
FREE
RSI and MA filter
Dmitriy Epshteyn
4.67 (3)
Experts
Советник "RSI and MA filter" торгует по индикатору RSI, использует фильтр в качестве двух средних скользящих (быстрая MA выше медленной MA - покупка, продажа - наоборот), по желанию Пользователя применяется мартингейл (количество умножения лота при серии убытков ограничивается), безубыток, трейлинг стоп, инвертирование сигнала. Настройки советника: Индикатор RSI: RSI_Period = 14; используемый период индикатора RSI_Shift = 1; номер свечи выбранного графика, с которой советник берет сигнал, 0 -ор
FREE
Finanix Gold EA MT4
Charles Linzon Dy
Experts
Finanix Gold EA is the result of two years of extensive research and backtesting, ensuring that it is built on a solid foundation of data-driven insights and proven trading strategies. This expert advisor is fine-tuned for trading XAUUSD/Gold .  It is also capable of trading any instrument. Introducing the cutting-edge Finanix Gold EA , powered by advanced mathematical functions and unparalleled computation capabilities. This revolutionary tool is designed to provide traders with a competitive
Versatile
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Versatile expert system follows the principle "stay in the market for as long as possible". The main indicators are Moving Average and Relative Strength Index. The EA supports working in two directions simultaneously both following a trend and against it depending on the settings. A limited number of orders LimitOrders is used for operation. The EA correctly handles errors and reliably works with a deposit 1000 USD and higher. M5 and higher timeframes are supported. The EA has very flexible sett
Amelia
Hugo Torrecilla Antolin
Experts
Limited time offer for $ 40 . Launch promotion. Price will go up soon to 100$. Description: Alex AI is a trading system based on Fibonacci grids. Designed with an AI capable of achieving the best trading results. Searching for entries and exits based on Fibonacci rules. The system analyses the markets in search of the best opportunities and through a maya achieves the best results. The use of tools based on the Fibonacci sequence and Fibonacci retracement levels in the technical analysis of fi
DetectTrend
Roman Vasilenko
Experts
The EA distinguishes a sideways trend from a directional one and changes its trading tactics. When an opposite signal appears, an opposite order is opened, covering the opposite ones. And changes the parameters opposite to close. The Expert Advisor is intended for trading only on foreign exchange market FOREX. Does not work on stock and commodity instruments. Recommended for use on variable periods M5, M15 and H1. ADVISOR PARAMETERS: ID Expert Advisor - Magic number of the advisor. period FAST
Lusaka
Mikhail Mitin
4.5 (2)
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Envelopes and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
FREE
VaniganMT4
Nissar Ahmed
5 (1)
Experts
### **Vanigan MT4  Core Trading Strategy Sideways Market Detection Uses ADX (Average Directional Index) to identify non-trending markets ADX < ADX_Thresh (25.0) → Sideways market ADX >= ADX_Thresh → Trending market (no trades) Entry Signals RSI (Relative Strength Index) for entry triggers: RSI < Oversold (30) → Buy Signal RSI > Overbought (70) → Sell Signal Trades only execute in sideways markets ( ADX < 25 ) Risk & Money Management Lot Size Calculation Fixed Lots : LotSize if UseMM = false Mo
FREE
DYJ RiseTrading
Daying Cao
Experts
The RiseTrading is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and PowerSignal and MACD and Stochastic indicators. The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions. That can work on a real account at
Cusiosity 12 The Pullback Signal
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Cusiosity    12 The Pullback Signal    It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.   Cusiosity  12 The Pullback Signal   have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for the identification of areas of chan
SmartWork
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The automated trading system determines the direction of the trend in accordance with the author's algorithm for determining wave movements. The EA processes each trend movement with a grid of market transactions in the direction of the trend. To minimize drawdown, the trading robot uses opposite buy and sell-grids of deals. This method allows you to compensate for the floating loss from trades in the previous trend. The author's system for enabling trailing stop is an additional part of the sy
Griddy Calm EA
Mikhail Kornilov
Experts
5 copies are left for $149. The next price is $189. Griddy Calm EA uses the classical strategy of open orders in trend direction at the best price. At trend turning it implements the soft averaging grid. Big dynamic step, small lot multiplier and equity stop loss makes the grid strategy safe enough for long term trading. The key feature of the EA is an algorithm of partial closing which uses small rollbacks of price to gradually close bad trades. Moreover, this strategy is absolutely universal
PulseBar EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
PulseBar EA is a dynamic multi-group breakout scalping Expert Advisor that combines volatility pulse detection with candlestick breakout logic to capture rapid intraday price movements. Built with precision algorithms and group-based trade management, it delivers consistent scalping performance across volatile market sessions. Whether you trade XAU/USD (Gold), major forex pairs, or indices, PulseBar EA adapts seamlessly to changing momentum, identifying breakout “pulse bars” and executing trades
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.86 (42)
Experts
Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
Bazooka EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Bazooka EA – Trend & Momentum Expert Advisor for MT4 Default settings are configured to backtest EA on M15 timeframe with Open Price method from 2024 year till today. Correct settings for other timeframes you will find in comments section. Bazooka EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed to trade directional market moves using trend confirmation and momentum filtering . The EA focuses on controlled entries and disciplined exits, avoiding excessive trade frequency and hi
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
Goldzilla Scalping
Gun Gun Gunawan
1 (1)
Experts
Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Experts
ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
Greedy Red
Mihails Babuskins
4.34 (29)
Experts
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file Real monitoring signals:    Please see links on my profile Greedy Red is an Expert Advisor is designed based on Volume Profile FR . Volume Profile FR  calculates volume in price levels (typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Greedy Red(GR)’
Heiken Ashi EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Experts
Heiken Ashi EA MT4  is a fully automated trading system that takes Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles to the next level. It enters trades based on Heiken Ashi color changes, offering a highly customizable approach to fit different trading styles. The EA provides great flexibility, allowing you to select which Heiken Ashi candle (from the 2nd to the 10th) should trigger the first trade. Additionally, it includes a distance limitation feature to prevent excessive entries at similar price leve
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
More from author
EA Top and Bottom Reverse Martingale
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
Reverse Martingale, also known as the "Paroli" betting system, is a gambling strategy used primarily in games of chance such as roulette, blackjack, or even sports betting. Unlike the traditional Martingale system, where a player doubles their bet after a loss, the Reverse Martingale involves increasing the bet after a win and reducing it after a loss. This strategy is often employed by individuals hoping to take advantage of winning streaks and capitalize on short-term gains. Here's how the Rev
EA Macd Indicator Strategy Cut Loss
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and analysts to identify trends and potential buy or sell signals in a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It's essentially a combination of two moving averages, often referred to as the "fast" and "slow" moving averages. Here's how the MACD is calculated: Fast Moving Average (12-period EMA): This is a 12-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the asset's pric
EA Forex Scalping Strategy
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
This EA Scalping is a trading strategy where traders aim to make small profits from frequent, short-term price fluctuations in the market. It involves opening and closing positions within a very short time frame, sometimes even within seconds or minutes. Traders who employ scalping strategies often make numerous trades throughout a trading session, aiming to capture small price movements. Expert Advisors (EAs) are automated trading systems that can execute trades on behalf of traders based on pr
EA ichimoku Cloud
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA Ichimoku Cloud consists of several components: Tenkan-sen (Conversion Line) : This is a short-term moving average that indicates the market's short-term trend. Kijun-sen (Base Line) : This is a longer-term moving average that gives insight into the market's medium-term trend. Senkou Span A (Leading Span A) : This forms one edge of the Ichimoku cloud and is calculated by averaging the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen. It helps identify potential support and resistance levels. Senkou Span B (Leadin
EA Engulfing Candle
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
An EA Engulfing Candle is a significant pattern in technical analysis often used in financial markets, especially in trading stocks, forex, and other assets. It occurs on candlestick charts and is a reliable indicator of potential trend reversals or continuation. An Engulfing Candle consists of two consecutive candlesticks, usually representing two trading periods (e.g., two days for daily charts). The second candlestick "engulfs" the first one, meaning its body completely covers the body of the
EA Envelopes
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The "EA Envelopes" indicator, often referred to as "Moving Average Envelopes," is a technical analysis tool used in financial markets to identify potential trends and trading opportunities. It consists of two lines plotted above and below a moving average of a security's price. Here's how the Envelopes indicator works: Calculation of Moving Average : A simple moving average (SMA) is calculated for the price of a financial instrument over a specified time period. This moving average represents th
EA Candle Body SizeX2
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA Candle Body SizeX2 strategy is a trading approach that focuses on the size of candle bodies in a price chart. Candlestick charts are a popular tool in technical analysis, used by traders to make decisions about buying or selling assets like stocks, forex, or cryptocurrencies. In the context of the "Candle Body SizeX2" strategy, here's how it generally works: Candlestick Analysis : Candlestick charts represent price movements over a specified period, typically showing open, close, high, an
EA EMA High Low Price
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
This "EA EMA High & Low Price" refers to the concept of using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) in the context of tracking the highest (high) and lowest (low) prices of a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. The Exponential Moving Average is a widely used technical analysis tool that helps traders and analysts identify trends and potential reversals in price movements. In this context, the "EMA High & Low Price" approach involves calculating the Exponential Moving
EA EMA Crossover Trend
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
Certainly! An EA (Expert Advisor) EMA (Exponential Moving Average) Trend Following Crossover strategy is a popular algorithm used in trading to identify trends in financial markets, such as stocks, forex, or cryptocurrencies. This strategy uses two Exponential Moving Averages with different periods to generate buy and sell signals based on their crossovers. Here's how it works: Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs): An Exponential Moving Average gives more weight to recent price data, making it mor
EA CCI Indicator
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
Certainly, I can explain a trading strategy using the EA of Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator. The CCI is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders to identify potential trend reversals, overbought, or oversold conditions in a market. Here's a basic CCI indicator strategy: Strategy Overview: The CCI indicator oscillates around a zero line, providing signals based on its position relative to this line. This strategy involves using CCI to identify potential trend reversals and overbo
EA Fractals Alligator
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA Fractals Alligator strategy is a trading strategy popularized by Bill Williams, a famous trader and author of the book "Trading Chaos." It is a part of his broader trading system called the "Chaos Theory" and is based on the use of three moving averages, which he refers to as the "Alligator." The Alligator consists of the following three moving averages: Alligator's Jaw (Blue Line): This is a 13-period Smoothed Moving Average (SMA) moved 8 bars into the future. Alligator's Teeth (Red Line
EA Secret Scalping
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
An EA (Expert Advisor) scalping strategy is a trading approach in the foreign exchange (Forex) or other financial markets that utilizes automated trading software to make a large number of small, quick trades to profit from short-term price movements. Scalping is a high-frequency trading strategy where traders aim to capture small price fluctuations within a very short time frame, often seconds or minutes. Here are some key elements to consider when developing or using an EA scalping strategy: T
EA STO Stochastic Oscillator
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The Stochastic Oscillator EA is a popular technical indicator used in financial markets, particularly in trading and investing. It helps traders and analysts assess the momentum and potential reversal points of an asset's price. Here's a brief explanation of the Stochastic Oscillator, often referred to as the Stochastics or simply Stoch: Definition : The Stochastic Oscillator is a momentum indicator that compares an asset's closing price to its price range over a specified period, typically 14 p
Best Martingale Strategy
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
EA Martingale is a popular betting strategy that has been applied to various forms of gambling, including trading and investing. However, it's important to note that Martingale strategies can be extremely risky and are not recommended for serious financial endeavors, as they can lead to substantial losses. This strategy relies on the idea of doubling your bet after each losing trade in the hope of eventually making a profit. Here's how you might apply a Martingale strategy in the context of Elec
EA Heiken Ashi Strategy
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
Certainly! An EA (Expert Advisor) Heiken Ashi strategy is a trading algorithm designed to automate trading decisions based on Heiken Ashi candlestick patterns. Heiken Ashi is a type of candlestick charting technique that aims to filter out noise and provide a smoother representation of price trends. It does this by averaging price data over a specified period. Here's a simple outline of how you can create an EA Heiken Ashi strategy: Heiken Ashi Calculation : You need to implement the Heiken Ashi
Slope of Moving Average
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The term "EA Slope of Moving Average" likely refers to a concept related to trading and technical analysis, particularly in the context of using Expert Advisors (EAs) in trading platforms like MetaTrader. Here's an explanation of each part of the term: EA (Expert Advisor) : An EA is a software program used in MetaTrader and other trading platforms to automate trading strategies. Traders can create or purchase EAs to execute trades based on predefined rules, algorithms, or indicators. Slope : In
EA Bollinger Bands
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA (Expert Advisor) Distance of Bollinger Bands is a trading strategy or algorithm used in financial markets, particularly in Forex trading. Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a middle band (usually a simple moving average) and two outer bands (standard deviations of the middle band). The EA Distance of Bollinger Bands strategy focuses on measuring the distance between the price and the Bollinger Bands to make trading decisions. Here's how the EA Distance of Bolli
EA Macd Martingale
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
Creating a trading strategy using the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator can be a powerful tool for traders looking to identify trends and potential entry/exit points in the financial markets. Here's a simple MACD-based trading strategy: Strategy Name: MACD Trend-Following Strategy Timeframe: This strategy can be applied to various timeframes, but it's commonly used on daily or 4-hour charts. Indicators: MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence): This consists of three com
EA RSI Plus Martingale
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
"EA RSI Martingale" likely refers to a trading strategy or Expert Advisor (EA) used in the foreign exchange (Forex) or financial markets. Let's break down what each of these terms means: EA (Expert Advisor): An EA is an automated trading system or software program that can be used on trading platforms like MetaTrader. It is designed to execute trading strategies based on predefined rules without the need for human intervention. RSI (Relative Strength Index): RSI is a popular technical indicator
EA Distance 3EMA
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
Certainly! An EA Exponential Moving Average (EMA) strategy is a trading or investment approach used in financial markets, particularly in the context of stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other assets. Here's an explanation in English: An Exponential Moving Average (EMA) strategy is a popular method employed by traders and investors to analyze price trends in financial markets. It's a technical analysis tool that helps identify potential buying or selling opportunities based on historical price data.
EA 2 Random Patterns
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
Creating a Forex trading strategy based on random patterns is generally not a recommended approach for successful trading. Forex trading is a complex financial market where traders use various strategies, technical and fundamental analysis, risk management, and market knowledge to make informed decisions. Relying on random patterns is more akin to gambling and is unlikely to yield consistent profits in the long term. Successful Forex trading strategies typically involve careful analysis and plan
EA 3 Hammer Candlesticks
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA Three Hammer Candlesticks Strategy is a candlestick pattern-based trading strategy used in technical analysis to identify potential trend reversals in financial markets, particularly in stocks, forex, and commodities. The strategy focuses on three specific candlestick patterns: the Hammer, the Inverted Hammer, and the Shooting Star. These patterns can provide valuable information about market sentiment and potential price reversals. Here's how the strategy works: The Hammer: The Hammer is
EA Powerful Candle
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
For Live Results with the same EA Powerful Candle click the link below for signal copying and see the live trades as well. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2073310 The "Powerful Candle Strategy" is a trading strategy commonly used in financial markets, especially in the realm of technical analysis. This strategy relies on identifying specific candlestick patterns to make trading decisions. Candlestick patterns are graphical representations of price movements in a given time frame, typically on a
EA Bollinger Band High Distance
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA of Bollinger Bands are a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to analyze price volatility and potential price reversal points in financial markets, such as stocks, forex, or cryptocurrencies. They consist of three lines: The middle band: This is typically a simple moving average (SMA) of the price over a specific period. The most common period used is 20. The upper band: This is the sum of the middle band and twice the standard deviation of the price over the same
EA RSI Pending Grid
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
"RSI" usually refers to the Relative Strength Index, a technical indicator used in financial markets to analyze the strength or weakness of an asset's price. "Pending Grid" may suggest a specific trading strategy that combines pending orders with grid trading techniques. RSI EA : RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a technical indicator used in trading to assess whether an asset is overbought or oversold. It measures the speed and change of price movements. RSI values range from 0 to 100. Typically
EA SMA High Win Rate Strategy
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
Achieving a high win rate in various activities, such as gaming, investing, or sports, often requires a combination of skill, strategy, and discipline. Here are some general principles that can help you develop a high win rate strategy: Skill Development: Mastery of the fundamentals is crucial. Whether it's a game, a financial market, or a sport, invest time in learning the basics and continually improving your skills. This might involve studying strategies, practicing regularly, or seeking out
EA Bollinger Bands Hedge Strategy
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
A Bollinger Bands hedge strategy is a trading strategy that utilizes Bollinger Bands to make trading decisions and manage risk. Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a middle band (usually a simple moving average) and two outer bands that are typically set at a certain number of standard deviations away from the middle band. These bands expand and contract based on market volatility. Here's a basic outline of a Bollinger Bands hedge strategy: Objective : The primary goal
TWZ Gold Killer
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The Gold Killer support and resistance strategy with Trilling Stop loss is a trading method that focuses on identifying key levels where the price of gold tends to find support (stop falling) and resistance (stop rising). Here's a breakdown of how to apply this strategy effectively: Best Time Frame: 01 Hour Works only on Gold: Minimum Deposit 10K If someone wants for Currencies DM Me. 1. Understanding Support and Resistance Support Level: A price level where a downtrend can be expected to pause
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review