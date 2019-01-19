Night Lottery EA Lite MT4

4

The Night Lottery EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and uses time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD, AUDNZD and USDCHF using the M5 timeframe, defaults are for EURUSD. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Any questions message me - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex

View More Products - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex/seller#!category=1
Monitoring Signals - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/robots4forex?orderby=gain

Features

  • Fully automated
  • Not sensitive to spread
  • Always a stop loss in place
  • This system has the option to be NFA/FIFO compliant
  • Works on any VPS
Reviews 9
imWald
694
imWald 2019.04.11 11:37 
 

live with ICM and VPN, really good, thanks for this free version.

dragonmark
175
dragonmark 2022.04.26 12:49 
 

Good

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.01 21:25 
 

Good job.

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Siphesihle Mabhengu
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Profalgo Limited
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4.94 (34)
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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dragonmark
175
dragonmark 2022.04.26 12:49 
 

Good

Domantas Juodenis
7933
Domantas Juodenis 2022.02.11 18:27 
 

I don't know but it not work for me on mt4 maybe i had to use mt5 i will try later

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.01 21:25 
 

Good job.

Babak Alamdar
5633
Babak Alamdar 2020.10.28 13:37 
 

Good EA!

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2020.01.18 03:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

imWald
694
imWald 2019.04.11 11:37 
 

live with ICM and VPN, really good, thanks for this free version.

Richard Bethsold
1567
Richard Bethsold 2019.01.30 21:26 
 

Nice EA! 5 Stars!

Jhs
394
Jhs 2019.01.23 19:33 
 

Good expert, that I would admit many configurations but the current configuration .set is good. Mark is a good developer, just tell him he could make more offers on his products.

UPDATE 8.2.2109: Like many others Eas fault on downtrend or uptrend and just go right in Market range an low volatility

Yingnan Li
316
Yingnan Li 2019.01.19 02:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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