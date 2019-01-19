Night Lottery EA Lite MT4
- Experts
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Robots4Forex LtdProfessional software developer with a passion for finance. Any questions or requests message me.
Telegram Group - https://t.me/+6qXOPmKlp182Yjdk
- Version: 1.23
- Updated: 24 January 2022
The Night Lottery EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and uses time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD, AUDNZD and USDCHF using the M5 timeframe, defaults are for EURUSD. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Any questions message me - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex
View More Products - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex/seller#!category=1
Monitoring Signals - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/robots4forex?orderby=gain
Features
- Fully automated
- Not sensitive to spread
- Always a stop loss in place
- This system has the option to be NFA/FIFO compliant
- Works on any VPS
live with ICM and VPN, really good, thanks for this free version.