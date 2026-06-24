ZetaFX Signal

ZETAFX SIGNALS - EA AUTO TRADER

1. HOW TO GET STARTED

1.1 Visit our website: https://zetafxsignals.onrender.com
1.2 Create an account.
1.3 Retrieve your license key to access the script.

1.4 Set your laptop or pc time zone to (UTC +02:00 Harare, Pretoria)


2. HOW IT WORKS
Once you have purchased the EA Auto Trader, simply drag and drop the 
file onto any chart inside your trading platform.


3. SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

* Uptime:   24/7 continuous uptime on a PC, laptop, or VPS server.

* OS:       Windows 10 or Windows 11.
* Internet: Stable 24/7 internet connection.
* Capital:  Recommended minimum broker balance of $20.

4. IMPORTANT NOTE (FIRST LOAD)
When you first load the script and enter your license key, it may 
automatically open an initial order on your account. 

We highly recommend canceling this first order and waiting for a fresh 
one. Once the next fresh trade setup triggers, the system is officially 
running.

5. DEFAULT SETTINGS & CUSTOMIZATION

* Order Lot Size: Default is set to 0.01. You can customize this size 
                  based on your risk preference.

* Custom Symbol Mapping (Gold): 
  The default setting is XAUUSD. Depending on your broker, you may 
  need to adjust this to match their specific naming convention.
  
  Format: XAUUSD:[Enter your broker's Gold name]
  
  Examples:
  - XAUUSD:XAUUSDm
  - XAUUSD:GOLD

6. TRADING EXPECTATIONS


* This EA features an 82% win ratio. 

* If a trade sits open for more than a day, do not panic. Just leave 
  it alone. It can occasionally take several hours or a day before 
  the strategy successfully takes profit.
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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