Seconds Heiken Ashi
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 5
The indicator displays in a separate window a price chart as Heiken Ashi candlesticks with a periodicity below a minute.
Available periods (seconds): 30, 20, 15, 12, 10, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1.
It is possible to select the base price for calculations.
Parameters
- Time frames - the period of candlesticks in seconds.
- Price levels count - the number of price levels on a chart.
- Applied price - the price used in calculations.
Buffer number: 0 - Heiken Ashi Open, 1 - Heiken Ashi High, 2 - Heiken Ashi Low, 3 - Heiken Ashi Close.