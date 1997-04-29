Concurent Risk Management

EA Utility Tool: Risk Consistency Manager

The Risk Consistency Manager EA is a simple yet powerful tool that automates risk management across multiple open positions. It dynamically adjusts stop-loss levels to distribute a predefined total risk value (e.g., $10,000) evenly among all active trades.

Key Features:

Dynamic Risk Distribution: Automatically allocates an equal share of risk to each position (e.g. with total risk capital of $10,000, its will be distribute each trade with $3,333.33 risk and update the stoploss price). Real-Time Stop-Loss Updates: Continuously adjusts stop-loss levels as positions are added or closed. Works With All Trades: Compatible with manual or EA-managed positions.

Example:

Total Risk: $10,000

$10,000 Open Positions: 3 trades

3 trades Risk Per Position: $3,333.33 (stop-loss adjusted accordingly).

Benefits:

Consistent Risk Control: Prevents overexposure by distributing risk equally.

Saves Time: Automates stop-loss adjustments for all trades.

Automates stop-loss adjustments for all trades. Improves Discipline: Keeps trades aligned with your risk plan.

This tool is ideal for traders who prioritize disciplined, automated risk management. Simple, effective, and reliable!



