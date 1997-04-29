Concurent Risk Management

EA Utility Tool: Risk Consistency Manager

The Risk Consistency Manager EA is a simple yet powerful tool that automates risk management across multiple open positions. It dynamically adjusts stop-loss levels to distribute a predefined total risk value (e.g., $10,000) evenly among all active trades.

Key Features:

  1. Dynamic Risk Distribution: Automatically allocates an equal share of risk to each position (e.g. with total risk capital of $10,000, its will be distribute each trade with $3,333.33 risk and update the stoploss price).
  2. Real-Time Stop-Loss Updates: Continuously adjusts stop-loss levels as positions are added or closed.
  3. Works With All Trades: Compatible with manual or EA-managed positions.

Example:

  • Total Risk: $10,000
  • Open Positions: 3 trades
  • Risk Per Position: $3,333.33 (stop-loss adjusted accordingly).

Benefits:

  • Consistent Risk Control: Prevents overexposure by distributing risk equally.
  • Saves Time: Automates stop-loss adjustments for all trades.
  • Improves Discipline: Keeps trades aligned with your risk plan.

This tool is ideal for traders who prioritize disciplined, automated risk management. Simple, effective, and reliable!


More from author
MaxStack GBPxUSD Entry
Kai Lim
Experts
MaxStack GBPUSD ENTRY Simple. Focused. Risk-Controlled Entry. MaxStack_GBPUSD_ENTRY is a lightweight version of our premium EA " MaxStack_GBPUSD_PREMIUM ", built for precision entries on the GBPUSD 15-minute chart. Designed for traders who want a taste of smart automation with controlled risk exposure, this EA offers dependable trade execution with essential features unlocked. Key Features Built for GBPUSD M15 – plug, set, and run. Automatic trade execution using our proven entry logic.
FREE
MaxStack AUDxUSD Entry
Kai Lim
Experts
MaxStack AUDxUSD Entry   Simple. Focused. Risk-Controlled Entry. MaxStack_AUDxUSD_ENTRY   is a limited version of our premium EA " MaxStack_AUDxUSD_PREMIUM ", built for precision entries on the AUDUSD 15-minute chart. Designed for traders who want a taste of smart automation with controlled risk exposure on real live account, this EA offers dependable trade execution with essential features unlocked.   Key Features Built for AUDUSD M15 – plug, set, and run. Automatic trade execution using
FREE
Bundle Risk Manager Pro
Kai Lim
Utilities
Bundle Risk Manager Pro EA "Risk Manager Pro EA is an all-in-one trading utility that combines advanced risk management tools, ensuring full control over your trading account while protecting your capital and complying with trading regulations. By bundling Limit Positions , Concurrent Risk Capital , and the newly added Limit Profit , this EA is the ultimate solution for disciplined trading and achieving evaluation goals. Key Features: 1. Limit Positions : Enforces a maximum number of open posi
FREE
Limit Opened Position
Kai Lim
Utilities
Limit Open Positions EA "Limit Positions EA is a powerful utility tool designed to provide strict control over the number of open positions in your trading account. This Expert Advisor continuously monitors your trading activity and ensures that no new positions are opened once the specified limit is reached. Ideal for traders seeking to mitigate overexposure and manage risk effectively, Limit Positions EA works seamlessly across all symbols and timeframes. Whether you're managing a large port
FREE
MaxStack GBPxUSD Premium
Kai Lim
Experts
Pricing Price increase with $50   after every 10 copies sold MaxStack GBPxUSD PREMIUM Simple setup. Strong results. Built for GBPUSD – 15-Minute Chart (Set your chart to 15 minutes and attach the EA) MaxStack GBPUSD PREMIUM is a precision-built Expert Advisor made specifically for GBPUSD , designed to deliver consistent results through smart margin-based risk allocation . You can use the default settings or tailor it to your own deposit and leverage setup . Simply optimize your preferre
MaxStack AUDxUSD Premium
Kai Lim
Experts
MaxStack AUDxUSD Premium Pricing Price increases by $50 after every 10 copies sold Simple setup. Strong results. Built for AUDUSD – 15-Minute Chart ( Set your chart to 15 minutes and attach the EA ) MaxStack AUDUSD PREMIUM is a precision-built Expert Advisor made specifically for AUDUSD, designed to deliver consistent results through smart margin-based risk allocation. You can use the default settings or tailor it to your own deposit and leverage setup. Simply optimize your preferred Risk Ma
