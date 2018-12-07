TradeRunner Pro
- Experts
-
Ugur Oezcan# ICMARKETS (21% live discount)
21.5% live discount on commission from ICMarkets. Discounts are available for every trade on your account, including manual trades.
to broker:
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 7 December 2018
- Activations: 5
This is no martingale, grid, hedge or other averaging strategy.
This expert is a classic break-out-strategy with special filter. It monitors market movements and set pending trades. If not activated in a certain time frame, new levels are set. On activation the experts trails the trade very closely. Every trade is protected by stop-loss.
Best trading times are while London and USA is open. We suggest – and have tested it with – EURUSD and GBPUSD
We also suggest a VPS with very fast ping times and an ECN-broker with tight spreads and without stop level.
Please find a signal for this expert here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller
Basic Parameters
- MAGICNO - magic number, unique number to identify Expert and Currency pair
- Lots - use lot size if money management is set to false
- UseMM - use money management
- MaximumRisk - Maximum Risk if money management is set to true
- MaximumLotSize - Maximum LotSize
- DecreaseFactor - decrease by a factor of X
- DecreaseLotSizeAfterXLosses - whether or not to decrease trade sizes after losses
- IncreaseFactor - increase by a factor of X
- IncreaseLotSizeAfterXLosses - whether or not to increase trade sizes after losses
- TimeFrame - Time frame to analyze bars
- HistoryAnalyse - how many bars to check
- Schift - how many bars back to start, eg.: 1 analyzes 1-19, 5 analyzes 5-23
- LastLowHigh - opens pending order only when low and high are set back at least 3 bars
- Tral_Stop - Points trailing when profit position
- TrailingStep - Step trailing when profit position
- StopLossInPoint - loss in points, at which a deal is closed
- TakeProfitinPoint - take profit in points (if set 0 does not use take profit)
- PendingOrderExpirationInHours - Pending order delete after x hours
- StartTradeHour - start trading at
- StartTradeMinute - start trading at
- EndTradeHour - end trading at
- EndTradeMinute - end trading at
- TradeSunday - False / True
- TradeMonday - False / True
- TradeThuesdy - False / True
- TradeWednesday - False / True
- TradeThursday - False / True
- TradeFriday - False / True
- CloseStartHour - start closing open trades at
- CloseStartMinute - start closing open trades at
- CloseEndHour - end closing open trades at
- CloseEndMinute - end closing open trades at
- in_NY_DST - set to true if New York uses Daylight saving time (Spring). Set to false if New York does not use Daylight saving time (Winter)
- GMTOffsetForTesting - GMT offset - for backtesting only