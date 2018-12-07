TradeRunner Pro

This is no martingale, grid, hedge or other averaging strategy.

This expert is a classic break-out-strategy with special filter. It monitors market movements and set pending trades. If not activated in a certain time frame, new levels are set. On activation the experts trails the trade very closely. Every trade is protected by stop-loss.

Best trading times are while London and USA is open. We suggest – and have tested it with – EURUSD and GBPUSD

We also suggest a VPS with very fast ping times and an ECN-broker with tight spreads and without stop level.

Please find a signal for this expert here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller





Basic Parameters

MAGICNO - magic number, unique number to identify Expert and Currency pair

magic number, unique number to identify Expert and Currency pair Lots - use lot size if money management is set to false

use lot size if money management is set to false UseMM - use money management

use money management MaximumRisk - Maximum Risk if money management is set to true

Maximum Risk if money management is set to true MaximumLotSize - Maximum LotSize

Maximum LotSize DecreaseFactor - decrease by a factor of X

decrease by a factor of X DecreaseLotSizeAfterXLosses - whether or not to decrease trade sizes after losses

whether or not to decrease trade sizes after losses IncreaseFactor - increase by a factor of X

increase by a factor of X IncreaseLotSizeAfterXLosses - whether or not to increase trade sizes after losses

whether or not to increase trade sizes after losses TimeFrame - Time frame to analyze bars

Time frame to analyze bars HistoryAnalyse - how many bars to check

how many bars to check Schift - how many bars back to start, eg.: 1 analyzes 1-19, 5 analyzes 5-23

how many bars back to start, eg.: 1 analyzes 1-19, 5 analyzes 5-23 LastLowHigh - opens pending order only when low and high are set back at least 3 bars

opens pending order only when low and high are set back at least 3 bars Tral_Stop - Points trailing when profit position

Points trailing when profit position TrailingStep - Step trailing when profit position

Step trailing when profit position StopLossInPoint - loss in points, at which a deal is closed

loss in points, at which a deal is closed TakeProfitinPoint - take profit in points (if set 0 does not use take profit)

take profit in points (if set 0 does not use take profit) PendingOrderExpirationInHours - Pending order delete after x hours

Pending order delete after x hours StartTradeHour - start trading at

start trading at StartTradeMinute - start trading at

start trading at EndTradeHour - end trading at

end trading at EndTradeMinute - end trading at

end trading at TradeSunday - False / True

- False / True TradeMonday - False / True

- False / True TradeThuesdy - False / True

- False / True TradeWednesday - False / True

- False / True TradeThursday - False / True

False / True TradeFriday - False / True

- False / True CloseStartHour - start closing open trades at

start closing open trades at CloseStartMinute - start closing open trades at

start closing open trades at CloseEndHour - end closing open trades at

end closing open trades at CloseEndMinute - end closing open trades at

end closing open trades at in_NY_DST - set to true if New York uses Daylight saving time (Spring). Set to false if New York does not use Daylight saving time (Winter)

set to if New York uses Daylight saving time (Spring). Set to if New York does not use Daylight saving time (Winter) GMTOffsetForTesting - GMT offset - for backtesting only



