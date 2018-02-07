Forex Agent Serie A

This EA trades mainly in the London and New York Sessions of the market. Forex Agent A is a day scalper with a bigger stop loss and a smaller take profit. Trades are opened at the first tick of the bar. In case of extended drawdown, take profits are adjusted to exit the market sooner and if at all possibly profitable. The built-in news filter prevents the opening of new trades when important news is upcoming. Entry points are determined exclusively by various indicators. Trade exits determined either by indicators or by take profit, stop loss or trailing stop loss.

There is no martingale or grid in this EA. Every trade is protected by a stop loss and once in the profit zone, profits are protected by trailing stops.

Signal monitoring (https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) .





Parameters

Entry fix lots - fixed lot size per trade without money management

- fixed lot size per trade without money management Use money management - enable money management

- enable money management Minlotsize for every X amount of balance - min lot size for every X amount of balance

- min lot size for every X amount of balance Trailing start - trailing start

- trailing start Trailing stop - trailing stop

- trailing stop Trailing step - trail in steps of n

- trail in steps of n Maximum allowed spread - allowed spread

- allowed spread Stop loss (points) - stop loss

- stop loss Take profit (points) - take profit

- take profit Take profit at drawdown - take profit at drawdown of n

- take profit at drawdown of n Change take profit at drawdown - change take profit after drawdown to n

- change take profit after drawdown to n Session open hour - opening hour

- opening hour Session close hour - closing hour

- closing hour Friday session open hour - Friday opening hour

- Friday opening hour Friday Session close hour - Friday closing hour

- Friday closing hour GMT offset of your broker - GMT offset of your broker

- GMT offset of your broker Open trade only at first tick of bar - if true , trades will open only at first tick of bar

- if , trades will open only at first tick of bar Order custom comment - order custom comment

- order custom comment Magic number - order magic number

- order magic number Ind0Param0 - indicator 0-0 parameter 0

- indicator 0-0 parameter 0 Ind0Param1 - indicator 0-1 parameter 1

- indicator 0-1 parameter 1 Ind1Param0 - indicator 1-0 parameter 0

- indicator 1-0 parameter 0 Ind1Param1 - indicator 1-1 parameter 1

- indicator 1-1 parameter 1 Ind2Param0 - indicator 2-0 parameter 0

- indicator 2-0 parameter 0 Ind2Param1 - indicator 2-1 parameter 1

- indicator 2-1 parameter 1 Use newsfilter - enable the news filter

- enable the news filter Add currencies show - show additional currencies - divided by comma

- show additional currencies - divided by comma Add currencies block - block additional currencies - divided by comma

- block additional currencies - divided by comma Length of your providers prefix - length of your providers prefix

- length of your providers prefix Distance news label left - news display from left

- news display from left Distance news label top - news display from top

- news display from top Receive notifications - receive notifications

- receive notifications News suspend trading on score - suspend if score (Heavy=3, Medium=2, Low=0)

- suspend if score (Heavy=3, Medium=2, Low=0) Disable trading x hours before news - disable trading x hours before news

- disable trading x hours before news Disable trading x hours after news - disable trading x hours after news

- disable trading x hours after news News source - http://forex-navigator.com/ffcal_week_this.xml



