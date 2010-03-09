Diamond Pattern MT5

The diamond top and bottom are reversal patterns. It represents a rally to a new high with a drop to a support level followed by a rally to make a new high and a quick decline, breaking the support level to make a higher low. The bounce from the higher low is then followed by a rally, but making a lower high instead. Once this behavior is identified, prices then break the trend line connecting the first and second lows and start to decline further.

You can find MT4 version hier

Indicator shows you target level and stop loss level. Stoploss level can be adjusted depending on your risk tolerance.


The following alert types are available:

- Popup alert,

- Email ( Settings in metatrader 4 stations necessary: instruction ),

- Notification to mql5 app ( Settings in mql5.com profile necessary: instruction  ),

- sound,

- Comment at screen,

- log at expert tab


INPUT PARAMETERS

*** Pattern setup

Min Points - Min points between resistance / Support prices

Trend Move Min Bars - min trending bars before checking pattern

Trend Move Max Bars - max trending bars before checking pattern

Enable reversal signal - Enable reversal signal

Enable continuation signal - Enable continuation signal

*** Trade setup

Stoploss Offset Points - Stoploss offsett of from pattern high/low point

*** Visualisation

Panel Offset - Panel vertical position offset from above

Alert Type - choose alert type



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FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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NightXploiter
Ugur Oezcan
5 (1)
Experts
Expert opens trades by level and uses no indicator. It can be used with multiple currency pairs with correct settings. Depending on the currency pair, trading sessions are mostly short before the newyork close to the middle of Japan session. Due to independence of indicators, the expert can be optimized for several currency pairs and trading times. In case of extended drawdown, take profits are adjusted to exit the market sooner and if at all possibly profitable. The built-in news filter prevent
NightTrader
Ugur Oezcan
5 (1)
Experts
No grid! No martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. You can find metatrader4 version here: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/18571# This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments in EURUSD and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits also based on indicators.  Please find a signal
MT4 Telegram Signal
Ugur Oezcan
4.11 (18)
Utilities
!!! New faeture sending Signals as VIP EMAILS MT4 Telegram Signal is tool, which sends selected trades via magic number to telegram channel, sms and email to user. Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram chanel. It also sends every modification from trades to telegram. Tool can send multiple charts and magic numbers and pairs from a single chart. For this you have to fill in on the chart corresponding magic number to be sent by the chart. Send information of all type of ord
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TradeRunner Pro
Ugur Oezcan
Experts
This is no martingale, grid, hedge or other averaging strategy. This expert is a classic break-out-strategy with special filter. It monitors market movements and set pending trades. If not activated in a certain time frame, new levels are set. On activation the experts trails the trade very closely. Every trade is protected by stop-loss. Best trading times are while London and USA is open. We suggest – and have tested it with – EURUSD and GBPUSD We also suggest a VPS with very fast ping times an
Night Trader EURUSD
Ugur Oezcan
4.21 (29)
Experts
The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information. No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits als
Stoploss Supporter
Ugur Oezcan
5 (1)
Utilities
This tool monitors your current Expert Advisors and manages stop losses and take profits. You can customize which EAs and/or which currencies to monitor. It is primarily meant for EAs that you feel manage stop losses and/or take profits poorly. If you want this tool to be able to monitor manual trades, please use '0' (zero) as the magic number. Supports hidden stoploss and take profit Supports ATR-calculated dynamic stoploss Supports Breakeven for individual trades Supports Trailing stop Lower r
Retro Trader
Ugur Oezcan
3.9 (10)
Experts
This expert trades on price action. It does not use signals from indicators but creates a statistics-based custom channel for entry and exit of trades. Due to independence of indicators, the expert can be optimized for several currency pairs and trading times. Each trade position is protected by stop-loss, both hidden and visible. No martingale, hedging or grid. The expert uses 3 different strategies within the same channel for entry and exit. Each opens only 1 trade at a time. Please find a sig
Turbo pivot levels
Ugur Oezcan
4.5 (2)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on pivot points. Users can choose entry level and direct themselves. Expert use martingale strategy to recover unsuccessful trades. When going into drawdown it starts its slipping mode in which it always tries to keep the whole set of trades on a steady course level. In hedging mode, all take profits will be deleted and the basket will try to close at breakeven price. EA can also be used as normal with Stop loss. Please test before using with Stop loss. The EA can tr
ChartReader
Ugur Oezcan
Indicators
This indicator shows the trend based on two configurable moving averages. A custom calculation shows market volatility in the lower frame. Higher bars mean higher volatility. The chart also shows suggestions for buy, sell or close with the help of arrows. It is possible to set minimum volatility for entry points and to set time filtered alerts. This indicator is useful to judge trends or market volatility, for example to catch good periods for scalping. Parameters Volatility Period - volatility
Forex Agent Serie A
Ugur Oezcan
Experts
This EA trades mainly in the London and New York Sessions of the market. Forex Agent A is a day scalper with a bigger stop loss and a smaller take profit. Trades are opened at the first tick of the bar. In case of extended drawdown, take profits are adjusted to exit the market sooner and if at all possibly profitable. The built-in news filter prevents the opening of new trades when important news is upcoming. Entry points are determined exclusively by various indicators. Trade exits determined e
Diamond Pattern
Ugur Oezcan
5 (1)
Indicators
The diamond top and bottom are reversal patterns. It represents a rally to a new high with a drop to a support level followed by a rally to make a new high and a quick decline, breaking the support level to make a higher low. The bounce from the higher low is then followed by a rally, but making a lower high instead. Once this behavior is identified, prices then break the trend line connecting the first and second lows and start to decline further. You can find MT5 version hier Indicator shows
Double Top and Bottom Pattern
Ugur Oezcan
5 (1)
Indicators
What is Double Top and Bottom Double top and bottom patterns are chart patterns that occur when the underlying investment moves in a similar pattern to the letter "W" (double bottom) or "M" (double top). Double top and bottom analysis is used in technical analysis to explain movements in a security or other investment, and can be used as part of a trading strategy to exploit recurring patterns. You can find MT5 version hier Indicator shows you 2 Level target and stop loss level. Stoploss level
MT4 Telegram Signal Pro
Ugur Oezcan
2.5 (6)
Utilities
!!! New faeture sending Signals as VIP EMAILS MT4 Telegram Signal is tool, which sends selected trades via magicno to telegram channel , sms and email to user. Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram chanel. It also sends every modification from trades to telegram. Tool can send multiple charts and magicno and pairs from a single chart. For this you have to fill in on the chart corresponding magic number to be sent by the chart. You must add the URL “ http://api.telegram.o
Double Top and Bottom Pattern MT5
Ugur Oezcan
Indicators
What is Double Top and Bottom Double top and bottom patterns are chart patterns that occur when the underlying investment moves in a similar pattern to the letter "W" (double bottom) or "M" (double top). Double top and bottom analysis is used in technical analysis to explain movements in a security or other investment, and can be used as part of a trading strategy to exploit recurring patterns. you can fin MT4 version hier Indicator shows you 2 Level target and stop loss level. Stoploss level
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