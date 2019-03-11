MT4 Telegram Signal

4.11

!!! New faeture sending Signals as VIP EMAILS

MT4 Telegram Signal is tool, which sends selected trades via magic number to telegram channel, sms and email to user. Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram chanel. It also sends every modification from trades to telegram. Tool can send multiple charts and magic numbers and pairs from a single chart. For this you have to fill in on the chart corresponding magic number to be sent by the chart.

Send information of all type of orders: Opened (including Pending Orders), closed tiggered, and modifeid orders.

You must add the URL “https://api.telegram.org” to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Allow Web Request for listed URL in order to load news data from the source.

Telegram Setup instruction

  1. Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather".
  2. Type /start and click/type /newbot to create a new bot.
  3. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: Bestnavisignal and username: Bestnavisignalbot <-- username has to be ended by 'bot').
  4. Congratulations! You have created your Telegram bot.
  5. Save your bot API token (e.g. 787517015:AAFnbcZYxx_iXAdRGrZD1W8bsSF5Xr_FmQ0) .
  6. If you don't have it already, create the channel or group
  7. Open the channel/group Info, then Manage, Add Administrators, type the bot username, and click Save
  8. Send any message to the channel/group like "hello world"
  9. Open the following URL in a browser: https://api.telegram.org/bot&lt;token>/getUpdates (dont forget adding your bot token to the URL)
  10. Search for the string "chat":{"id": to find a large negative number. This is your group or channel ID
  11. Copy the chat ID
  12. Back in MetaTrader 4, go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > tick 'Allowed WebRequest for listed URL' and add 'https://api.telegram.org'.
  13. Attach the utility into your MetaTrader 4 chart and fill up the Token (from step 5) and ChatID (from step 11).
  14. Fill in the magic number sperated with comma "," on utility chart window. So you can select trades which should be sent to Telegram (Important! not shown on video look images please)
  15. Your utility is ready to work for you.

Parameter

  • TELEGRAM_BASE_URL - allow webrequest "https://api.telegram.org"
  • Token - Api Token from Telegram bot
  • Telegram Chat ID- Chat id from telegram channel
  • Reinit Order Tickets - Reinit the Order tickets and send already opened order
  • Digit number after point for EURUSD
  • Send chart to telegram - Set true if you want to send chart to telegram
  • Send pending order information 
  • Send only new orders after start
  • User message to telegram - Custom message to telegram
  • Hour to send User message - which hour everyday send custom message to telegram
  • Profit type - Profit type for report to send. avaliable in "PIP" or Currency
  • include open orders - included open ordersprofit to reports
  • Send Report Weekly - Set true if you want to send weekly report
  • Weekly weport day - Which day of week should weekly report to send
  • Sent monthly report - Set true if you want to send monthly report
  • Report send hour - which hour should weekly report send
  • Send email notification - set true if you want to send messages to email
  • Send mobile notification - set true if you want to send push messages to mobile
  • Order Open Message - user costumizing of order open message
  • Order Close Message -  user costumizing of order close message 
  • Order Modify Message - user costumizing of order ordermodify message
  • PendingOrderTriggerMsg - user costumizing of order Pendingorder message
  • ReportMsgLineProfit - user costumizing of each line at weekly/monthly report
  • ReportMsgLineLoss - user costumizing of each line at weekly/monthly report

avaliabel variables : {Symbol} , {Ticket}, {TimeFrame}, {BuySell}, {OrderLots}, {OpenPrice}, {TakeProfit}, {StopLoss},  {ClosingPrice}, {Profit}, {br}, {B}, {/B}, {I}, {/I}, {MONTH}, , {OrderComment}

 e.g. {B} New Order opened {B} #{MONTH} {Ticket} {BuySell} {OrderLots} lots {Symbol} @ {OpenPrice}, TP @ {TakeProfit}, SL @ {StopLoss} from {TimeFrame}

you can add now emojis to msg hre you find overview https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730473

























































    Reviews 28
    canary1411
    15
    canary1411 2024.06.21 02:51 
     

    Works wonderfully. TQVM!

    Fais “Sarasen”
    28
    Fais “Sarasen” 2023.11.09 16:24 
     

    Amazing app! Easy to install! Best utility for now

    K3RN3L P4N1C
    18
    K3RN3L P4N1C 2023.06.09 12:41 
     

    Amazing

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    Filter:
    rollincajun
    63
    rollincajun 2025.02.10 01:18 
     

    Free version spam trying to get free affiliates money through IC markets all the time. Waste of time.

    Ugur Oezcan
    16324
    Reply from developer Ugur Oezcan 2025.02.10 20:57
    It is free version. Tryout the function before buying paid version. Yes affiliate link posted. What is wrong with that
    Luisdeng
    14
    Luisdeng 2024.11.21 08:58 
     

    Excellent app. It worked for 2 days. On the third day it started delivering signals intermittently, then slowly, until finally it stopped working and now it only does daily reporting and IMCMarkets advertising. Does this free version have a day limit, right? thanks.

    canary1411
    15
    canary1411 2024.06.21 02:51 
     

    Works wonderfully. TQVM!

    Abbey Mac
    32
    Abbey Mac 2024.05.17 21:14 
     

    Hello, could you add an option for closed trade to reply to Original message instead of modified message? I noticed if I take a trade and it sends to telegram, and I happen to modify my TP or SL, when closing the trade, it replies to the modified message instead of the original message which the signal was sent. This way copier is not able to grasp the message and close trade on my mt4

    Bahaattin Kirisik
    120
    Bahaattin Kirisik 2023.11.17 20:17 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Fais “Sarasen”
    28
    Fais “Sarasen” 2023.11.09 16:24 
     

    Amazing app! Easy to install! Best utility for now

    K3RN3L P4N1C
    18
    K3RN3L P4N1C 2023.06.09 12:41 
     

    Amazing

    Nasser Hmood N Alqahtani
    371
    Nasser Hmood N Alqahtani 2023.03.07 12:04 
     

    You can add the option of alerting the news ahead of time, as well as the result after the news is issued. It would be a great option

    niknelid
    30
    niknelid 2022.02.03 04:26 
     

    Программа супер, из бесплатных мне понравилась больше всех, сигналы об открытии и закрытии присылает очень быстра, еще и с картинками.

    Ahmed Gaber
    55
    Ahmed Gaber 2021.12.30 09:06 
     

    Hi, It's Really Excellent Product but, I have a question, why always send an advertisement for # ICMarket ( 21 % Live Discount ) & is there a way can prevent it from auto sending ???? Please.

    Ugur Oezcan
    16324
    Reply from developer Ugur Oezcan 2021.12.31 11:51
    free version send about 12 hours addvertisemment. in paid version is no advertisement
    Jia Hsiang Toh
    118
    Jia Hsiang Toh 2021.10.04 10:12 
     

    can i add the trade comment as a variable to the telegram message?

    Ugur Oezcan
    16324
    Reply from developer Ugur Oezcan 2022.10.13 16:17
    Thank you:)
    itskev G-
    95
    itskev G- 2021.09.30 08:48 
     

    I haven't gotten it to work just yet... any suggestions?

    Ugur Oezcan
    16324
    Reply from developer Ugur Oezcan 2021.09.30 10:39
    Can you log in with your Username and pw to https://telegram-trader.com . Do you allow webrequest. Are you correct set for signal parsing. You can send me msg at telegram...
    Ken Sears
    18
    Ken Sears 2021.09.28 23:51 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Glyn Robert Williams
    329
    Glyn Robert Williams 2021.08.31 15:42 
     

    great instructions and seems to work ok - for some reason it will not post xauusd trades though and it would be perfect if it would do twitter too :)

    brown888
    175
    brown888 2021.08.03 10:28 
     

    WORKS THEN stops

    Mehdi Faraz Fard
    2470
    Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.10 13:09 
     

    So good

    Ugur Oezcan
    16324
    Reply from developer Ugur Oezcan 2022.10.13 16:18
    Thank you!
    Godlive Massivi
    18
    Godlive Massivi 2021.07.09 13:40 
     

    COMMENT AJOUTER LE NOMBRE MAGIQUE? je pense que c'est la partie la plus importante qui manque

    Ugur Oezcan
    16324
    Reply from developer Ugur Oezcan 2021.07.09 18:03
    just fill in the white inputbox separate it comma.
    Matthew Todorovski
    13134
    Matthew Todorovski 2021.04.14 11:22 
     

    Awesome utility! Such clear and concise instructions on the complex Telegram setup - very good support! I haven't yet seen the orders get posted to the channel, but I am already impressed that everything appears to be working fine! Thank you so much for sharing your masterpiece!

    Ugur Oezcan
    16324
    Reply from developer Ugur Oezcan 2022.10.13 16:18
    Thank you!
    FiboMatti
    14
    FiboMatti 2021.03.18 20:03 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Ugur Oezcan
    16324
    Reply from developer Ugur Oezcan 2021.03.21 02:09
    which link?
    Austin John Villarico Salvador
    587
    Austin John Villarico Salvador 2021.03.11 08:19 
     

    This is good!

    Ugur Oezcan
    16324
    Reply from developer Ugur Oezcan 2022.10.13 16:18
    Thank you!
    12
    Reply to review