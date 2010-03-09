Double Top and Bottom Pattern MT5
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Ugur Oezcan# ICMARKETS (21% live discount)
21.5% live discount on commission from ICMarkets. Discounts are available for every trade on your account, including manual trades.
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- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
Double top and bottom patterns are chart patterns that occur when the underlying investment moves in a similar pattern to the letter "W" (double bottom) or "M" (double top). Double top and bottom analysis is used in technical analysis to explain movements in a security or other investment, and can be used as part of a trading strategy to exploit recurring patterns.
you can fin MT4 version hier
Indicator shows you 2 Level target and stop loss level. Stoploss level and Take profit can be adjusted depending on your risk tolerance.
The following alert types are available:
- Popup alert,
- Email ( Settings in metatrader 4 stations necessary: instruction ),
- Notification to mql5 app ( Settings in mql5.com profile necessary: instruction ),
- sound,
- Comment at screen,
- log at expert tab
INPUT PARAMETER
*** Pattern setup
Min Points - Min points between Highs and Lows
Trend Move Min Bars - Checking min bars
Trend Move MaxBars - checking max bars
Enable reversal signal - Enable reversal signal
Enable continuation signal - Enable continuation signal
Signal Valid Bars - Signal line(Orange Line) , signal appaers if price hit this line. you can define how many bars to obeserve price after pattern appears
*** Trade setup
Stoploss Offset Points - Offset of stoploss from High or Lows (Red line)
Entry Offset Points - Offset signal line in Points (Orange Line)
Target Level Percent - Perscent of first Trand line (Yellow line)
Safe Level Percent - Perscent of first Trand line (Blue line)
*** Visualisation
Panel Offset - Panel offset on chart
AlertType