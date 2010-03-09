Double Top and Bottom Pattern MT5

What is Double Top and Bottom

Double top and bottom patterns are chart patterns that occur when the underlying investment moves in a similar pattern to the letter "W" (double bottom) or "M" (double top). Double top and bottom analysis is used in technical analysis to explain movements in a security or other investment, and can be used as part of a trading strategy to exploit recurring patterns.

you can fin MT4 version hier



Indicator shows you 2 Level target and stop loss level. Stoploss level and Take profit can be adjusted depending on your risk tolerance.





The following alert types are available:

- Popup alert,

- Email ( Settings in metatrader 4 stations necessary: instruction ),

- Notification to mql5 app ( Settings in mql5.com profile necessary: instruction ),

- sound,

- Comment at screen,

- log at expert tab





INPUT PARAMETER



*** Pattern setup

Min Points - Min points between Highs and Lows

Trend Move Min Bars - Checking min bars

Trend Move MaxBars - checking max bars

Enable reversal signal - Enable reversal signal

Enable continuation signal - Enable continuation signal

Signal Valid Bars - Signal line(Orange Line) , signal appaers if price hit this line. you can define how many bars to obeserve price after pattern appears