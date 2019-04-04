MT4 Telegram Signal Pro

2.5


!!! New faeture sending Signals as VIP EMAILS

MT4 Telegram Signal is tool, which sends selected trades via magicno to telegram channel , sms and email to user. Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram chanel. It also sends every modification from trades to telegram. Tool can send multiple charts and magicno and pairs from a single chart. For this you have to fill in on the chart corresponding magic number to be sent by the chart.

You must add the URL “http://api.telegram.org” to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Allow Web Request for listed URL in order to load news data from the source.

This is add fre pro version. You can test free version with add posts: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36441

functions

- weekly / monthly profit reports

- user can custom self sending message text even in their native language

- user can send own advertisement text periodically

- attach expert in one chart an decide to self which charts, magicnumber should send to telegram

Telegram Setup instruction

  1. Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather"
  2. Type /start and click/type /newbot to create a new bot
  3. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: Bestnavisignal and username: Bestnavisignalbot <-- username has to be ended by 'bot')
  4. Congratulations! You have created your Telegram bot.
  5. Save your bot API token (e.g. 787517015:AAFnbcZYxx_iXAdRGrZD1W8bsSF5Xr_FmQ0)
  6. If you don't have it already, create the channel or group
  7. Open the channel/group Info, then Manage, Add Administrators, type the bot username, and click Save
  8. Send any message to the channel/group like "hello world"
  9. Open the following URL in a browser: https://api.telegram.org/bot<token>/getUpdates (dont forget adding your bot token to the URL)
  10. Search for the string "chat":{"id": to find a large negative number. This is your group or channel ID
  11. Copy the chat ID
  12. Back in MetaTrader 4, go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > tick 'Allowed WebRequest for listed URL' and add 'http://api.telegram.org'.
  13. Attach the utility into your MetaTrader 4 chart and fill up the Token (from step 5) and ChatID (from step 11).
  14. Fill in the magic number sperated with comma "," on utility chart window. So you can select trades which should be sent to Telegram (Important! not shown on video look images please)
  15. Your utility is ready to work for you

Parameter

  • TELEGRAM_BASE_URL - allow webrequest "https://api.telegram.org"
  • Token - Api Token from Telegram bot
  • Telegram Chat ID- Chat id from telegram channel
  • Reinit Order Tickets - Reinit the Order tickets and send already opened order
  • Digit number after point for EURUSD
  • Send chart to telegram - Set true if you want to send chart to telegram
  • Send pending order information 
  • Send only new orders after start
  • User message to telegram - Custom message to telegram
  • Hour to send User message - which hour everyday send custom message to telegram
  • Profit type - Profit type for report to send. avaliable in "PIP" or Currency
  • include open orders - included open ordersprofit to reports
  • Send Report Weekly - Set true if you want to send weekly report
  • Weekly weport day - Which day of week should weekly report to send
  • Sent monthly report - Set true if you want to send monthly report
  • Report send hour - which hour should weekly report send
  • Send email notification - set true if you want to send messages to email
  • Send mobile notification - set true if you want to send push messages to mobile
  • Order Open Message - user costumizing of order open message
  • Order Close Message -  user costumizing of order close message 
  • Order Modify Message - user costumizing of order ordermodify message
  • PendingOrderTriggerMsg - user costumizing of order Pendingorder message
  • ReportMsgLineProfit - user costumizing of each line at weekly/monthly report
  • ReportMsgLineLoss - user costumizing of each line at weekly/monthly report

variables : {Symbol} , {Ticket}, {TimeFrame}, {BuySell}, {OrderLots}, {OpenPrice}, {TakeProfit}, {StopLoss},  {ClosingPrice}, {Profit}, {br}, {B}, {/B}, {I}, {/I}, {OrderComment} 

e.g. New Order opened # {Ticket} {BuySell} {OrderLots} lots {Symbol} @ {OpenPrice}, TP @ {TakeProfit}, SL @ {StopLoss} from {TimeFrame}





















Reviews 8
Aleksandr Bagnyuk
296
Aleksandr Bagnyuk 2023.02.07 10:15 
 

Excellent robot, I have been using it for more than 1 year, everything works fine. The author of the signal is a great fellow, he helps to solve problems that arise, I definitely recommend it!

19907542
19
19907542 2019.08.14 19:40 
 

Many thx for solving the issue.. it works perfectly

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kaldex
19
kaldex 2023.05.25 10:24 
 

System does not recognize symbols that have underscore, like US_500 ... hope this will be solved.

Luca Laurienzo
610
Luca Laurienzo 2023.03.22 10:50 
 

It's a totally scam. I've bought the product he recommend on youtube for backtest telegram channels. It does not work at all. Totally scam. I've asked his support he disappeared.

Ugur Oezcan
16324
Reply from developer Ugur Oezcan 2023.03.23 11:55
I am not scammer maybe less time but not scammer and EA can be difficult to set up for beginner but works.
Aleksandr Bagnyuk
296
Aleksandr Bagnyuk 2023.02.07 10:15 
 

Excellent robot, I have been using it for more than 1 year, everything works fine. The author of the signal is a great fellow, he helps to solve problems that arise, I definitely recommend it!

specialized
515
specialized 2023.01.30 00:55 
 

After using for a few days, realize theres a BUG in the EA. If you are using grid, and your grid orders basket have closed in profit, the telegram signal will report as a loss , due to it reporting on the 1st entry was closed in loss. have stopped using the EA until this crucial bug has been fixed. Will change ratings once the BUG has been fixed

alisa-selina
129
alisa-selina 2023.01.07 14:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Trusow
315
Trusow 2022.08.06 18:27 
 

Terrible. Hard to use. He does not respond and will not refund you.

Ugur Oezcan
16324
Reply from developer Ugur Oezcan 2022.08.10 23:18
I am excuse to you. That software hard to you use for you. I try to respond all ask. And indeed you can ask also mql5 service desk it is not technical possible to refund you for me and block licences. If it will possible i will do this but it is not possible. By the way this product also have freeware version to test before buy. What should i do more....?
Hai Tran Minh
197
Hai Tran Minh 2019.11.07 15:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

19907542
19
19907542 2019.08.14 19:40 
 

Many thx for solving the issue.. it works perfectly

Reply to review