Plus and plus

The Expert Advisor works on any timeframe and currency pair. A large spectrum of variables and indicators is analyzed during the EA operation. If the required conditions are met, a pending order is placed.

The EA does not open the next order until the previous one closes. The EA contains the TrailingStop block making STOPLOSS follow the price.

It is the most efficient on the EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF currency pairs, but it can also be used on any other pair. For best results, run the expert at a broker with the least value of MODE_STOPLEVEL.

Setting four parameters is all that is necessary for running the expert.





Parameters