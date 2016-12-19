Plus and plus

The Expert Advisor works on any timeframe and currency pair. A large spectrum of variables and indicators is analyzed during the EA operation. If the required conditions are met, a pending order is placed.

The EA does not open the next order until the previous one closes. The EA contains the TrailingStop block making STOPLOSS follow the price.

It is the most efficient on the EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF currency pairs, but it can also be used on any other pair. For best results, run the expert at a broker with the least value of MODE_STOPLEVEL.

Setting four parameters is all that is necessary for running the expert.


Parameters

  • Set_Lots – lot size of the opened pending order.
  • Set_TakeProfit – profit gained by opened pending orders. Set as the number of points. The recommended value for the EURUSD and GBPUSD pairs is 160. The minimum value is limited by your broker.
  • Set_StopLoss – stop loss for pending orders. Set as the number of points. The minimum value is limited by your broker. The recommended value for the EURUSD and GBPUSD pairs is 10.
  • Set_TrailingStop – trailing stop. Set as the number of points. The stop loss follows the price at a specified distance when it moves to a profitable area. The recommended value for the EURUSD and GBPUSD pairs is 20. The minimum value is limited by your broker.
Video Plus and plus
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Tank with money   Порядок работы   Советник работает на любом таймфрейме на любых валютных парах. При работе советника анализируется состояние рынка, при возникновении необходимых условий происходит открытие рыночного ордера. Советник торгует на откатах цены. Блок TrailingStop позволяет достигать максимальную прибыль в случае неожиданного отката цены в противоположную сторону. Основным отличием этого блока от стандартного является его не линейность. То есть чем ближе цена будет к   TakeProfit, т
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Utilities
Программа работает на сочетании двух индикаторов.   Set _ Lot = 0.01 – значение объема лота Set _ TP = 100 – значение тейкпрофит в пунктах Set _ SL = 100 – значение стоплосс в пунктах Up _ Limit _ CCI = 100 – верхний предел CCI Down _ Limit _ CCI = -100 – нижний предел CCI Delta _ CCI = 25 – отклонение CCI от первой свечи Set _ Time _ Frame _ CCI = 15 – значение таймфрейма для расчета CCI Set _ Period _ CCI = 14 – значение периода для расчета CCI Set _ Price _ CCI = 0 – тип цены, по которому вед
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The Start
Evgeny Vlasov
Experts
Operation principles For the Expert Advisor operation, it is necessary to configure three parameters in accordance with recommendations. The EA works on any timeframe and symbol. The EA analyzes the movement of price beyond a set formed price range, the movement speed and the trend. A position is opened when necessary conditions occur. Parameters Сurrency pair . Recommended values for symbols: five-digit EURUSD in the format 1.00001 – 1, four-digit EURUSD in the format 1.0001 – 2; five-digit GB
Smartadviser
Evgeny Vlasov
Experts
Эксперт можно запускать на разных валютных парах, больше ассоциирован с EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY. Можно запускать в одном терминале на разных парах одновременно, открытие позиций не будет пересекаться, что позволяет сохранить необходимый баланс счета для работы программы. Названия советников на разных валютных парах одного терминала не должны быть одинаковыми. Настройки: Account currency = 1 USD - Если валюта счета доллары США, то установите значение 1, если валюта счета отличается, то установите
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Evgenii Timoshin
800
Evgenii Timoshin 2017.04.20 11:34 
 

Я тоже брал на месяц, ничего хорошего не получилось, тест не соответствует реальным сделкам.

john park
49
john park 2017.01.10 09:51 
 

scam..

Eddy Savary
750
Eddy Savary 2017.01.09 13:01 
 

I rent it for a month and during the first week, all trades were losing. Do not waste money with this EA. I asked for a refund but the answer was a polite no.

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