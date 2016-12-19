Plus and plus
- Experts
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 19 May 2022
- Activations: 5
The Expert Advisor works on any timeframe and currency pair. A large spectrum of variables and indicators is analyzed during the EA operation. If the required conditions are met, a pending order is placed.
The EA does not open the next order until the previous one closes. The EA contains the TrailingStop block making STOPLOSS follow the price.
It is the most efficient on the EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF currency pairs, but it can also be used on any other pair. For best results, run the expert at a broker with the least value of MODE_STOPLEVEL.
Setting four parameters is all that is necessary for running the expert.
Parameters
- Set_Lots – lot size of the opened pending order.
- Set_TakeProfit – profit gained by opened pending orders. Set as the number of points. The recommended value for the EURUSD and GBPUSD pairs is 160. The minimum value is limited by your broker.
- Set_StopLoss – stop loss for pending orders. Set as the number of points. The minimum value is limited by your broker. The recommended value for the EURUSD and GBPUSD pairs is 10.
- Set_TrailingStop – trailing stop. Set as the number of points. The stop loss follows the price at a specified distance when it moves to a profitable area. The recommended value for the EURUSD and GBPUSD pairs is 20. The minimum value is limited by your broker.
Я тоже брал на месяц, ничего хорошего не получилось, тест не соответствует реальным сделкам.