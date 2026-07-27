Edge Snap Met4

FOX WAVE — EDGESNAP EA

Catch the reversal before everyone else.

FOX WAVE – EdgeSnap EA is a fully automated multi-symbol Expert Advisor that continuously scans your entire trading universe for high-quality reversal opportunities.

Instead of monitoring dozens of charts, EdgeSnap does the work for you.

It ranks every valid setup, calculates the correct position size from your predefined account risk, manages trades automatically from entry to exit, and displays everything on a real-time dashboard directly on your chart.

You always know exactly what the EA is about to do—before it does it.

Why EdgeSnap?

✅ Scan your entire Market Watch simultaneously

✅ Automatically rank the best opportunities

✅ Risk-based position sizing

✅ Intelligent stop-loss placement

✅ Partial profit taking & ATR trailing

✅ Live dashboard with complete trade overview

✅ One-click control panel

✅ No DLLs • No external services • Lightweight

Intelligent Multi-Symbol Scanner

Stop searching chart after chart.

EdgeSnap continuously scans every symbol in your Market Watch (or your own custom symbol list), automatically handling broker suffixes such as:

EURUSD

EURUSD.p

EURUSDm

EURUSDpro

Every qualifying setup is sorted by opportunity size, allowing the EA to always prioritize the strongest trades first.

Smart Signal Detection

EdgeSnap searches for a specific price reversal pattern:

• Price extends beyond a defined range

• Market rejects the move

• Price closes back inside the range

Every signal is then evaluated using multiple quality filters including:

✔ excursion strength

✔ volatility

✔ distance from range midpoint

✔ overall setup quality

Poor-quality setups are discarded automatically.

Full Lookback Detection

Unlike many Expert Advisors that only inspect the most recently closed candle, EdgeSnap scans the entire configurable lookback window.

This means slightly older—but still completely valid—signals are not missed.

Each signal is traded only once and only while its entry, stop-loss and targets remain valid.

Two Entry Modes

STOP Mode (Classic)

Places a pending Stop order beyond the signal candle.

Ideal for traders who prefer confirmation before entry.

NOW Mode

Skip the breakout confirmation entirely.

Enter immediately at market price while preserving the original profit targets.

Because price may already have moved significantly, EdgeSnap automatically rebuilds the stop-loss using current ATR volatility instead of the original signal candle.

Perfect for catching opportunities that are already moving.

Professional Risk Management

Every position size is calculated automatically from:

• Account Balance

• User Risk %

• Actual Stop-Loss distance

Before any trade is sent, EdgeSnap verifies:

✔ Free Margin

✔ Broker Volume Limits

✔ Maximum Lot Size

If required, lot size is automatically reduced—or the trade is skipped entirely.

Intelligent Stop-Loss

EdgeSnap never places arbitrary stop-losses.

STOP entries

SL is positioned beyond the excursion candle that invalidates the reversal idea.

NOW entries

SL is rebuilt using current ATR volatility, providing realistic protection for immediate market entries.

Advanced Trade Management

Every position can manage itself automatically.

Stage 1

Partial close at Target 1

Move Stop-Loss to Breakeven

Stage 2

Optional ATR Trailing Stop

Ride larger market moves toward Target 2

Trailing updates only after completed candles and respects a minimum movement step to eliminate unnecessary stop adjustments.

Opportunity Ranking

When several valid setups appear simultaneously, EdgeSnap doesn't simply trade the first symbol it finds.

Instead it automatically ranks every opportunity according to remaining distance to target.

The strongest opportunities always receive priority.

Live Trading Dashboard

Everything is visible directly on the chart.

Signals

• Symbol

• Entry Price

• Lot Size

• Stop-Loss

• Target 1

• Target 2

• Distance to Targets

Open Positions

Live overview of every active trade.

Pending Orders

Complete pending order management.

Account Overview

• Balance

• Equity

• Floating Profit/Loss

• Current Open Trades

• Trade Limit Status

One-Click Control Panel

Control the EA instantly without opening Inputs.

Buttons include:

🟢 Trading ON / OFF

⚡ STOP / NOW Entry Mode

🛡 Stop-Loss ON / OFF

❌ Close All (double-confirmation)

Trading always starts OFF when the EA is attached to a chart, ensuring complete user control.

Safety Features

EdgeSnap includes multiple built-in protection systems.

✔ Maximum simultaneous trades

✔ One trade per symbol

✔ Pending order expiration

✔ Trading session filter

✔ Weekend protection

✔ Manual news blackout schedule

✔ Margin verification

✔ Volume verification

✔ Broker compatibility checks

No external news feed.

No DLL.

No internet dependency.

Lightweight Architecture

EdgeSnap uses only standard MQL5 functionality.

• No DLLs

• No external files

• No web services

• Low CPU usage

• Fast multi-symbol scanning

Main Inputs

Symbol Universe

• Automatic Market Watch

• Manual Symbol List

• Broker Suffix

• Maximum Symbols

Strategy

• Timeframe

• Lookback Window

• Volatility Period

• Excursion Filters

• Quality Thresholds

Entries

• STOP Buffer

• SL Buffer

• Pending Expiration

• Default Entry Mode

Money Management

• Risk %

• Maximum Lot

• Partial Close %

• Break Even

• ATR Trailing

• ATR Multiplier

• Minimum Trail Step

Trade Limits

• Maximum Active Trades

• Magic Number

Filters

• Trading Sessions

• Weekend Filter

• Manual News Blackout

Dashboard

Fully customizable:

• Position

• Colors

• Fonts

• Size

Key Advantages

✔ Fully Automated

✔ Multi-Symbol Scanner

✔ Opportunity Ranking

✔ Risk-Based Position Sizing

✔ Smart Stop-Loss Logic

✔ Partial Close

✔ ATR Trailing

✔ Live Dashboard

✔ One-Click Control

✔ Lightweight

✔ No Grid

✔ No Martingale

✔ No Averaging Down

✔ Netting & Hedging Compatible

Designed for Professional Traders

EdgeSnap isn't built to open the most trades.

It's built to identify the best reversal opportunities, execute them with disciplined risk management, and manage every position automatically—allowing you to focus on the market instead of constantly monitoring charts.


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Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
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Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
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DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  1   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF  649   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  920   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
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Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
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Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
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Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
Iberian EA Ultimate FX H4
Miquel Cirera Mato
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Iberian EA Ultimate - FX H4 is a fully automatic professional Forex expert advisor. This EA trades according to trends (NO scalping, NO martingale) This EA combines various strategies to verify the possibility of a trend and a series of global validations to give the final approval to the opening of the order Despite its complexity, detecting trends is not always the greatest difficulty, it is also necessary to know when to close the operation. In this case, the success of the EA is supported b
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