Alfredsoft

2.33
AlfredsSoft is a unique trading system consisting of several advisers. It was conceived as a safe portfolio for long-term investment. It includes scalp, flat and trend advisers.
Not martengel, no grid, no hedging. Always uses a stop-loss and take profits, or specifies the conditions for exiting the position.
Use on the EURUSD pair. Timeframe H1. Deposit 300 $ for 0.01 lot!
Has successfully passed the test since 2008 with a spread (20).
For better performance, use a broker with a low spread and preferably an ECN account.
For automatic lot set parameter 5 to $ 300


Reviews 4
Pascal Murundelger
3188
Pascal Murundelger 2018.11.09 12:42 
 

Live trades exactly same as Backtest!

Loosing since a month that's maket problem not EA

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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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mobile163
324
mobile163 2018.11.21 08:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Siarhei Ulyanau
469
Siarhei Ulyanau 2018.11.15 23:51 
 

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75907590
666
75907590 2018.11.10 03:52 
 

The result from October 25 to November 9

- 90 Pips

Pascal Murundelger
3188
Pascal Murundelger 2018.11.09 12:42 
 

Live trades exactly same as Backtest!

Loosing since a month that's maket problem not EA

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