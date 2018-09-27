Alfredsoft

AlfredsSoft is a unique trading system consisting of several advisers. It was conceived as a safe portfolio for long-term investment. It includes scalp, flat and trend advisers.

Not martengel, no grid, no hedging. Always uses a stop-loss and take profits, or specifies the conditions for exiting the position.

Use on the EURUSD pair. Timeframe H1. Deposit 300 $ for 0.01 lot!

Has successfully passed the test since 2008 with a spread (20).

For better performance, use a broker with a low spread and preferably an ECN account.

For automatic lot set parameter 5 to $ 300



