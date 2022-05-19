Operation principles

The EA works on any timeframe. Currency pairs: EURUSD and GBPUSD. When launching the EA, the open time of two mending orders is set. This time corresponds with critical news releases (or it can be any time according to trader's needs). Before a news release time, for example 5 seconds prior to the release (customizable), the EA opens two pending BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders at a user-defined distance with specified stop loss and take profit values. If the price starts moving after the news release and one of the pending orders is triggered, another one is removed automatically. If no price movement occurs within a certain amount of time, for example 15 seconds (customizable), both pending orders are removed, and the EA waits for the next time period specified in the initial conditions. You can program five news events (time points) in the EA. The EA features the modification block containing the breakeven section (when STOPLOSS moves into a profitable area and stays near the transaction level after the price has passed a certain user-defined distance) and the TrailingStop section to make STOPLOSS follow the price.





Parameters

