News Time
- Experts
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- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 19 May 2022
- Activations: 10
Operation principles
The EA works on any timeframe. Currency pairs: EURUSD and GBPUSD. When launching the EA, the open time of two mending orders is set. This time corresponds with critical news releases (or it can be any time according to trader's needs). Before a news release time, for example 5 seconds prior to the release (customizable), the EA opens two pending BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders at a user-defined distance with specified stop loss and take profit values. If the price starts moving after the news release and one of the pending orders is triggered, another one is removed automatically. If no price movement occurs within a certain amount of time, for example 15 seconds (customizable), both pending orders are removed, and the EA waits for the next time period specified in the initial conditions. You can program five news events (time points) in the EA. The EA features the modification block containing the breakeven section (when STOPLOSS moves into a profitable area and stays near the transaction level after the price has passed a certain user-defined distance) and the TrailingStop section to make STOPLOSS follow the price.
Parameters
- Set_Lots – pending order lot volume.
- dt1, dt2, dt3, dt4, dt5 – EA trigger date and time. The applied format: 2016.01.01 04:30:00'. Five points of pending order opening date and time are set.
- delta_open_end – stop open period. Number of seconds before a news release (dt1…dt5) when a pending order open signal is activated. The recommended values are from 5 to 15 seconds.
- delta_stop_run – stop operation time period in seconds after a news release. Recommended time – from 10 to 60 seconds.
- Set_TakeProfit – profit gained by opened pending orders. The applied format: (0.00200). The recommended values are from 0.00050 and higher. The minimum value is limited by your broker.
- Set_StopLoss – stop loss for pending orders. The applied format: (0.00500). The minimum value is limited by your broker.
- Set_TrailingStop – trailing stop. The applied format: (0.00150). The stop loss follows the price at a specified distance when it moves to a profitable area.
- Set_Delta_Price_Stop – pending order price deviation from the current price at the time of opening. The applied format: (0.00050). The recommended values are from 0.00050 to 0.00200. The minimum value is limited by your broker.
- Set_No_Loss – price movement, at which STOPLOSS is moved to breakeven. The applied format: (0.00020). When the price moves a specified number of points in profitable direction, stop loss relocates to breakeven staying there unless a trailing stop is not specified. The recommended values are from 0.00050 to 0.00200. The minimum value is limited by your broker.