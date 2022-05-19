News Time

Operation principles

The EA works on any timeframe. Currency pairs: EURUSD and GBPUSD. When launching the EA, the open time of two mending orders is set. This time corresponds with critical news releases (or it can be any time according to trader's needs). Before a news release time, for example 5 seconds prior to the release (customizable), the EA opens two pending BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders at a user-defined distance with specified stop loss and take profit values. If the price starts moving after the news release and one of the pending orders is triggered, another one is removed automatically. If no price movement occurs within a certain amount of time, for example 15 seconds (customizable), both pending orders are removed, and the EA waits for the next time period specified in the initial conditions. You can program five news events (time points) in the EA. The EA features the modification block containing the breakeven section (when STOPLOSS moves into a profitable area and stays near the transaction level after the price has passed a certain user-defined distance) and the TrailingStop section to make STOPLOSS follow the price.


Parameters

  • Set_Lots – pending order lot volume.
  • dt1, dt2, dt3, dt4, dt5 – EA trigger date and time. The applied format: 2016.01.01 04:30:00'. Five points of pending order opening date and time are set.
  • delta_open_end – stop open period. Number of seconds before a news release (dt1…dt5) when a pending order open signal is activated. The recommended values are from 5 to 15 seconds.
  • delta_stop_run – stop operation time period in seconds after a news release. Recommended time – from 10 to 60 seconds.
  • Set_TakeProfit – profit gained by opened pending orders. The applied format: (0.00200). The recommended values are from 0.00050 and higher. The minimum value is limited by your broker.
  • Set_StopLoss – stop loss for pending orders. The applied format: (0.00500). The minimum value is limited by your broker.
  • Set_TrailingStop – trailing stop. The applied format: (0.00150). The stop loss follows the price at a specified distance when it moves to a profitable area.
  • Set_Delta_Price_Stop – pending order price deviation from the current price at the time of opening. The applied format: (0.00050). The recommended values are from 0.00050 to 0.00200. The minimum value is limited by your broker.
  • Set_No_Loss – price movement, at which STOPLOSS is moved to breakeven. The applied format: (0.00020). When the price moves a specified number of points in profitable direction, stop loss relocates to breakeven staying there unless a trailing stop is not specified. The recommended values are from 0.00050 to 0.00200. The minimum value is limited by your broker.
Video News Time
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Elif Kaya
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Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Experts
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Experts
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