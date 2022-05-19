Acceleration and Price

Operation Principles

The Expert Advisor trades EURUSD and GBPUSD on all timeframes. The robot calculates price movement rate (points per seconds) and defines a trend direction using two closest bars. If the price movement rate reaches the specified value, a market order with the specified TakeProfit, StopLoss and lot volume are opened in the direction of a trend. The configurable TrailingStop is activated after the price reaches the profitable area. The EA opens a single order. No next order is opened till the previous one is closed. While optimizing the EA, please note that the most efficient settings may vary when working on different timeframes.


Parameters

  • Set_Lots – pending order lot volume.
  • Set_TakeProfit – profit gained by opened pending orders. The applied format (200). The recommended values are from 50 and higher. The minimum value is limited by your broker.
  • Set_StopLoss – stop loss for pending orders. The applied format (500). The minimum value is limited by your broker. Recommended value is 200.
  • Set_TrailingStop – trailing stop. The applied format (150). The stop loss follows the price at a specified distance when it moves to a profitable area. Recommended value is 50.
  • Set_Speed – price movement rate, at which an order is opened.
Video Acceleration and Price
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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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