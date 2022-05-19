Acceleration and Price
- Experts
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- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 19 May 2022
- Activations: 10
Operation Principles
The Expert Advisor trades EURUSD and GBPUSD on all timeframes. The robot calculates price movement rate (points per seconds) and defines a trend direction using two closest bars. If the price movement rate reaches the specified value, a market order with the specified TakeProfit, StopLoss and lot volume are opened in the direction of a trend. The configurable TrailingStop is activated after the price reaches the profitable area. The EA opens a single order. No next order is opened till the previous one is closed. While optimizing the EA, please note that the most efficient settings may vary when working on different timeframes.
Parameters
- Set_Lots – pending order lot volume.
- Set_TakeProfit – profit gained by opened pending orders. The applied format (200). The recommended values are from 50 and higher. The minimum value is limited by your broker.
- Set_StopLoss – stop loss for pending orders. The applied format (500). The minimum value is limited by your broker. Recommended value is 200.
- Set_TrailingStop – trailing stop. The applied format (150). The stop loss follows the price at a specified distance when it moves to a profitable area. Recommended value is 50.
- Set_Speed – price movement rate, at which an order is opened.