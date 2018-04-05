The Start

Operation principles

For the Expert Advisor operation, it is necessary to configure three parameters in accordance with recommendations.

The EA works on any timeframe and symbol. The EA analyzes the movement of price beyond a set formed price range, the movement speed and the trend.

A position is opened when necessary conditions occur.


Parameters

  • Сurrency pair. Recommended values for symbols: five-digit EURUSD in the format 1.00001 – 1, four-digit EURUSD in the format 1.0001 – 2; five-digit GBPUSD in the format 1.00001 – 5; four-digit GBPUSD in the format 1.0001 – 6; three-digit USDJPY in the format 100.001 – 3; two-digit USDJPY in the format 100.01 – 4. Launch optimization in the tester to find the values for other symbols.
  • Step— the distance in points between orders in the series. Recommended values for symbols: five-digit EURUSD in the format 1.00001 – from 50 to 60, four-digit EURUSD in the format 1.0001 – from 5 to 6; five-digit GBPUSD in the format 1.00001 – from 80 to 90; four-digit GBPUSD in the format 1.0001 – from 8 to 9; three-digit USDJPY in the format 100.001 – from 30 to 45; two-digit USDJPY in the format 100.01 – from 3 to 5. Launch optimization in the tester to find exact values.
  • Number - magic number. When optimizing in the tester and running on the account, set the parameter to 529463.
Video The Start
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TICK STACK LTD
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Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.04 (25)
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Utilities
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Evgeny Vlasov
Experts
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