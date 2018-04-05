The Start
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Operation principles
For the Expert Advisor operation, it is necessary to configure three parameters in accordance with recommendations.
The EA works on any timeframe and symbol. The EA analyzes the movement of price beyond a set formed price range, the movement speed and the trend.
A position is opened when necessary conditions occur.
Parameters
- Сurrency pair. Recommended values for symbols: five-digit EURUSD in the format 1.00001 – 1, four-digit EURUSD in the format 1.0001 – 2; five-digit GBPUSD in the format 1.00001 – 5; four-digit GBPUSD in the format 1.0001 – 6; three-digit USDJPY in the format 100.001 – 3; two-digit USDJPY in the format 100.01 – 4. Launch optimization in the tester to find the values for other symbols.
- Step— the distance in points between orders in the series. Recommended values for symbols: five-digit EURUSD in the format 1.00001 – from 50 to 60, four-digit EURUSD in the format 1.0001 – from 5 to 6; five-digit GBPUSD in the format 1.00001 – from 80 to 90; four-digit GBPUSD in the format 1.0001 – from 8 to 9; three-digit USDJPY in the format 100.001 – from 30 to 45; two-digit USDJPY in the format 100.01 – from 3 to 5. Launch optimization in the tester to find exact values.
- Number - magic number. When optimizing in the tester and running on the account, set the parameter to 529463.