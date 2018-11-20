Listo Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Traders. Listo Scalp using several indicators.

Recommendations for EA use EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY. This robot trades on any Time Frame, please use this EA on M5 timeframe.

The system is ready-to-use with the setup is simple,with simple optimization on Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing.

Please use a good broker with low spread.





Input Parameters

OrderCmt = used for comments

Magic = 256 - magic number to identify the order's mode for the EA.

TakeProfit =40 - Stop Loss in pips.

Stoploss = 15 - Stop Loss in pips.

TrailingStop = 2 - distance (in pips) to trail an open position.

TrailingStep = 2 - trailing step in pips.

TrailingStart = 2 - trailing start in pips.

MaxSpread = 2 - maximum spread accepted to trade

Slippage = 3 - for set Slippage

ReverseSignal=false- set to true for Reverse Signal

MoneyManagement = true - set to true to enable auto money management. If false, ManualLotsize is used.

ManualLotsize = 0.01 - lot size.

Risk = 3.0 - risk value.

Trading Time