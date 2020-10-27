Felicity Bot

Felicity Bot is GBPUSD Specialist trading Robot that designed to work on the GBPUSD only. The basic strategy is based on pullbacks in the direction of trend from both the daily and chart entry timeframe. It is highly accurate with up to over 90% win-rates. The l10% times when it is wrong, the Expert Advisor (EA) will use an imbalanced hedging strategy to hedge its way out of loses.

This EA is one of the few gems in the market that survived 11years of in-and-out of sample of backtest. It is built with longevity as priority. This EA would help the trader to gain profits gradually over the long term, in the ever-changing market conditions.

The EA comes with 2 settings:

  • Set 1 (GBPUSD /M5 timeframe)

Original strategy designed with the meaning of "Felicity" in mind: Instant Happiness. This setting for small but frequent wins. Produces over 90% of win-rates, average of 14 straight wins for every loses, over nearly 12 years of data.

  • Set 2  (GBPUSD /M15 timeframe)

Similar to the original setting but uses one less option filter. This setting uses an “Adaptive TP” feature where the TP target, changes with the market conditions. It attempts to take more profits in a more volatile market and less, in a quieter market. This setting trade less frequent and have over 80% win-rates, average of 5 straight wins for every loses, over nearly 12 years of data.

  •  Minimum deposits: $1,000, Leverage 100. Need hedging account.
  • Recommended Trading Size: 0.01 for every 1,000.
  • The EA does not use averaging strategy, which looks good on backtests but rarely survive any sudden trend change and backtests over a longer period.

Set Files: download here

Disclaimer: Our strategies are created using in and out of sample testing, further supported by forward testing before being made available to public. Despite of our best efforts, simulated results might not represent actual trading. Also, since the trades have not been executed, the results may have under-or-over compensated for the impact, if any, of certain market factors, such as lack of liquidity or pandemic. Simulated trading programs in general are also subject to the fact that they are designed with the benefit of hindsight. Please be aware of the potential risk from trading. 


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Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
Experts
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
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