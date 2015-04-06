Eagle Eye Fx

My personal profitable forex expert advisor is a robot that uses different trading strategies to execute a BUY or a SELL trade. This expert advisor, with the right settings is able to give you the best profitable results.


The biggest lead of my profitable Forex Robot is that it can trade the 6 major pairs in a nutshell, it is multicurrency. It can trade EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, USDJPY and USDCHF. It runs on 1 hour Time Frame.


My expert advisor is 100% automatic and it runs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.


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5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
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