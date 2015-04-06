Eagle Eye Fx

My personal profitable forex expert advisor is a robot that uses different trading strategies to execute a BUY or a SELL trade. This expert advisor, with the right settings is able to give you the best profitable results.





The biggest lead of my profitable Forex Robot is that it can trade the 6 major pairs in a nutshell, it is multicurrency. It can trade EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, USDJPY and USDCHF. It runs on 1 hour Time Frame.





My expert advisor is 100% automatic and it runs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



