Super Mart

Operation principles

The Expert Advisor works on any timeframe and symbol. The robot analyzes the relative MAs position. Pending orders are opened after the necessary conditions are met.

No next order is opened till the previous one is closed. The server time is analyzed when opening orders. The EA opens orders in the most appropriate trading periods. A lot volume ratio is used when entering the market. The lot volume is changed during trading.

You only need to set six parameters.





Parameters