The green billow

Operation principles

The main advantage of the Expert Advisor is that you do not need to set multiple parameters and understand the Forex market principles. All you need is to set one parameter according to the recommendations given in the description and launch the EA. The robot calculates the necessary lot volume, acceptable risk and closing amount.

The EA works on any timeframe and symbol. Several parameters and indicators are analyzed during the EA operation.

Orders are opened and profit is received when meeting the necessary conditions.


Parameters

  • Set_Orders_Step – distance between orders of a series, in points. Recommended values for symbols: five-digit EURUSD – 50; four-digit EURUSD – 5; five-digit GBPUSD – 50; four-digit GBPUSD – 5; three-digit USDJPY – 50; two-digit USDJPY – 5; four-digit USDCHF – 5; five-digit USDCHF – 50. Launch optimization in the tester to find the values for other symbols.
Video The green billow
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Evgeny Vlasov
Experts
Operation principles The EA works on any timeframe. Currency pairs: EURUSD and GBPUSD. When launching the EA, the open time of two mending orders is set. This time corresponds with critical news releases (or it can be any time according to trader's needs). Before a news release time, for example 5 seconds prior to the release (customizable), the EA opens two pending BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders at a user-defined distance with specified stop loss and take profit values. If the price starts moving
Acceleration and Price
Evgeny Vlasov
Experts
Operation Principles The Expert Advisor trades EURUSD and GBPUSD on all timeframes. The robot calculates price movement rate (points per seconds) and defines a trend direction using two closest bars. If the price movement rate reaches the specified value, a market order with the specified TakeProfit, StopLoss and lot volume are opened in the direction of a trend. The configurable TrailingStop is activated after the price reaches the profitable area. The EA opens a single order. No next order is
The punched range
Evgeny Vlasov
Experts
Operation principles The Expert Advisor works on any timeframe and symbol. The main idea: flat is always followed by a strong movement. The EA determines when the price is located within a particular Delta_Range price range for a certain amount of time set in Time_Minus_Minut . Both parameters are customizable. The robot sets two BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP pending orders for a specified delta_stop_run time period on a Set_Delta_Price_Stop distance from the previous price range with the specified Set_T
Plus and plus
Evgeny Vlasov
Experts
The Expert Advisor works on any timeframe and currency pair. A large spectrum of variables and indicators is analyzed during the EA operation. If the required conditions are met, a pending order is placed. The EA does not open the next order until the previous one closes. The EA contains the TrailingStop block making STOPLOSS follow the price. It is the most efficient on the EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF currency pairs, but it can also be used on any other pair. For best results, run the expert at a br
Unlinear modifier
Evgeny Vlasov
Experts
Operation principles Non-linear TrailingStop ! The Expert Advisor works on any timeframe and currency pair. Multiple indicators are analyzed during the EA operation. If the required conditions are met, a market order is placed. The EA does not open the next order until the previous one closes. Important! The significant part of this EA is the TrailingStop block, making the StopLoss follow the price. The main difference between this block from the standard one is that it is not linear. Specify t
Trinitrotoluol
Evgeny Vlasov
Experts
Work order The EA works on any timeframe and any currency pair. During operation, the EA analyzes a wide range of variables and indicators. Once necessary conditions occur, the EA opens a pending order. The EA doesn't open another order until you the previous one is closed. The EA contains the TrailingStop block, enabling you to move STOPLOSS following the price movement. The EX performs most effectively on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, but also can be used on any other currency pair. For best result,
Super Mart
Evgeny Vlasov
Experts
Operation principles The Expert Advisor works on any timeframe and symbol. The robot analyzes the relative MAs position. Pending orders are opened after the necessary conditions are met. No next order is opened till the previous one is closed. The server time is analyzed when opening orders. The EA opens orders in the most appropriate trading periods. A lot volume ratio is used when entering the market. The lot volume is changed during trading. You only need to set six parameters. Parameters Se
T Rex
Evgeny Vlasov
2.5 (2)
Experts
Порядок работы Cоветник работает на любом таймфрейме на любых валютных парах. При работе советника анализируется несколько трендовых индикаторов и показатели объема торгов, при возникновении необходимых условий происходит открытие рыночного ордера. Советник не открывает следующий ордер, пока не закроется предыдущий. Советник имеет блок TrailingStop , позволяющий перемещать StopLoss за движением цены. Основным отличием этого блока от стандартного является его не линейность. В настройках вам
Limitless Horizons
Evgeny Vlasov
Experts
Порядок работы Советник работает на любом таймфрейме на любых валютных парах. При работе советника анализируется несколько трендовых индикаторов и показатели объема торгов, при возникновении необходимых условий происходит открытие отложенного ордера, который остается открытым в течение определенного времени. Советник не открывает следующий ордер, пока не закроется предыдущий. Советник имеет блок TrailingStop , позволяющий перемещать StopLoss за движением цены. Основным отличием этого блока
Wild Angler
Evgeny Vlasov
Experts
Порядок работы Эксперт работает на любом таймфрейме на любых валютных парах. При возникновении необходимых условий происходит открытие ордера.  Программа позволяет задать два периода времени, в которых не будет происходить открытие первичных ордеров, указывается час начала периода отключения и час окончания периода отключения. Эту возможность удобно использовать для исключения времени выхода новостей. Для исключения ложных срабатываний вследствие изменения цены в период выходных дней в прогр
Green universe
Evgeny Vlasov
Experts
Порядок работы Советник работает на любом таймфрейме на любых валютных парах. При работе советника анализируется несколько индикаторов, показатели объема торгов, скорость изменения цены. При возникновении необходимых условий происходит открытие отложенного ордера, который остается открытым в течение определенного времени, которое задается трейдером. Советник не открывает следующий ордер, пока не закроется предыдущий. Советник имеет блок TrailingStop , позволяющий перемещать StopLoss за движ
Utahraptor
Evgeny Vlasov
Experts
Порядок работы В советнике использован блок анализа ценового движения аналогичный блоку советника T-Rex. Советник не открывает следующий ордер, пока не закроется предыдущий. Советник не имеет блок модификации и не позволяет выставлять уровни TakeProfit и StopLoss, вместо этого выставляются уровни прибыли и убытка в денежном выражении. Это позволяет обойти минимальные уровни, установленные брокером. Параметры Set_Lots – объем лота открываем ого ордера. CloseProfit – прибыль по позиции, при
Boomerang
Evgeny Vlasov
Experts
Boomerang Порядок работы Советник не открывает следующий ордер, пока не закроется предыдущий. Советник не имеет блок модификации и не позволяет выставлять уровни TakeProfit и StopLoss, вместо этого выставляются уровни прибыли и убытка в денежном выражении. Это позволяет обойти минимальные уровни, установленные брокером. Номинальные значения, предустановленные в советнике соответствуют наибольшей эффективности на пятизнаке EURUSD и GBPUSD. Если в вашем терминале (у брокера) валютные пары имеют н
Three lines
Evgeny Vlasov
Experts
Порядок работы Советник работает на любом таймфрейме на любых валютных парах. При работе советника анализируется несколько трендовых индикаторов и показатели объема торгов, при возникновении необходимых условий происходит открытие рыночного ордера. Советник не открывает следующий ордер, пока не закроется предыдущий. Советник имеет блок TrailingStop , позволяющий перемещать StopLoss за движением цены. Основным отличием этого блока от стандартного является его не линейность. То есть чем ближе це
You CDI
Evgeny Vlasov
Experts
You CDI (You Can Do It) Порядок работы Советник работает на любом таймфрейме на любых валютных парах. При работе советника анализируется состояние рынка , при возникновении необходимых условий происходит открытие рыночного ордера. Советник имеет блок TrailingStop , позволяющий перемещать StopLoss за движением цены. Основным отличием этого блока от стандартного является его не линейность. То есть чем ближе цена будет к TakeProfit, тем ближе к цене будет StopLoss. Это позволяет достигать максим
Daytime prey
Evgeny Vlasov
Experts
Daytime prey Порядок работы Простой, но эффективный советник. Все что вам требуется – установить желаемое время торговли и величину лота, все остальное советник сделает за вас. Более стабильно проявляет себя на паре EURUSD. В основе торговли лежит анализ трендов и эксклюзивный способ замера скорости изменения цены. Хорошо показывает себя на европейской торговой сессии.    Параметры    Exchange_rate_to_the_dollar – курс валюты счета по отношению к доллару. Например если счет в Рублях, то параметр
Tank with money
Evgeny Vlasov
Experts
Tank with money   Порядок работы   Советник работает на любом таймфрейме на любых валютных парах. При работе советника анализируется состояние рынка, при возникновении необходимых условий происходит открытие рыночного ордера. Советник торгует на откатах цены. Блок TrailingStop позволяет достигать максимальную прибыль в случае неожиданного отката цены в противоположную сторону. Основным отличием этого блока от стандартного является его не линейность. То есть чем ближе цена будет к   TakeProfit, т
ParabolicCCI
Evgeny Vlasov
Utilities
Программа работает на сочетании двух индикаторов.   Set _ Lot = 0.01 – значение объема лота Set _ TP = 100 – значение тейкпрофит в пунктах Set _ SL = 100 – значение стоплосс в пунктах Up _ Limit _ CCI = 100 – верхний предел CCI Down _ Limit _ CCI = -100 – нижний предел CCI Delta _ CCI = 25 – отклонение CCI от первой свечи Set _ Time _ Frame _ CCI = 15 – значение таймфрейма для расчета CCI Set _ Period _ CCI = 14 – значение периода для расчета CCI Set _ Price _ CCI = 0 – тип цены, по которому вед
Tick counter
Evgeny Vlasov
Utilities
Программа при запуске в тестере выполняет подсчет количества пришедших тиков и пишет количество в строке комментариев. Программа может быть использована для сравнения качества исторических данных из разных источников в тестере. При запуске на счете онлайн тики будут считаться с момента запуска программы. При запуске на разных терминалах можно сравнивать разных брокеров на предмет объема предоставленных ценовых данных.
The Start
Evgeny Vlasov
Experts
Operation principles For the Expert Advisor operation, it is necessary to configure three parameters in accordance with recommendations. The EA works on any timeframe and symbol. The EA analyzes the movement of price beyond a set formed price range, the movement speed and the trend. A position is opened when necessary conditions occur. Parameters Сurrency pair . Recommended values for symbols: five-digit EURUSD in the format 1.00001 – 1, four-digit EURUSD in the format 1.0001 – 2; five-digit GB
Smartadviser
Evgeny Vlasov
Experts
Эксперт можно запускать на разных валютных парах, больше ассоциирован с EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY. Можно запускать в одном терминале на разных парах одновременно, открытие позиций не будет пересекаться, что позволяет сохранить необходимый баланс счета для работы программы. Названия советников на разных валютных парах одного терминала не должны быть одинаковыми. Настройки: Account currency = 1 USD - Если валюта счета доллары США, то установите значение 1, если валюта счета отличается, то установите
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