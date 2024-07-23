Tools Standard is a color multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator. It is designed for displaying one of the seven standard indicators on candlestick chart in a separate window under the base symbol chart.

The indicator can be calculated based on one of the seven indicators according to user preferences:

Bill Williams Alligator Bollinger Bands Envelopes Bill Williams Fractals Moving Average Two Moving Averages Parabolic SAR.

Bill Williams Alligator is used by default.

The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message that this financial instrument is unknown (does not exist).

Users also can set the number of displayed candlesticks, as well as select bullish and bearish colors including the colors of the applied indicator's lines.





Purpose

The indicator can be used as a visual tool that represents the market data in a more informative way, as shown in the screenshots, improving the market event analysis.

The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading within an Expert Advisor. For automated trading, use the indicator buffer of the double type:

Buffer 0 depending on Ind_Number index - indicator values: Alligator's Jaw

The lower line of Bollinger Bands

The upper line of the Envelope

Bill Williams upper fractal

Moving Average

Fast Moving Average

Parabolic SAR values Buffer 1 depending on Ind_Number index - indicator values: Alligator's Teeth

The upper line of Bollinger Bands

The lower line of the Envelope

Bill Williams lower fractal

Bullish line of the Moving Average - the value should not be equal to zero

Slow Moving Average Buffer 2 depending on Ind_Number index - indicator values: Alligator's Lips

The medium line of Bollinger Bands

Bearish line of the Moving Average - the value should not be equal to zero Buffer 3 - indicator values at Open prices Buffer 4 - indicator values at High prices Buffer 5 - indicator values at Low prices Buffer 6 - indicator values at Close prices





Input Parameters

Currency_Name - name of the financial instrument Bars_Number - number of bars for displaying in a separate window Bars_Flag - flag allowing display of the number of bars set in Bars_Number parameter: true - according to Bars_Number

false - maximum available number of bars in history Bulls_Color - bullish candle color Bears_Color - bearish candle color Bid_Line_Color - color of the Bid line. Ind_Number - indicator number (from 0 to 6). Force indicator is used by default (i.e. more than 3) Fast_Period - fast period Slow_Period - slow period Jaw_Period - blue line (Alligator's Jaws) averaging period Jaw_Shift - blue line shift relative to the price chart Teeth_Period - red line (Alligator's Teeth) averaging period Teeth_Shift - red line shift relative to the price chart Lips_Period - green line (Alligator's Lips) averaging period Lips_Shift - green line shift relative to the price chart MA_Method - method of averaging of the basic indicator: MODE_SMA - 0

MODE_EMA - 1

MODE_SMMA - 2 (by default)

MODE_LWMA - 3 Applied_Price - used price: PRICE_CLOSE - 0

PRICE_OPEN - 1

PRICE_HIGH - 2

PRICE_LOW - 3

PRICE_MEDIAN - 4 (by default)

PRICE_TYPICAL - 5

PRICE_WEIGHTED - 6 Deviation_Bands - deviation from the main line for Bollinger Bands Deviation_Envelope - deviation from the main line in % for Envelopes SAR_Step - stop level increment for Parabolic SAR SAR_Maximum - maximum stop level for Parabolic SAR Shift - shift of the basic and calculated indicator relative to the price chart





Limitations

A chart with similar parameters on the same symbol can be displayed only once. Otherwise, an error related to its re-using occurs. An appropriate error message is displayed and an offer to replace a symbol is made. However, this error message should be ignored when only parameters of the calculation indicator (already created in the window) are modified (see screenshots).





Recommendations

It is recommended to use the indicator with Bars_Number parameter not exceeding the number of bars fitting in one full window (about 250 bars).





Note

In case connection with a trade server is lost, the chart is re-drawn from the beginning using the number of bars set by Bars_Number and Bars_Flag parameters after connection is restored and swapping of data is under way.