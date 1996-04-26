Aurora Lot Dashboard

  • Indicators
  • Thorsten Fuehrmann
    Thorsten Fuehrmann

    Thorsten Fuehrmann

    • Trading Systems Engineer at  Aurora Trading Suite
    • Germany
    • 1010
    Founder of the Aurora Trading Suite.
    My mission is to bridge the gap between institutional logic and automated trading. I don't believe in "Black Box" algorithms. I believe in documented transparency, multi-layer confluence, and capital protection as a priority.
    3 comments
  • Version: 1.0
Aurora P&L Dashboard — Free

Aurora P&L Dashboard puts your profit and loss right on the chart — so you can close the crowded terminal window and still keep the overview.

Live on your chart:
Today — realized P&L since midnight (server time)
N days — realized P&L over a period you set
Positions — number of open positions and total lot
Floating — current open P&L

Two modes:
Account-wide — all symbols together
Single symbol — type any symbol (e.g. EURUSD, USDJPY), or leave blank for the chart symbol
Because it's an indicator, it sits happily next to any EA on the same chart. Colour-coded green/red, updates every second (even on weekends). Display only — no trading, no signals; it reads and shows, nothing else.

Part of the Aurora Trading Suite. Explore the full family — gold trend engine, live cockpit, auto-fibonacci, zones and more — on our profile.Free. No strings attached.Risk note: Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk and may lead to the loss of your invested capital. This tool is display software and does not constitute investment advice.
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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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