Aurora Lot Dashboard

Aurora P&L Dashboard — Free



Aurora P&L Dashboard puts your profit and loss right on the chart — so you can close the crowded terminal window and still keep the overview.



Live on your chart:

Today — realized P&L since midnight (server time)

N days — realized P&L over a period you set

Positions — number of open positions and total lot

Floating — current open P&L



Two modes:

Account-wide — all symbols together

Single symbol — type any symbol (e.g. EURUSD, USDJPY), or leave blank for the chart symbol

Because it's an indicator, it sits happily next to any EA on the same chart. Colour-coded green/red, updates every second (even on weekends). Display only — no trading, no signals; it reads and shows, nothing else.



Part of the Aurora Trading Suite. Explore the full family — gold trend engine, live cockpit, auto-fibonacci, zones and more — on our profile.Free. No strings attached.Risk note: Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk and may lead to the loss of your invested capital. This tool is display software and does not constitute investment advice.

