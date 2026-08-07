Aurora Command All in One Gold Trading Terminal

  • Experts
  • Thorsten Fuehrmann
    Thorsten Fuehrmann

    Thorsten Fuehrmann

    • Trading Systems Engineer at  Aurora Trading Suite
    • Germany
    • 1010
    Founder of the Aurora Trading Suite.
    My mission is to bridge the gap between institutional logic and automated trading. I don't believe in "Black Box" algorithms. I believe in documented transparency, multi-layer confluence, and capital protection as a priority.
    3 comments
  • Version: 1.18
  • Updated: 7 August 2026
  • Activations: 5
AURORA COMMAND — THE ALL-IN-ONE GOLD TRADING TERMINAL

Not a bot you switch on and hope. A complete command center for beginners and professionals — on a single chart.
✔ Automated gold trend engine (XAUUSD, H1) with rule-based pyramiding
✔ Live market cockpit: trend alignment, zones, timing and a ready-to-read trade plan
✔ One-click "Take Plan" — send the cockpit's plan straight to the manual desk
✔ Manual trading desk: set entry and stop by mouse click, the terminal manages the rest
✔ Hand-placed trades are adopted and protected automatically✔ Built-in Stochastic cue and Aurora Momentum Explosion (AME) — as readout and as visual gauges
✔ Direction control at the press of a button (LONG / SHORT on-off)
No martingale • No grid • Fixed stop on every trade
✔ One file, drag & drop — no set files, ready after loading
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WHAT AURORA COMMAND ACTUALLY IS
Most products give you one thing: an engine, or an indicator, or a panel. Aurora Command gives you the whole desk. It is the control center a discretionary trader would build for themselves if they had the time — the automated engine, a live market read, a decision-ready trade plan, visual momentum tools and a disciplined manual execution desk, all merged into one Expert Advisor on one chart.
You are always in charge. Let the engine run when the market allows it. Read the market at a glance in the cockpit. Take the cockpit's plan with a single click. Or open your own trade whenever you want — and let the terminal manage it for you. Nothing here follows a black box, and nothing is hidden from you.
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WHY THERE ARE NO SIGNALS TO FOLLOW — AND WHY THAT IS THE POINT
This is important, so we say it plainly. Aurora Command is not a signal service, and it cannot be one. It is a trend follower: it trades when the market genuinely trends, and it stays out when it does not. A trend does not appear on a fixed schedule, so there is no daily "signal" to sell you — and we will never pretend otherwise.
Here is what makes this a strength rather than a limitation: during the quiet phases, when a pure bot would simply sit idle, Aurora Command hands you a fully equipped manual desk with everything you need to act on your own read — the cockpit's trade plan, the Stochastic cue, the momentum-explosion read, the golden-pocket levels, risk-based lot sizing. You open the trade; the terminal takes it over and manages it. Automation when the market trends, full manual control the rest of the time. One tool, no gap.
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THE AUTOMATED ENGINE
A pure trend follower on gold. It decides in clear, consecutive stages and acts only when every stage agrees:
• Direction (daily chart): a higher-timeframe trend filter decides whether — and in which direction — trading happens at all. Without a clear daily trend the engine stays passive.
• Entry (H1): inside the confirmed trend the engine waits for a pullback and a confirmation candle. Every trade receives a fixed stop-loss immediately.
• Position building (pyramiding): while a trade runs in profit and the trend continues, the engine adds in clearly limited steps — strictly in the direction of profit, never into a loss. With each addition the stops move toward break-even.
No martingale. No grid. No averaging into a loss.
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THE COCKPIT — THE MARKET AT A GLANCE
The cockpit reads the current market live, on your own terminal, from live prices — the same read the developer sees, because it is deterministic mathematics on the same data, not a delayed copy of someone else's opinion:
• Horizons: D1 macro, D1 momentum and H4 trend, with a clear verdict (full setup, counter-trend, wait, no trade).
• Location: distance and room to the next serious zone.
• Timing (M15): momentum and swing triggers.
• Trade plan: golden pocket, planned entry, structural and engine stop, risk-based lot for each, reward-to-risk and the invalidation level.
• Stochastic cue: overbought/oversold, K/D cross, and whether it aligns with the higher-timeframe trend.
• Visual gauges: a Stochastic scale with a live marker and a momentum-explosion bar (green up / red down) with an explosion threshold — so you read the state at a glance, without interpreting a single number.
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ONE CLICK: TAKE PLAN
When the cockpit shows a valid plan, a single button loads it into the manual desk — entry and stop are set, and the desk instantly calculates direction, three take-profit levels and the correct lot size from your risk percentage. You review it and open the trade. From there the terminal manages it. The bridge from "what the market offers" to "position on the chart" is one click — with you in control at every step.
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THE MANUAL TRADING DESK
A clear panel on the chart for disciplined, hand-placed trades:
• Set entry and stop-loss by mouse click directly on the chart.
• The desk automatically calculates direction, the correct lot from your risk percentage, and three take-profit levels.
• One click opens the positions, another closes them.
• Drag the entry and stop lines with the mouse — the values recalculate in real time.
And for trades you open outside the panel — quickly, from your phone — Aurora Command adopts them on request: it sets a missing stop from the current range (ATR), moves the stop to break-even once your profit threshold is reached, and optionally trails it. It never opens or closes such a trade for you — it only adds the protection you would otherwise have to watch by hand.
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BASIC AND PRO — THE SAME DESK, YOUR CHOICE OF READ
• BASIC: everything is computed locally on your terminal from live prices. The cockpit generates its own daily bias from the D1 structure. No feed, no subscription, no dependency — a real market read that stands entirely on its own.
• PRO: in addition, you can drop a daily briefing file into MetaTrader's Files folder. The cockpit reads it automatically and shows the bias, the invalidation level and a note — your own discretionary daily read on top of the live mathematics. A reload button picks up an updated file within a bar.
Basic is complete on its own. Pro simply adds a human layer for those who want it.
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THREE OPERATING MODES
• Automated only: let the engine trade the trend on its own.
• Manual only: trade entirely through the desk and the cockpit.
• Both at once: the engine works the trend automatically while you place your own trades in parallel.
The automated engine and the manual desk use separate order identifiers and never interfere with each other.
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ONE PURCHASE — YOUR COMPLETE TRADING DESK
Aurora Command is priced as a flagship for one honest reason: it replaces a shelf of separate tools with a single, integrated terminal. An automated trend engine, a live decision cockpit, a golden-pocket trade planner with risk-based sizing, a Stochastic read, an Aurora Momentum Explosion tool, visual gauges, and a disciplined manual desk that adopts and protects your own trades — bought once, working together on one chart, from the first minute.
You are not paying for a single script. You are getting the complete workstation a serious gold trader needs — and you keep it. That is where the value sits.
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WHAT TO EXPECT — PLEASE READ
Aurora Command is not an all-weather system, and it is not sold as one. The engine knows two states:
STATE 1 — THE MARKET TRENDS STRONGLY AND PERSISTENTLYThis is what the engine was built for. It sets the direction, enters on pullbacks and builds the position through pyramiding. Practically the entire automated return is created here — concentrated in a few but large moves.
STATE 2 — THE MARKET MOVES SIDEWAYSSustained moves are missing, many trades end at or near zero, and the automated side treads water for a while. There is no built-in miracle cure — and we do not claim one.
There is no middle ground. What makes Aurora Command different is what you do in State 2: instead of waiting on an idle bot, you keep working through the cockpit and the manual desk. That is exactly what this terminal was built for. If you understand and accept this profile, you get a transparent, rule-based command center without grid or martingale risk. If you are looking for something that earns evenly every week, this is not it — and we would rather say so up front.
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RISK MANAGEMENT
• Fixed stop-loss on every trade — no position without protection.• No martingale, no grid, no averaging into a loss.• Automated pyramiding runs strictly in the direction of profit and is clearly limited.• The manual desk and the Take-Plan bridge size every position from your defined risk percentage.
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SETUP & REQUIREMENTS
1. Attach Aurora Command to the XAUUSD H1 chart.
2. Enable auto-trading.3. Choose your mode in the settings (automated / manual / both). The cockpit, gauges and desk appear automatically.
No set files required. One file, drag & drop, ready to run with sensible defaults. The optional Aurora Momentum Explosion (AME) sub-window indicator is included for the classic histogram view.

REQUIREMENTS:
• Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)
• Timeframe: H1
• Platform: MetaTrader 4
• Account type: ECN account with low spreads recommended
• Leverage: at least 1:500 or higher (essential for correct operation)
• Minimum capital: 3,000 USD
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RISK DISCLAIMER
Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk and may lead to the loss of your invested capital. Aurora Command is a professional tool and does not constitute investment advice. Past results are no guarantee of future performance. Use at your own risk.
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THE AURORA FAMILY
Aurora Command is the flagship of a range designed to work together — Aurora Sentinel Pro, Aurora Zones and Aurora Auto Fibonacci. All products are available through my seller profile.
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AI Prop Firms MT4
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AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
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Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
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RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
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This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
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Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Experts
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
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Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
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Sergiy Podolyak
Experts
This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
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Vsevolod Merzlov
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Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
New Year 1-Month Promotion: Currently priced at $68 USD, promotion ends May 30, 2026. After the promotion, the price will revert to $500 USD per month. Gold Sniper EA (Expert Advisor) In real trading, losses are not terrible; what's terrible is the lack of order, goals, and discipline after losses. The Recovery Profit Manager was created to solve this core problem. ⸻ Core Product Philosophy This EA does not pursue frequent trading; it dynamically monitors and automatically opens posi
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Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
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Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
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Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
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PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
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Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Wise Scalper
Ilya Fomin
Experts
This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Experts
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Goliath EA
Anvar Gadadov
1 (3)
Experts
I present you the Goliath scalping Expert Advisor. The trade operations are performed according to a certain algorithm. Only one order can be opened on one financial instrument at a time. Also, Stop Loss and Take Profit are always set when opening orders. Timeframe: M5 Parameters Lot - specified lot value of a trading position Risk - automated calculation per deal StopLoss - maximum allowed loss level TakeProfit - maximum profit value StartHour - trading start time, hours StartMinute - trading
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