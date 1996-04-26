Aurora Lot Dashboard

Aurora P&L Dashboard — Free

Aurora P&L Dashboard puts your profit and loss right on the chart — so you can close the crowded terminal window and still keep the overview.

Live on your chart:
Today — realized P&L since midnight (server time)
N days — realized P&L over a period you set
Positions — number of open positions and total lot
Floating — current open P&L

Two modes:
Account-wide — all symbols together
Single symbol — type any symbol (e.g. EURUSD, USDJPY), or leave blank for the chart symbol
Because it's an indicator, it sits happily next to any EA on the same chart. Colour-coded green/red, updates every second (even on weekends). Display only — no trading, no signals; it reads and shows, nothing else.

Part of the Aurora Trading Suite. Explore the full family — gold trend engine, live cockpit, auto-fibonacci, zones and more — on our profile.Free. No strings attached.Risk note: Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk and may lead to the loss of your invested capital. This tool is display software and does not constitute investment advice.
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