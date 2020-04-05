Queen of Gold Ucb Agents

https://rinfinity.com/en/welcome-bonus?a=xnusq



is an adaptive MQL5 agents EA that use bandit agents.

How It Operates:

the agents will make a .dat file for every simbol they trade

the agents whill make self strategy on entry en exit.

every decision is save to data file so next time the agent will pick the right arm

the agents are made in MQL5 programing language en also all internal librarys MQL5 programing ,no external dependicy imports !!

The Queen is not made for Bactesting results , on MQL5 vps to test nonstop,use the exemple set files en don't play whit the settings!!!

if you need help just contact me in mql5 chat!!

That raw setup is then evaluated through a broader market-context model. The EA measures:

spread conditions

volume quality

tick-flow and burst behavior

liquidity distance / smart-entry potential

session timing

reward regime and market regime

account health and low-balance constraints

These features are encoded into a contextual key. That key is the state representation used by the UCB bandit.

Bandit Decision Layer

For each context, the bandit estimates the value of several actions:

HOLD

BUY_MARKET

SELL_MARKET

LIMIT_FOLLOW_SIGNAL

The UCB mechanism balances two things:

exploitation: repeat actions that historically performed well in similar contexts

exploration: still test less-used actions when confidence is low

This means the EA does not blindly execute every detected setup. It can:

allow the trade

deny the trade

prefer market execution

prefer limit execution when precision entry is statistically better

Over time, the model becomes more selective and context-aware.

Learning Process

When a position closes, the EA computes a normalized reward from the result. That reward is not based only on raw profit. It also considers:

profit relative to estimated risk

adverse excursion

hold duration

entry type

contextual microstructure quality

The reward is then written back into the UCB memory for the specific context and chosen arm. This updates:

pull count

cumulative reward

decayed mean reward

As a result, the EA continuously refines which actions are best for specific trading conditions.

Persistence and Recovery

The system is designed to retain learning between restarts.

UseUcbFilePersistence stores learned UCB state locally

on initialization, the EA reloads that state automatically

if no learned state exists, UseUcbWarmupFromHistory seeds the model from historical closed trades

UseUcbJsonSnapshot produces a readable JSON snapshot of the learned state for inspection and diagnostics

This gives the EA both continuity and recoverability. It does not need to relearn from zero every time it is restarted.

Risk and Execution Controls

The bandit layer sits inside a broader execution framework with practical safeguards:

max open trades control

low-balance protection

optional cooldown after losses

spread and volume toxicity filters

optional DOM-based confirmation

adaptive smart-entry behavior

market vs limit execution handling

basket management and auto-close logic

So the EA is not only predictive, but operationally defensive.

Professional Summary

This EA is best understood as a hybrid adaptive execution system:

deterministic rules generate candidate trade opportunities

contextual UCB decides whether and how to act

trade outcomes are transformed into learning signals

learned behavior is persisted and reused across sessions

In professional terms, it is a self-updating decision framework intended to improve trade selectivity, execution choice, and contextual consistency over time rather than rely on a fixed static strategy.