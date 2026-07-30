Balance And Equity Monitor Pro
- Indicators
-
Astik JauraHi, my name is Astik Jaura, but you can call me AJ.
I have been studying and trading the Forex market for over four years. For the past year, I have focused on developing automated trading systems and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5. I currently have three algorithms running profitably.
- Version: 1.83
- Activations: 5
Overview
Balance And Equity Monitor Pro is an advanced account-performance visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays a professional Strategy Tester-style balance and equity graph directly inside the main chart window.
The indicator reads the trading account’s deal history, reconstructs historical open positions, calculates historical floating profit and drawdown, and combines this information with real equity values recorded while the indicator is running.
It is designed for traders, Expert Advisor developers, signal providers, account managers, and strategy researchers who need a clear visual representation of how an account or individual trading strategy has performed over time.
Balance And Equity Monitor Pro does not open, modify, or close trades. It is a monitoring, recording, historical reconstruction, and account-analysis tool.Main Features
Balance Curve
The blue balance line represents the account or filtered strategy balance.
The balance calculation includes:
-
Closed trade profit and loss
-
Trading commission
-
Swap charges or credits
-
Deal fees
-
Optional deposits, withdrawals, credits, and other cash operations
The balance curve is reconstructed from the MetaTrader 5 deal history. Points are inserted around trading events so balance changes remain visible even when many trades occur during a short period.
When the indicator is displaying the complete account and the selected range includes the current time, the final balance point is synchronized with the terminal’s real ACCOUNT_BALANCE value.
Equity Curve
The orange equity line represents balance plus the estimated or recorded floating profit of open positions.
Historical equity is calculated using:
-
Exact historical lot sizes
-
Weighted entry prices
-
Buy and sell direction
-
Partial position exits
-
Position increases
-
Position reductions
-
Netting reversals
-
Actual execution prices at deal events
-
Historical bid, ask, spread, high, low, and closing prices
-
Contract specifications and account-currency profit calculations
The latest full-account equity point is synchronized with the terminal’s real ACCOUNT_EQUITY value.Real Account Equity Recorder
MetaTrader 5 normally stores completed deals but does not provide a complete historical record of every past account-equity movement. Therefore, Balance And Equity Monitor Pro includes a built-in real-equity recorder.
While the indicator is attached and the terminal is running, it records exact snapshots of:
-
Account balance
-
Account equity
-
Server time
The data is saved in the MetaTrader Common Files area using an account-specific binary file:
BalanceEquityRecorder\Account_<LoginNumber>_real_equity.bin
Each trading account has its own recorder file.
When recorded data is available, the indicator uses those real terminal equity values instead of reconstructed values. Recorded equity is treated as the most authoritative data source.
Depending on the available history, the displayed curve may use:
-
Fully recorded real equity
-
Recorded equity combined with reconstructed history
-
Fully reconstructed historical equity
The recorder can operate every 1 to 60 seconds.
By default, unnecessary duplicate points are not continuously saved while the account is flat. This helps reduce the recorder file size. An option is available to record regularly even when no positions are open.Historical Position Reconstruction
Balance And Equity Monitor Pro rebuilds the account’s historical position state from individual MT5 deals.
It recognizes and processes:
-
New position entries
-
Additional entries in the same direction
-
Weighted average entry prices
-
Full position exits
-
Partial exits
-
Position reductions
-
Position reversals
-
DEAL_ENTRY_IN
-
DEAL_ENTRY_OUT
-
DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY
-
DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT
This makes the historical equity curve more accurate than a simple balance graph or a calculation based only on completed trades.
The reconstruction engine also calculates the number of historical positions, exit deals, partial exits, and reversals processed from the account history.Profit Calibration from Real Closed Deals
Different symbols and brokers may use different:
-
Contract sizes
-
Tick sizes
-
Tick values
-
Profit currencies
-
Account currencies
-
Conversion methods
To improve the historical floating-profit calculation, the indicator can calibrate the monetary value of price movement using the actual profit reported by completed deals.
The calibration system estimates the account-currency value of a one-unit price movement per lot.
Calibration is performed at two levels:
-
Individual position calibration
-
Symbol-level fallback calibration
When position-specific calibration is unavailable, the indicator can use the calibrated value for the symbol. If calibration is not available, it falls back to MetaTrader’s OrderCalcProfit() calculation and then to the symbol’s contract size.
This system helps the indicator reproduce historical profit more accurately across forex pairs, metals, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and other CFDs.Exact Deal-Price Anchoring
At the exact time of an entry or exit deal, the indicator can anchor the equity calculation to the real execution price stored in the deal history.
It also accounts for the correct liquidation side:
-
Buy positions are normally valued using bid prices.
-
Sell positions are normally valued using ask prices.
-
Historical spread is added or removed where required.
Other positions that were open at the same time are valued using their historical market prices.
This helps reduce artificial jumps or mismatches around trade-entry and trade-exit points.Historical Maximum Drawdown
Balance And Equity Monitor Pro includes a separate dense historical drawdown scanner.
Unlike the visible chart curve, which may contain a reduced number of display points, the drawdown scanner can process a much larger number of historical bars.
It calculates:
-
Maximum historical equity drawdown in account currency
-
Maximum historical drawdown percentage
-
Equity value at the drawdown peak
-
Equity value at the drawdown trough
-
Time of the equity peak
-
Time of the deepest equity trough
-
Number of historical points scanned
Drawdown is measured from a previous equity peak to a later equity trough.
Intrabar Drawdown Estimation
When intrabar extremes are enabled, the drawdown scanner uses adverse bar prices instead of only closing prices.
For a buy position, the adverse price is the bar low.
For a sell position, the adverse price is the bar high plus the historical spread.
This allows the indicator to identify floating drawdown that may have occurred inside a candle but would not appear when using candle-close prices alone.
The running equity peak uses a closing-price reference. This avoids creating an unrealistic account-equity peak by combining non-synchronous highs and lows from several symbols.
The drawdown scan timeframe can be configured independently from the equity-curve timeframe. For example, both can use M1 data for detailed reconstruction.Maximum Drawdown Marker
The deepest historical drawdown can be displayed directly on the graph.
The marker shows:
-
The equity peak
-
The equity trough
-
A line connecting the peak and trough
-
Maximum drawdown in account currency
-
Maximum drawdown percentage
-
Whether the drawdown came from real recorded equity
When enabled, the exact peak and trough values can also be injected into the orange equity curve. This ensures that an important drawdown does not disappear when the main chart data is reduced to fit the available screen width.Available History Ranges
The displayed period can be selected from the following options:
-
All history
-
Today
-
Last 7 days
-
Last 30 days
-
Last 90 days
-
Last 180 days
-
Year to date
-
Last 365 days
-
Custom date range
The custom range allows separate From and To dates.
A date-only To value includes the full final calendar day.On-Chart Range Controls
History ranges can be changed directly from the chart without reopening the indicator properties.
The chart interface includes:
-
Range-selection button
-
Drop-down range menu
-
Custom From date field
-
Custom To date field
-
SET button for applying custom dates
Custom dates use the following format:
YYYY.MM.DD
Invalid date fields are highlighted, and the custom range is only applied when both dates are valid and the To date is later than the From date.
Changing the range automatically:
-
Unlocks the previous historical snapshot
-
Clears the previous drawdown result
-
Starts a new historical scan
-
Resets the zoom level
-
Rebuilds the selected history
The indicator includes custom + and − zoom buttons.
Zoom is anchored to the right side of the graph so the most recent account activity remains visible.
Each zoom-in level approximately halves the visible time period.
The maximum number of zoom levels can be configured.
The zoom-out button can move back several zoom levels in one click. With the default value of three levels, one click can expand the visible time period by up to approximately eight times.
The minimum number of visible points is protected so the curve remains useful even when trading events are sparse.Initial Scan Lock
Historical reconstruction and dense drawdown calculations may require significant processing, especially for long account histories or multi-symbol accounts.
The indicator can therefore perform full reconstruction during an initial configurable scan period and then lock the historical result.
After the history is locked:
-
Historical balance points remain fixed.
-
Historical equity points remain fixed.
-
The historical maximum drawdown remains fixed.
-
The latest live balance and equity endpoint continues updating.
-
Current open lots and position count continue updating.
The default initial scan duration is five seconds, but it can be changed in the inputs.
Changing the selected range starts a new scan and creates a new locked snapshot.
This feature reduces repeated historical calculations after the initial analysis has been completed.Trade and Strategy Filters
Balance And Equity Monitor Pro can display the complete account or isolate a specific trading strategy.
Symbol Filter
The user can choose between:
-
All symbols
-
One specified symbol
-
The current chart symbol when the symbol field is blank
Magic Number Filter
The user can display:
-
All magic numbers by using -1
-
One specific Expert Advisor or strategy magic number
The symbol and magic-number filters are applied to both completed deals and reconstructed historical positions.
This makes the indicator useful for evaluating an individual EA even when several systems are trading on the same account.Cash Operations
Deposits, withdrawals, credits, corrections, bonuses, and other non-trading deals can optionally be included in the balance curve.
Cash operations are account-wide and cannot be accurately assigned to a single symbol or magic number.
For this reason, cash operations are only included when:
-
Cash-deal inclusion is enabled
-
All symbols are selected
-
All magic numbers are selected
This prevents deposits or withdrawals from incorrectly appearing as the performance of one strategy.Hover Information
Moving the mouse across the graph displays detailed information for the nearest historical point.
The hover panel shows:
-
Date and time
-
Balance
-
Equity
-
Equity-curve drawdown at that point
-
Reconstructed open lot exposure
-
Number of open positions
A vertical guide line and point markers identify the selected position on the balance and equity curves.
Hover information follows the currently visible zoom range.Live Value Boxes
The indicator can display live value boxes at the edges of the graph:
-
Blue balance value box
-
Orange equity value box
These boxes make the latest values easy to read without estimating them from the vertical scale.Chart Statistics
The chart statistics panel displays:
-
Starting balance for the selected period
-
Net balance change
-
Maximum equity drawdown
-
Maximum drawdown percentage
The graph also identifies the selected history range, active symbol filter, magic-number filter, equity data source, and drawdown calculation source where applicable.Automatic Point Reduction
Long account histories may contain far more data than the chart can display.
The indicator automatically limits the number of plotted points according to:
-
Maximum-points input
-
Available chart width
-
Number of trading events
-
Available recorded-equity points
When data must be reduced, the indicator uses an extrema-preserving method designed to retain:
-
Important equity peaks
-
Deep equity troughs
-
First and last values
-
Trade and balance events
This prevents major drawdowns from being hidden by simple averaging.Historical Price Handling
Historical prices are loaded from the selected equity and drawdown timeframes.
The indicator attempts to obtain prices using:
-
Current bid and ask for the latest point
-
Historical bar shift
-
Historical close, high, and low
-
Historical spread
-
CopyRates() as a synchronization and data-loading fallback
Symbols used by historical positions are automatically selected in Market Watch when required.
When historical prices are unavailable, the indicator reports the number of missing valuations in its status message. The affected historical equity points may temporarily use balance without floating profit for those positions.Display Customization
The following visual settings can be changed:
-
Show or hide balance
-
Show or hide equity
-
Balance-line color
-
Equity-line color
-
Balance-line width
-
Equity-line width
-
Background color
-
Background transparency
-
Grid visibility
-
Statistics visibility
-
Number of value-scale labels
-
Live value boxes
-
Hover details
-
Font size
-
Maximum drawdown marker
The indicator uses a canvas-based drawing engine, allowing the complete report to be displayed inside the main chart window without using normal indicator buffers.Clean Black Chart Mode
When attached, Balance And Equity Monitor Pro applies a clean black chart appearance so the balance and equity report becomes the main visual focus.
It hides native chart elements such as:
-
Candles and bars
-
OHLC information
-
Ticker information
-
Bid, ask, and last-price lines
-
Native grid
-
Volumes
-
Period separators
-
Native date scale
-
Native price scale
-
Trade levels
-
Trade-history markers
-
One-click trading panel
-
Object descriptions
Because the indicator changes the chart appearance, users may need to reapply their preferred chart template after removing it.Refreshing and Runtime Operation
The indicator uses a timer for refreshing the recorder and graph.
The effective timer interval considers both:
-
Graph refresh interval
-
Real-equity recording interval
It also responds to:
-
Chart resizing
-
Chart changes
-
Mouse movement
-
Range-button clicks
-
Custom-date changes
-
Zoom-button clicks
The recorder file is flushed regularly to reduce the risk of losing recorded data if MetaTrader is closed unexpectedly.Recommended Uses
Balance And Equity Monitor Pro is suitable for:
-
Monitoring live trading accounts
-
Monitoring demo accounts
-
Evaluating Expert Advisors
-
Separating performance by magic number
-
Comparing balance and floating equity
-
Detecting hidden floating drawdown
-
Studying grid and recovery systems
-
Studying martingale exposure
-
Reviewing multi-symbol strategies
-
Tracking prop-firm account drawdown
-
Creating account-performance screenshots
-
Identifying the time of the deepest historical equity loss
-
Verifying whether smooth balance growth hides large floating losses
Historical balance is based on actual deal-history values.
Recorded equity is based on exact terminal ACCOUNT_EQUITY snapshots.
Historical equity before the recorder was running must be reconstructed because MetaTrader 5 does not store a complete tick-by-tick historical account-equity series.
Reconstructed historical equity depends on:
-
Availability of historical symbol prices
-
Selected reconstruction timeframe
-
Historical spread information
-
Accuracy and completeness of the broker’s deal history
-
Symbol contract specifications
-
Profit-currency conversion
-
Timing differences between symbols
-
Number of drawdown scan points
Intrabar drawdown is an estimate based on historical OHLC values. It cannot reproduce the exact tick sequence inside every historical candle.
Using a smaller timeframe such as M1 generally provides more detail but requires more processing and more historical data.Recorder Limitations
Real equity is recorded only while:
-
MetaTrader 5 is running
-
Balance And Equity Monitor Pro is attached
-
Real-equity recording is enabled
The recorder cannot recover exact equity values from a period when the terminal or indicator was not running.
Recorded full-account equity is only used for the unfiltered account view. A real account-equity value cannot be accurately separated into individual symbol or magic-number components, so filtered strategy views use reconstructed equity.Performance Considerations
Large historical ranges, M1 reconstruction, multi-symbol accounts, and very high drawdown scan limits may require additional CPU time and historical-data loading.
For faster operation:
-
Use the history-lock feature.
-
Select only the required date range.
-
Filter by symbol or magic number where appropriate.
-
Use a higher reconstruction timeframe when M1 detail is unnecessary.
-
Reduce the maximum drawdown scan limit on slower computers.
-
Allow MetaTrader to download the required symbol history before judging the result.
-
Copy the Balance And Equity Monitor Pro indicator file into:
MQL5\Indicators
-
Open MetaEditor.
-
Compile the .mq5 file.
-
Return to MetaTrader 5.
-
Refresh the Navigator or restart the terminal.
-
Attach Balance And Equity Monitor Pro to any chart.
-
Select the required account-history range, symbol filter, magic number, and display settings.
For the most complete future equity history, keep the indicator attached to one chart while MetaTrader is running.Important Notice
Balance And Equity Monitor Pro is an analytical and visualization tool only.
It does not:
-
Generate buy or sell signals
-
Provide entry or exit recommendations
-
Send trading alerts
-
Place orders
-
Modify positions
-
Close trades
-
Manage risk automatically
-
Guarantee the accuracy of unrecorded historical equity
-
Guarantee future trading performance
Trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.