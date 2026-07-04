ZigZag Higher High Lower Low
- Indicators
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Astik JauraHi, my name is Astik Jaura, but you can call me AJ.
I have been studying and trading the Forex market for over four years. For the past year, I have focused on developing automated trading systems and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5. I currently have three algorithms running profitably.
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
ZigZag++ is a MetaTrader 5 indicator for market structure analysis using ZigZag logic with pivot detection and swing labeling.
The indicator identifies swing highs and lows and marks basic market structure on the chart.
FEATURES
ZigZag calculation with adjustable parameters (Depth, Deviation, Backstep)
Pivot detection for swing highs and lows
Market structure labels:
HH (Higher High)
HL (Higher Low)
LH (Lower High)
LL (Lower Low)
Optional current candle pivot detection
Configurable display of lines and labels
Performance settings to limit calculation bars
Alert options for new pivot formation
INPUT SETTINGS
ZigZag parameters:
Depth
Deviation
Backstep
Display:
Line color (bullish / bearish)
Line thickness
Label size
Label offset
Maximum labels
Performance:
Maximum calculation bars
Update control
Alerts:
Popup alerts for new pivots
Direction change alerts
NOTES
The indicator is based on ZigZag logic. The latest swing point may change while price is forming when using live mode. In confirmation mode, pivots are only shown after confirmation.
Developer: ASTIK JAURA
Platform: MetaTrader 5