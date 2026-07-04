ZigZag Higher High Lower Low

ZigZag++ is a MetaTrader 5 indicator for market structure analysis using ZigZag logic with pivot detection and swing labeling.


The indicator identifies swing highs and lows and marks basic market structure on the chart.


FEATURES


ZigZag calculation with adjustable parameters (Depth, Deviation, Backstep)


Pivot detection for swing highs and lows


Market structure labels:

HH (Higher High)

HL (Higher Low)

LH (Lower High)

LL (Lower Low)


Optional current candle pivot detection


Configurable display of lines and labels


Performance settings to limit calculation bars


Alert options for new pivot formation


INPUT SETTINGS


ZigZag parameters:

Depth

Deviation

Backstep


Display:

Line color (bullish / bearish)

Line thickness

Label size

Label offset

Maximum labels


Performance:

Maximum calculation bars

Update control


Alerts:

Popup alerts for new pivots

Direction change alerts


NOTES

The indicator is based on ZigZag logic. The latest swing point may change while price is forming when using live mode. In confirmation mode, pivots are only shown after confirmation.


Developer: ASTIK JAURA

Platform: MetaTrader 5

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