Bullish 3 Candle Sell Indicator

Bullish 3-Candle FVG Sell Indicator is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading indicator designed to identify Bearish Sell Zones created after a Bullish Fair Value Gap (FVG). The indicator automatically detects a valid Bullish FVG formed by three consecutive bullish candles, highlights the imbalance zone, and allows traders to use it as a potential SELL entry area when price retraces into the FVG.

This indicator is intended for SELL trades only and is ideal for traders who follow ICT, SMC, institutional order flow, and price action strategies.

Features

Automatically detects Bullish 3-Candle Fair Value Gaps

Designed exclusively for SELL opportunities

Draws Bullish FVG zones automatically

Adjustable FVG extension length

Custom FVG zone color

Limit historical scanning for improved performance

Option to automatically remove filled FVGs

Option to delete expired FVGs

Lightweight and optimized for MT5

Works on all symbols and timeframes

Detection Logic

The indicator searches for:

Three consecutive bullish candles.

The Low of the third candle is above the High of the first candle.

A Bullish Fair Value Gap (price imbalance) is created.

The imbalance zone is drawn automatically.

After the FVG forms, traders wait for price to retrace back into the Bullish FVG. This area can act as a potential SELL Zone when combined with market structure confirmation.

How to Trade

Wait for a Bullish 3-Candle FVG to form. Allow price to retrace into the highlighted FVG zone. Look for bearish confirmation before entering a SELL trade. Place the Stop Loss above the recent swing high or above the FVG. Target a minimum Risk-to-Reward ratio of 1:2, 1:3, or higher based on your trading plan.

Note: The indicator identifies potential SELL zones only. Trade execution and confirmation remain the trader's responsibility.

Input Parameters

Bull FVG Color

Select the color used for the Bullish FVG zones.

Extend Bars

Specifies how many candles the FVG zone extends into the future.

History Bars

Limits the number of historical candles scanned to improve performance.

Remove When Filled

Automatically removes the FVG once price completely fills the imbalance.

Delete Expired

Deletes FVG zones after the selected extension period has expired.

Best Used With

Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

ICT Trading Strategy

Market Structure (BOS / CHoCH)

Liquidity Sweeps

Order Blocks

Premium & Discount Zones

Risk Management

Compatibility

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Forex

Gold (XAUUSD)

Indices

Commodities

Cryptocurrencies

Stocks

All Timeframes

Disclaimer

This indicator is an analytical tool that highlights Bullish Fair Value Gaps as potential SELL zones. It does not open trades automatically or guarantee profitable results. Always combine the indicator with proper market analysis, confirmation, and sound risk management.

Version: 1.08

Developer: Astik Jaura

YouTube: Greed Signals