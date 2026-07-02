Bullish 3 Candle Sell Indicator

Bullish 3-Candle FVG Sell Indicator is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading indicator designed to identify Bearish Sell Zones created after a Bullish Fair Value Gap (FVG). The indicator automatically detects a valid Bullish FVG formed by three consecutive bullish candles, highlights the imbalance zone, and allows traders to use it as a potential SELL entry area when price retraces into the FVG.

This indicator is intended for SELL trades only and is ideal for traders who follow ICT, SMC, institutional order flow, and price action strategies.

Features

  • Automatically detects Bullish 3-Candle Fair Value Gaps
  • Designed exclusively for SELL opportunities
  • Draws Bullish FVG zones automatically
  • Adjustable FVG extension length
  • Custom FVG zone color
  • Limit historical scanning for improved performance
  • Option to automatically remove filled FVGs
  • Option to delete expired FVGs
  • Lightweight and optimized for MT5
  • Works on all symbols and timeframes

Detection Logic

The indicator searches for:

  • Three consecutive bullish candles.
  • The Low of the third candle is above the High of the first candle.
  • A Bullish Fair Value Gap (price imbalance) is created.
  • The imbalance zone is drawn automatically.

After the FVG forms, traders wait for price to retrace back into the Bullish FVG. This area can act as a potential SELL Zone when combined with market structure confirmation.

How to Trade

  1. Wait for a Bullish 3-Candle FVG to form.
  2. Allow price to retrace into the highlighted FVG zone.
  3. Look for bearish confirmation before entering a SELL trade.
  4. Place the Stop Loss above the recent swing high or above the FVG.
  5. Target a minimum Risk-to-Reward ratio of 1:2, 1:3, or higher based on your trading plan.

Note: The indicator identifies potential SELL zones only. Trade execution and confirmation remain the trader's responsibility.

Input Parameters

Bull FVG Color
Select the color used for the Bullish FVG zones.

Extend Bars
Specifies how many candles the FVG zone extends into the future.

History Bars
Limits the number of historical candles scanned to improve performance.

Remove When Filled
Automatically removes the FVG once price completely fills the imbalance.

Delete Expired
Deletes FVG zones after the selected extension period has expired.

Best Used With

  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
  • ICT Trading Strategy
  • Market Structure (BOS / CHoCH)
  • Liquidity Sweeps
  • Order Blocks
  • Premium & Discount Zones
  • Risk Management

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Forex
  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Indices
  • Commodities
  • Cryptocurrencies
  • Stocks
  • All Timeframes

Disclaimer

This indicator is an analytical tool that highlights Bullish Fair Value Gaps as potential SELL zones. It does not open trades automatically or guarantee profitable results. Always combine the indicator with proper market analysis, confirmation, and sound risk management.

Version: 1.08
Developer: Astik Jaura
YouTube: Greed Signals

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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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