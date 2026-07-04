Tma Bands scalping

TMA Bands

Professional Triangular Moving Average (TMA) Bands Indicator for MetaTrader 5

TMA Bands is a smooth volatility channel indicator that plots dynamic upper and lower bands around a Triangular Moving Average (TMA). The bands automatically expand and contract according to market volatility using an ATR-based calculation, helping traders identify overextended price movements and potential reversal zones.

This indicator is designed with a clean and lightweight interface, making it suitable for scalping, intraday trading, and swing trading.

Features

  • Smooth Triangular Moving Average (TMA)
  • Dynamic Upper and Lower Bands
  • ATR-based adaptive band width
  • Optional Middle TMA Line
  • Adjustable Half Length
  • Adjustable ATR Period
  • Adjustable ATR Multiplier
  • Lightweight and fast calculations
  • Clean chart appearance
  • Compatible with all MT5 brokers

Inputs

  • Half Length
  • Applied Price
  • ATR Period
  • ATR Multiplier
  • Show/Hide Middle Line

Suitable Markets

  • XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Forex
  • Indices
  • Commodities
  • Cryptocurrencies
  • Stocks

Recommended Timeframes

  • M1
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4

How to Use

The TMA Bands help traders visualize market volatility.

  • When price approaches the upper band, the market may be overextended to the upside.
  • When price approaches the lower band, the market may be overextended to the downside.
  • The middle TMA line can be used as a dynamic trend reference when enabled.
  • Expanding bands indicate increasing volatility, while contracting bands suggest decreasing volatility.

The indicator works well when combined with price action, support and resistance, or other confirmation tools.

Advantages

  • Smooth and easy-to-read bands
  • Adaptive to changing market volatility
  • Minimal CPU usage
  • Fully customizable settings
  • Clean professional design
  • Suitable for manual trading and market analysis

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Version: 2.23
Developer: ASTIK JAURA

Disclaimer: This indicator is intended as a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profitable trades. Always apply proper risk management and test your strategy before using it on a live account.


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