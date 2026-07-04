Tma Bands scalping
- Indicators
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Astik JauraHi, my name is Astik Jaura, but you can call me AJ.
I have been studying and trading the Forex market for over four years. For the past year, I have focused on developing automated trading systems and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5. I currently have three algorithms running profitably.
- Version: 2.23
- Activations: 5
Professional Triangular Moving Average (TMA) Bands Indicator for MetaTrader 5
TMA Bands is a smooth volatility channel indicator that plots dynamic upper and lower bands around a Triangular Moving Average (TMA). The bands automatically expand and contract according to market volatility using an ATR-based calculation, helping traders identify overextended price movements and potential reversal zones.
This indicator is designed with a clean and lightweight interface, making it suitable for scalping, intraday trading, and swing trading.
Features
- Smooth Triangular Moving Average (TMA)
- Dynamic Upper and Lower Bands
- ATR-based adaptive band width
- Optional Middle TMA Line
- Adjustable Half Length
- Adjustable ATR Period
- Adjustable ATR Multiplier
- Lightweight and fast calculations
- Clean chart appearance
- Compatible with all MT5 brokers
Inputs
- Half Length
- Applied Price
- ATR Period
- ATR Multiplier
- Show/Hide Middle Line
Suitable Markets
- XAUUSD (Gold)
- Forex
- Indices
- Commodities
- Cryptocurrencies
- Stocks
Recommended Timeframes
- M1
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
How to Use
The TMA Bands help traders visualize market volatility.
- When price approaches the upper band, the market may be overextended to the upside.
- When price approaches the lower band, the market may be overextended to the downside.
- The middle TMA line can be used as a dynamic trend reference when enabled.
- Expanding bands indicate increasing volatility, while contracting bands suggest decreasing volatility.
The indicator works well when combined with price action, support and resistance, or other confirmation tools.
Advantages
- Smooth and easy-to-read bands
- Adaptive to changing market volatility
- Minimal CPU usage
- Fully customizable settings
- Clean professional design
- Suitable for manual trading and market analysis
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Version: 2.23
Developer: ASTIK JAURA
Disclaimer: This indicator is intended as a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profitable trades. Always apply proper risk management and test your strategy before using it on a live account.