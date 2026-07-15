Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents
- Experts
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Astik JauraHi, my name is Astik Jaura, but you can call me AJ.
I have been studying and trading the Forex market for over four years. For the past year, I have focused on developing automated trading systems and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5. I currently have three algorithms running profitably.
- Version: 1.35
- Activations: 5
MINIMUM DEPOSIT ONLY USC ACCOUNT: 150,000 USC
All EAs running on live accounts. Investor Id password 🔑 is in telegram group.
Accounts with a balance below 150,000 USC are considered HIGH RISK. The recommended deposit does not eliminate trading risk. Use conservative settings and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading.
Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents
Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for trading GOLD/XAUUSD on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is intended primarily for cent accounts and automatically manages trade entries, additional positions, profit targets and complete basket closure.
The internal entry and trade-management algorithm is protected and is not disclosed in this description.
Main Functions
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Fully automated GOLD/XAUUSD trading
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Automatic opening and management of trade baskets
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Configurable initial and maximum lot sizes
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Fixed-money or balance-percentage basket profit target
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Automatic recalculation of the basket take-profit level
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Built-in margin protection before opening additional positions
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Emergency basket closure at a configurable margin level
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Optional maximum number of trades per basket
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Optional waiting period before starting a new basket
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Automatic recovery of basket information after an EA or terminal restart
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Protection against interference from manual or foreign trades on the same symbol
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Support for both hedging and netting account types
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Broker volume, margin and order-execution validation
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Compact chart information panel
Chart Information
The EA can display the following information directly on the chart:
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Daily profit or loss
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Number of trades opened today
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Number of active trades
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Current floating profit
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Current floating loss
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Basket profit target
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Current account balance
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Current account equity
Recommended Use
Symbol: XAUUSD or GOLD
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Account type: Cent account recommended
Minimum deposit: 150,000 USC
Recommended setup: Reliable low-spread broker and stable VPS connection
The EA should be attached only to the intended GOLD/XAUUSD chart. Avoid opening manual trades on the same symbol while the Expert Advisor is operating.
Important Risk Warning
This Expert Advisor uses multiple-position basket management and may build significant market exposure during unfavorable price movement. Trading GOLD is highly risky and can result in partial or complete loss of the account balance.
The minimum deposit is a risk recommendation, not a guarantee of safety or profitability. Accounts below 150,000 USC are considered high risk. Results may vary depending on leverage, spread, commission, execution speed, broker conditions, market volatility and selected settings.
No profit is guaranteed. Past backtest or live performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using real funds. Trade only with money you can afford to lose.
Developer: ASTIK JAURA
E-MAIL: ASTIKJAURA2014@GMAIL.COM