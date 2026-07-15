Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents

MINIMUM DEPOSIT ONLY USC ACCOUNT: 150,000 USC

All EAs running on live accounts. Investor Id password 🔑 is in telegram group.

Accounts with a balance below 150,000 USC are considered HIGH RISK. The recommended deposit does not eliminate trading risk. Use conservative settings and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading.

Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents

Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for trading GOLD/XAUUSD on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is intended primarily for cent accounts and automatically manages trade entries, additional positions, profit targets and complete basket closure.

The internal entry and trade-management algorithm is protected and is not disclosed in this description.

Main Functions

  • Fully automated GOLD/XAUUSD trading

  • Automatic opening and management of trade baskets

  • Configurable initial and maximum lot sizes

  • Fixed-money or balance-percentage basket profit target

  • Automatic recalculation of the basket take-profit level

  • Built-in margin protection before opening additional positions

  • Emergency basket closure at a configurable margin level

  • Optional maximum number of trades per basket

  • Optional waiting period before starting a new basket

  • Automatic recovery of basket information after an EA or terminal restart

  • Protection against interference from manual or foreign trades on the same symbol

  • Support for both hedging and netting account types

  • Broker volume, margin and order-execution validation

  • Compact chart information panel

Chart Information

The EA can display the following information directly on the chart:

  • Daily profit or loss

  • Number of trades opened today

  • Number of active trades

  • Current floating profit

  • Current floating loss

  • Basket profit target

  • Current account balance

  • Current account equity

Recommended Use

Symbol: XAUUSD or GOLD
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Account type: Cent account recommended
Minimum deposit: 150,000 USC
Recommended setup: Reliable low-spread broker and stable VPS connection

The EA should be attached only to the intended GOLD/XAUUSD chart. Avoid opening manual trades on the same symbol while the Expert Advisor is operating.

Important Risk Warning

This Expert Advisor uses multiple-position basket management and may build significant market exposure during unfavorable price movement. Trading GOLD is highly risky and can result in partial or complete loss of the account balance.

The minimum deposit is a risk recommendation, not a guarantee of safety or profitability. Accounts below 150,000 USC are considered high risk. Results may vary depending on leverage, spread, commission, execution speed, broker conditions, market volatility and selected settings.

No profit is guaranteed. Past backtest or live performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using real funds. Trade only with money you can afford to lose.

Developer: ASTIK JAURA

E-MAIL: ASTIKJAURA2014@GMAIL.COM


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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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