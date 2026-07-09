Footprint Volume Profile Delta Indicator
- Indicators
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Astik JauraHi, my name is Astik Jaura, but you can call me AJ.
I have been studying and trading the Forex market for over four years. For the past year, I have focused on developing automated trading systems and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5. I currently have three algorithms running profitably.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 9 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Footprint Volume Profile Delta Indicator MT5
Suggested indicators used with Footprint Volume Profile Delta Indicator:
Tma Bands scalping (Free) - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184262?source=Site+Profile
Smart Structure Zones ict (30$ per month) - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184928?source=Site+Profile
Short Description
Footprint Volume Profile Delta Indicator MT5 is a clean order-flow style indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays footprint volume, buy/sell pressure, candle delta, and a right-side volume profile directly on the chart with a professional dark theme.
Full MQL5 Description
Footprint Volume Profile Delta Indicator MT5 is designed for traders who want to read market activity visually from the chart. The indicator combines footprint-style candle volume, candle delta, and a right-side volume profile into one clean trading tool.
It helps traders see where buying and selling pressure appears inside each candle, which price areas have the most volume, and whether buyers or sellers are dominating recent market movement.
The indicator is useful for scalping, intraday trading, price action analysis, support and resistance confirmation, and volume-based decision making.
Main Features
- Footprint-style volume inside each candle
- Buy volume shown in green
- Sell volume shown in red
- Candle delta calculation
- Bottom delta histogram panel
- Right-side volume profile
- Highlighted POC volume level
- Dark chart theme for clean visibility
- Customizable delta box background, size, and position
- Smooth performance mode to reduce chart lag
- Works directly on the main MT5 chart window
- Customizable colors, font size, rows, profile width, and display options
How It Helps
This indicator can help you identify:
- Buyer and seller pressure inside candles
- Strong delta candles
- Possible absorption zones
- High-volume price areas
- Volume profile support and resistance
- POC levels where most trading activity occurred
- Momentum changes between buyers and sellers
Important Note
True bid/ask footprint data depends on the broker and symbol data available in MetaTrader 5. For Forex and CFD symbols, the indicator uses available tick data and tick movement logic to estimate buy and sell pressure when real exchange volume is not available.
This tool is for market analysis only and does not guarantee profit. Always use proper risk management.