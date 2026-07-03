Xauusd tma bands Grid Scalper
- Experts
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Astik JauraHi, my name is Astik Jaura, but you can call me AJ.
I have been studying and trading the Forex market for over four years. For the past year, I have focused on developing automated trading systems and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5. I currently have three algorithms running profitably.
- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 9 July 2026
- Activations: 5
XAUUSD TMA BANDS GRID SCALPER EA
All EAs running on live accounts. Investor Id password 🔑 is in telegram group.
OVERVIEW
XAUUSD TMA Bands Grid Scalper is an Expert Advisor designed for automated trading of Gold (XAUUSD). It uses TMA Bands, EMA 200 trend filter, and grid recovery system.
The EA calculates TMA Bands internally and does not require external indicators.
MAIN FEATURES
Internal TMA Bands calculation
EMA 200 trend filter
Automatic buy and sell entries
Grid recovery system
Lot multiplier option (martingale style)
Basket profit closing system
Money-based take profit and stop loss
Automatic TMA band plotting
Built-in M1 and M5 guide panel
Magic number support
Low CPU usage
TRADING LOGIC
The EA uses TMA Bands and EMA trend direction.
SELL CONDITION
Price above upper TMA Band with EMA confirmation → SELL
BUY CONDITION
Price below lower TMA Band with EMA confirmation → BUY
If trade moves against direction:
Grid orders are opened based on step distance and lot multiplier.
All positions close when basket profit target is reached.
RISK MANAGEMENT
This EA uses grid recovery and optional martingale lot scaling.
High risk may occur during strong trending markets.
Always test on demo before live trading.
DEFAULT SETTINGS
TMA Half Length: 12
ATR Period: 100
ATR Multiplier: 2.0
EMA Period: 200
Price Type: Weighted
TRADING SETTINGS
Initial Lot: 0.01 / 0.05
Take Profit: 15 USD / 50 USC
Stop Loss: 500 USD
Slippage: 20 points
Magic Number: 20260703
GRID SETTINGS
Grid Step: 8000 points
Lot Multiplier: 2.0
Basket Close Profit: 50 USD
RECOMMENDED USAGE
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M1 / M5
Account: ECN / Raw Spread
Leverage: 1:500+
Minimum Balance: $500+
VPS Recommended
IMPORTANT NOTICE
Trading involves risk.
Grid and martingale strategies can increase drawdown in strong trends.
Use demo account before live trading.