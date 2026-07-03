Xauusd tma bands Grid Scalper

XAUUSD TMA BANDS GRID SCALPER EA

All EAs running on live accounts. Investor Id password 🔑 is in telegram group.


OVERVIEW

XAUUSD TMA Bands Grid Scalper is an Expert Advisor designed for automated trading of Gold (XAUUSD). It uses TMA Bands, EMA 200 trend filter, and grid recovery system.


The EA calculates TMA Bands internally and does not require external indicators.


MAIN FEATURES

Internal TMA Bands calculation

EMA 200 trend filter

Automatic buy and sell entries

Grid recovery system

Lot multiplier option (martingale style)

Basket profit closing system

Money-based take profit and stop loss

Automatic TMA band plotting

Built-in M1 and M5 guide panel

Magic number support

Low CPU usage


TRADING LOGIC

The EA uses TMA Bands and EMA trend direction.


SELL CONDITION

Price above upper TMA Band with EMA confirmation → SELL


BUY CONDITION

Price below lower TMA Band with EMA confirmation → BUY


If trade moves against direction:

Grid orders are opened based on step distance and lot multiplier.


All positions close when basket profit target is reached.


RISK MANAGEMENT

This EA uses grid recovery and optional martingale lot scaling.


High risk may occur during strong trending markets.

Always test on demo before live trading.


DEFAULT SETTINGS

TMA Half Length: 12

ATR Period: 100

ATR Multiplier: 2.0

EMA Period: 200

Price Type: Weighted


TRADING SETTINGS

Initial Lot: 0.01 / 0.05

Take Profit: 15 USD / 50 USC

Stop Loss: 500 USD

Slippage: 20 points

Magic Number: 20260703


GRID SETTINGS

Grid Step: 8000 points

Lot Multiplier: 2.0

Basket Close Profit: 50 USD


RECOMMENDED USAGE

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1 / M5

Account: ECN / Raw Spread

Leverage: 1:500+

Minimum Balance: $500+

VPS Recommended


IMPORTANT NOTICE

Trading involves risk.

Grid and martingale strategies can increase drawdown in strong trends.

Use demo account before live trading.

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Adam Hrncir
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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