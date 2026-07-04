Adaptive Trend Finder v2
- Indicators
-
Astik JauraHi, my name is Astik Jaura, but you can call me AJ.
I have been studying and trading the Forex market for over four years. For the past year, I have focused on developing automated trading systems and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5. I currently have three algorithms running profitably.
- Version: 2.4
- Activations: 5
Professional Automatic Trend Channel Indicator for MetaTrader 5
Adaptive Trend Finder v2 is an advanced trend analysis indicator that automatically detects and draws the strongest price channels using statistical regression analysis. Unlike traditional trendline tools, it intelligently scans multiple lookback periods to identify the most reliable short-term and long-term trends without requiring manual adjustments.
Designed for traders who value precision and simplicity, the indicator helps identify trend direction, channel boundaries, and trend strength in real time.
Features
- Automatic trend channel detection
- Short-Term and Long-Term trend channels
- Intelligent period selection
- Linear regression-based trend analysis
- Dynamic upper, middle, and lower channel lines
- Automatic trend strength calculation
- Pearson's Correlation (R) analysis
- Optional annualized trend return (Daily & Weekly charts)
- Customizable colors, line styles, and transparency
- Lightweight and optimized for MetaTrader 5
Short-Term Channel
The Short-Term channel automatically scans multiple lookback periods to identify the strongest recent market trend. It is ideal for:
- Scalping
- Day Trading
- Intraday Analysis
- Short-term trend identification
Long-Term Channel
The Long-Term channel analyzes larger market structures to identify the dominant trend, making it suitable for:
- Swing Trading
- Position Trading
- Market Structure Analysis
- Long-term trend confirmation
Customizable Settings
- Source Price
- Short-Term Channel
- Long-Term Channel
- Deviation Multiplier
- Channel Extension
- Channel Colors
- Midline Colors
- Line Styles
- Transparency
- Information Panel Position
- Text Size
- Trend Strength Display
- Pearson's R Display
- Annualized Return Display
Information Panel
The built-in information panel displays valuable market statistics, including:
- Automatically selected trend period
- Trend strength
- Pearson's Correlation (R)
- Annualized Return (Daily & Weekly)
- Current active trend channel
Suitable Markets
- Forex
- XAUUSD (Gold)
- Indices
- Commodities
- Cryptocurrencies
- Stocks
Recommended Timeframes
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
Advantages
- Fully automatic trend detection
- No manual trendline drawing required
- Objective statistical channel calculation
- Clear visualization of market trends
- Supports both short-term and long-term analysis
- Easy to customize
- Low CPU usage
- Professional MT5 implementation
Best For
- Trend Following
- Breakout Trading
- Pullback Entries
- Swing Trading
- Market Structure Analysis
- Support and Resistance Visualization
- Multi-Timeframe Trend Confirmation
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Version: 2.04
Developer: ASTIK JAURA
Disclaimer: Adaptive Trend Finder v2 is designed as a technical analysis tool to assist traders in identifying market trends. It does not provide trading signals or guarantee profitable results. Always use proper risk management and combine the indicator with your own trading strategy before trading live.