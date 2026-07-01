Fta Tma Automated Trading System

No back testing available,  download 1 month free testing on live or demo chart - FTA_TMA_V7_LOGIC_SAME_INTERNAL_INDICATORS.ex5  Google Drive


All EAs running on live accounts. Investor Id password 🔑 is in telegram group.

Professional XAUUSD Trading Robot Based on TMA Reversal, Adaptive Trend Filtering & Intelligent BaskeFTA TMA V7 is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5. It combines multiple confirmation systems into a single intelligent trading engine designed to identify high-probability reversal opportunities while filtering out weak market conditions.

Unlike traditional TMA strategies that rely only on band touches, FTA TMA V7 uses a multi-layer confirmation process including Adaptive Trend Channels, EMA trend filtering, price action validation, and intelligent basket management.

Key Features

• Advanced TMA Reversal Entries

  • Detects precise upper and lower TMA band taps
  • Buy signals from lower band rejection
  • Sell signals from upper band rejection
  • Optimized for Gold scalping and intraday trading

• Adaptive Trend Finder Filter

The EA integrates an Adaptive Trend Finder indicator featuring:

  • Short-term trend channels
  • Long-term trend channels
  • Dual-channel confirmation
  • Dynamic market structure analysis

Trades are only allowed when market conditions satisfy the selected trend filter.

• 200 EMA Trend Filter

An optional 200 EMA filter helps eliminate low-quality counter-trend trades.

  • Buy only above EMA
  • Sell only below EMA
  • Optional chart display

• Intelligent Confirmation Engine

Choose from multiple confirmation modes:

  • Full Smart Score Confirmation
  • DXY Direction Confirmation
  • Pure TMA Signal Mode

The scoring engine combines several market conditions before executing a trade, helping reduce false entries.

• Price Action Confirmation

The EA evaluates candle rejection around TMA bands, improving trade accuracy by confirming genuine market rejection rather than simple band touches.

Professional Basket Management

FTA TMA V7 includes an advanced basket recovery system.

Features include:

  • Configurable Martingale
  • Adjustable trade spacing
  • Basket Take Profit
  • Independent first-order TP
  • Maximum basket control
  • Custom lot multiplier

Users can completely disable Martingale if desired.

Risk Management

The EA provides complete control over risk parameters:

  • Fixed lot size
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Basket Profit Target
  • Maximum basket trades
  • Magic Number support

Designed for safe multi-chart operation.

Highly Customizable

Nearly every trading parameter can be adjusted:

  • Signal timeframe
  • EMA filter
  • Trend filter mode
  • Entry confirmation mode
  • TMA settings
  • Basket management
  • Martingale distances
  • Profit targets
  • Stop loss
  • Trade symbol selection

Suitable for both conservative and aggressive traders.

Best Trading Conditions

Recommended Symbol:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended Timeframes:

  • M1
  • M5
  • M15

Broker Compatibility:

  • ECN Brokers
  • Raw Spread Accounts
  • Standard Accounts
  • 2-digit and 3-digit Gold pricing supported
Advantages

✔ Advanced TMA reversal strategy

✔ Adaptive Trend Channel filtering

✔ Optional 200 EMA trend confirmation

✔ Intelligent multi-factor trade validation

✔ Professional basket management

✔ Configurable Martingale recovery

✔ Fully automated trading

✔ User-friendly settings

✔ Optimized for Gold trading

✔ MT5 compatible

Recommended VPS

For best execution quality and uninterrupted operation, a low-latency VPS is recommended.

Important Notice

This Expert Advisor is designed for XAUUSD and has been optimized for Gold market behavior. Trading results depend on broker conditions, spreads, execution speed, market volatility, and the selected risk settings.

As with any automated trading system, proper risk management is strongly recommended. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


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MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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