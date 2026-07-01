Fta Tma Automated Trading System

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Professional XAUUSD Trading Robot Based on TMA Reversal, Adaptive Trend Filtering & Intelligent Baske FTA TMA V7 is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5. It combines multiple confirmation systems into a single intelligent trading engine designed to identify high-probability reversal opportunities while filtering out weak market conditions.

Unlike traditional TMA strategies that rely only on band touches, FTA TMA V7 uses a multi-layer confirmation process including Adaptive Trend Channels, EMA trend filtering, price action validation, and intelligent basket management.

Key Features

• Advanced TMA Reversal Entries

Detects precise upper and lower TMA band taps

Buy signals from lower band rejection

Sell signals from upper band rejection

Optimized for Gold scalping and intraday trading

• Adaptive Trend Finder Filter

The EA integrates an Adaptive Trend Finder indicator featuring:

Short-term trend channels

Long-term trend channels

Dual-channel confirmation

Dynamic market structure analysis

Trades are only allowed when market conditions satisfy the selected trend filter.

• 200 EMA Trend Filter

An optional 200 EMA filter helps eliminate low-quality counter-trend trades.

Buy only above EMA

Sell only below EMA

Optional chart display

• Intelligent Confirmation Engine

Choose from multiple confirmation modes:

Full Smart Score Confirmation

DXY Direction Confirmation

Pure TMA Signal Mode

The scoring engine combines several market conditions before executing a trade, helping reduce false entries.

• Price Action Confirmation

The EA evaluates candle rejection around TMA bands, improving trade accuracy by confirming genuine market rejection rather than simple band touches.

Professional Basket Management

FTA TMA V7 includes an advanced basket recovery system.

Features include:

Configurable Martingale

Adjustable trade spacing

Basket Take Profit

Independent first-order TP

Maximum basket control

Custom lot multiplier

Users can completely disable Martingale if desired.

Risk Management

The EA provides complete control over risk parameters:

Fixed lot size

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Basket Profit Target

Maximum basket trades

Magic Number support

Designed for safe multi-chart operation.

Highly Customizable

Nearly every trading parameter can be adjusted:

Signal timeframe

EMA filter

Trend filter mode

Entry confirmation mode

TMA settings

Basket management

Martingale distances

Profit targets

Stop loss

Trade symbol selection

Suitable for both conservative and aggressive traders.

Best Trading Conditions

Recommended Symbol:

XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended Timeframes:

M1

M5

M15

Broker Compatibility:

ECN Brokers

Raw Spread Accounts

Standard Accounts

2-digit and 3-digit Gold pricing supported

Advantages

✔ Advanced TMA reversal strategy

✔ Adaptive Trend Channel filtering

✔ Optional 200 EMA trend confirmation

✔ Intelligent multi-factor trade validation

✔ Professional basket management

✔ Configurable Martingale recovery

✔ Fully automated trading

✔ User-friendly settings

✔ Optimized for Gold trading

✔ MT5 compatible

Recommended VPS

For best execution quality and uninterrupted operation, a low-latency VPS is recommended.

Important Notice

This Expert Advisor is designed for XAUUSD and has been optimized for Gold market behavior. Trading results depend on broker conditions, spreads, execution speed, market volatility, and the selected risk settings.

As with any automated trading system, proper risk management is strongly recommended. Past performance does not guarantee future results.