Balance And Equity Monitor Pro

Balance And Equity Monitor Pro for MetaTrader 5

Overview

Balance And Equity Monitor Pro is an advanced account-performance visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays a professional Strategy Tester-style balance and equity graph directly inside the main chart window.

The indicator reads the trading account’s deal history, reconstructs historical open positions, calculates historical floating profit and drawdown, and combines this information with real equity values recorded while the indicator is running.

It is designed for traders, Expert Advisor developers, signal providers, account managers, and strategy researchers who need a clear visual representation of how an account or individual trading strategy has performed over time.

Balance And Equity Monitor Pro does not open, modify, or close trades. It is a monitoring, recording, historical reconstruction, and account-analysis tool.

Main Features

Balance Curve

The blue balance line represents the account or filtered strategy balance.

The balance calculation includes:

  • Closed trade profit and loss

  • Trading commission

  • Swap charges or credits

  • Deal fees

  • Optional deposits, withdrawals, credits, and other cash operations

The balance curve is reconstructed from the MetaTrader 5 deal history. Points are inserted around trading events so balance changes remain visible even when many trades occur during a short period.

When the indicator is displaying the complete account and the selected range includes the current time, the final balance point is synchronized with the terminal’s real ACCOUNT_BALANCE value.

Equity Curve

The orange equity line represents balance plus the estimated or recorded floating profit of open positions.

Historical equity is calculated using:

  • Exact historical lot sizes

  • Weighted entry prices

  • Buy and sell direction

  • Partial position exits

  • Position increases

  • Position reductions

  • Netting reversals

  • Actual execution prices at deal events

  • Historical bid, ask, spread, high, low, and closing prices

  • Contract specifications and account-currency profit calculations

The latest full-account equity point is synchronized with the terminal’s real ACCOUNT_EQUITY value.

Real Account Equity Recorder

MetaTrader 5 normally stores completed deals but does not provide a complete historical record of every past account-equity movement. Therefore, Balance And Equity Monitor Pro includes a built-in real-equity recorder.

While the indicator is attached and the terminal is running, it records exact snapshots of:

  • Account balance

  • Account equity

  • Server time

The data is saved in the MetaTrader Common Files area using an account-specific binary file:

BalanceEquityRecorder\Account_<LoginNumber>_real_equity.bin

Each trading account has its own recorder file.

When recorded data is available, the indicator uses those real terminal equity values instead of reconstructed values. Recorded equity is treated as the most authoritative data source.

Depending on the available history, the displayed curve may use:

  • Fully recorded real equity

  • Recorded equity combined with reconstructed history

  • Fully reconstructed historical equity

The recorder can operate every 1 to 60 seconds.

By default, unnecessary duplicate points are not continuously saved while the account is flat. This helps reduce the recorder file size. An option is available to record regularly even when no positions are open.

Historical Position Reconstruction

Balance And Equity Monitor Pro rebuilds the account’s historical position state from individual MT5 deals.

It recognizes and processes:

  • New position entries

  • Additional entries in the same direction

  • Weighted average entry prices

  • Full position exits

  • Partial exits

  • Position reductions

  • Position reversals

  • DEAL_ENTRY_IN

  • DEAL_ENTRY_OUT

  • DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY

  • DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT

This makes the historical equity curve more accurate than a simple balance graph or a calculation based only on completed trades.

The reconstruction engine also calculates the number of historical positions, exit deals, partial exits, and reversals processed from the account history.

Profit Calibration from Real Closed Deals

Different symbols and brokers may use different:

  • Contract sizes

  • Tick sizes

  • Tick values

  • Profit currencies

  • Account currencies

  • Conversion methods

To improve the historical floating-profit calculation, the indicator can calibrate the monetary value of price movement using the actual profit reported by completed deals.

The calibration system estimates the account-currency value of a one-unit price movement per lot.

Calibration is performed at two levels:

  1. Individual position calibration

  2. Symbol-level fallback calibration

When position-specific calibration is unavailable, the indicator can use the calibrated value for the symbol. If calibration is not available, it falls back to MetaTrader’s OrderCalcProfit() calculation and then to the symbol’s contract size.

This system helps the indicator reproduce historical profit more accurately across forex pairs, metals, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and other CFDs.

Exact Deal-Price Anchoring

At the exact time of an entry or exit deal, the indicator can anchor the equity calculation to the real execution price stored in the deal history.

It also accounts for the correct liquidation side:

  • Buy positions are normally valued using bid prices.

  • Sell positions are normally valued using ask prices.

  • Historical spread is added or removed where required.

Other positions that were open at the same time are valued using their historical market prices.

This helps reduce artificial jumps or mismatches around trade-entry and trade-exit points.

Historical Maximum Drawdown

Balance And Equity Monitor Pro includes a separate dense historical drawdown scanner.

Unlike the visible chart curve, which may contain a reduced number of display points, the drawdown scanner can process a much larger number of historical bars.

It calculates:

  • Maximum historical equity drawdown in account currency

  • Maximum historical drawdown percentage

  • Equity value at the drawdown peak

  • Equity value at the drawdown trough

  • Time of the equity peak

  • Time of the deepest equity trough

  • Number of historical points scanned

Drawdown is measured from a previous equity peak to a later equity trough.

Intrabar Drawdown Estimation

When intrabar extremes are enabled, the drawdown scanner uses adverse bar prices instead of only closing prices.

For a buy position, the adverse price is the bar low.

For a sell position, the adverse price is the bar high plus the historical spread.

This allows the indicator to identify floating drawdown that may have occurred inside a candle but would not appear when using candle-close prices alone.

The running equity peak uses a closing-price reference. This avoids creating an unrealistic account-equity peak by combining non-synchronous highs and lows from several symbols.

The drawdown scan timeframe can be configured independently from the equity-curve timeframe. For example, both can use M1 data for detailed reconstruction.

Maximum Drawdown Marker

The deepest historical drawdown can be displayed directly on the graph.

The marker shows:

  • The equity peak

  • The equity trough

  • A line connecting the peak and trough

  • Maximum drawdown in account currency

  • Maximum drawdown percentage

  • Whether the drawdown came from real recorded equity

When enabled, the exact peak and trough values can also be injected into the orange equity curve. This ensures that an important drawdown does not disappear when the main chart data is reduced to fit the available screen width.

Available History Ranges

The displayed period can be selected from the following options:

  • All history

  • Today

  • Last 7 days

  • Last 30 days

  • Last 90 days

  • Last 180 days

  • Year to date

  • Last 365 days

  • Custom date range

The custom range allows separate From and To dates.

A date-only To value includes the full final calendar day.

On-Chart Range Controls

History ranges can be changed directly from the chart without reopening the indicator properties.

The chart interface includes:

  • Range-selection button

  • Drop-down range menu

  • Custom From date field

  • Custom To date field

  • SET button for applying custom dates

Custom dates use the following format:

YYYY.MM.DD

Invalid date fields are highlighted, and the custom range is only applied when both dates are valid and the To date is later than the From date.

Changing the range automatically:

  • Unlocks the previous historical snapshot

  • Clears the previous drawdown result

  • Starts a new historical scan

  • Resets the zoom level

  • Rebuilds the selected history

Interactive Zoom

The indicator includes custom + and − zoom buttons.

Zoom is anchored to the right side of the graph so the most recent account activity remains visible.

Each zoom-in level approximately halves the visible time period.

The maximum number of zoom levels can be configured.

The zoom-out button can move back several zoom levels in one click. With the default value of three levels, one click can expand the visible time period by up to approximately eight times.

The minimum number of visible points is protected so the curve remains useful even when trading events are sparse.

Initial Scan Lock

Historical reconstruction and dense drawdown calculations may require significant processing, especially for long account histories or multi-symbol accounts.

The indicator can therefore perform full reconstruction during an initial configurable scan period and then lock the historical result.

After the history is locked:

  • Historical balance points remain fixed.

  • Historical equity points remain fixed.

  • The historical maximum drawdown remains fixed.

  • The latest live balance and equity endpoint continues updating.

  • Current open lots and position count continue updating.

The default initial scan duration is five seconds, but it can be changed in the inputs.

Changing the selected range starts a new scan and creates a new locked snapshot.

This feature reduces repeated historical calculations after the initial analysis has been completed.

Trade and Strategy Filters

Balance And Equity Monitor Pro can display the complete account or isolate a specific trading strategy.

Symbol Filter

The user can choose between:

  • All symbols

  • One specified symbol

  • The current chart symbol when the symbol field is blank

Magic Number Filter

The user can display:

  • All magic numbers by using -1

  • One specific Expert Advisor or strategy magic number

The symbol and magic-number filters are applied to both completed deals and reconstructed historical positions.

This makes the indicator useful for evaluating an individual EA even when several systems are trading on the same account.

Cash Operations

Deposits, withdrawals, credits, corrections, bonuses, and other non-trading deals can optionally be included in the balance curve.

Cash operations are account-wide and cannot be accurately assigned to a single symbol or magic number.

For this reason, cash operations are only included when:

  • Cash-deal inclusion is enabled

  • All symbols are selected

  • All magic numbers are selected

This prevents deposits or withdrawals from incorrectly appearing as the performance of one strategy.

Hover Information

Moving the mouse across the graph displays detailed information for the nearest historical point.

The hover panel shows:

  • Date and time

  • Balance

  • Equity

  • Equity-curve drawdown at that point

  • Reconstructed open lot exposure

  • Number of open positions

A vertical guide line and point markers identify the selected position on the balance and equity curves.

Hover information follows the currently visible zoom range.

Live Value Boxes

The indicator can display live value boxes at the edges of the graph:

  • Blue balance value box

  • Orange equity value box

These boxes make the latest values easy to read without estimating them from the vertical scale.

Chart Statistics

The chart statistics panel displays:

  • Starting balance for the selected period

  • Net balance change

  • Maximum equity drawdown

  • Maximum drawdown percentage

The graph also identifies the selected history range, active symbol filter, magic-number filter, equity data source, and drawdown calculation source where applicable.

Automatic Point Reduction

Long account histories may contain far more data than the chart can display.

The indicator automatically limits the number of plotted points according to:

  • Maximum-points input

  • Available chart width

  • Number of trading events

  • Available recorded-equity points

When data must be reduced, the indicator uses an extrema-preserving method designed to retain:

  • Important equity peaks

  • Deep equity troughs

  • First and last values

  • Trade and balance events

This prevents major drawdowns from being hidden by simple averaging.

Historical Price Handling

Historical prices are loaded from the selected equity and drawdown timeframes.

The indicator attempts to obtain prices using:

  • Current bid and ask for the latest point

  • Historical bar shift

  • Historical close, high, and low

  • Historical spread

  • CopyRates() as a synchronization and data-loading fallback

Symbols used by historical positions are automatically selected in Market Watch when required.

When historical prices are unavailable, the indicator reports the number of missing valuations in its status message. The affected historical equity points may temporarily use balance without floating profit for those positions.

Display Customization

The following visual settings can be changed:

  • Show or hide balance

  • Show or hide equity

  • Balance-line color

  • Equity-line color

  • Balance-line width

  • Equity-line width

  • Background color

  • Background transparency

  • Grid visibility

  • Statistics visibility

  • Number of value-scale labels

  • Live value boxes

  • Hover details

  • Font size

  • Maximum drawdown marker

The indicator uses a canvas-based drawing engine, allowing the complete report to be displayed inside the main chart window without using normal indicator buffers.

Clean Black Chart Mode

When attached, Balance And Equity Monitor Pro applies a clean black chart appearance so the balance and equity report becomes the main visual focus.

It hides native chart elements such as:

  • Candles and bars

  • OHLC information

  • Ticker information

  • Bid, ask, and last-price lines

  • Native grid

  • Volumes

  • Period separators

  • Native date scale

  • Native price scale

  • Trade levels

  • Trade-history markers

  • One-click trading panel

  • Object descriptions

Because the indicator changes the chart appearance, users may need to reapply their preferred chart template after removing it.

Refreshing and Runtime Operation

The indicator uses a timer for refreshing the recorder and graph.

The effective timer interval considers both:

  • Graph refresh interval

  • Real-equity recording interval

It also responds to:

  • Chart resizing

  • Chart changes

  • Mouse movement

  • Range-button clicks

  • Custom-date changes

  • Zoom-button clicks

The recorder file is flushed regularly to reduce the risk of losing recorded data if MetaTrader is closed unexpectedly.

Recommended Uses

Balance And Equity Monitor Pro is suitable for:

  • Monitoring live trading accounts

  • Monitoring demo accounts

  • Evaluating Expert Advisors

  • Separating performance by magic number

  • Comparing balance and floating equity

  • Detecting hidden floating drawdown

  • Studying grid and recovery systems

  • Studying martingale exposure

  • Reviewing multi-symbol strategies

  • Tracking prop-firm account drawdown

  • Creating account-performance screenshots

  • Identifying the time of the deepest historical equity loss

  • Verifying whether smooth balance growth hides large floating losses

Important Accuracy Information

Historical balance is based on actual deal-history values.

Recorded equity is based on exact terminal ACCOUNT_EQUITY snapshots.

Historical equity before the recorder was running must be reconstructed because MetaTrader 5 does not store a complete tick-by-tick historical account-equity series.

Reconstructed historical equity depends on:

  • Availability of historical symbol prices

  • Selected reconstruction timeframe

  • Historical spread information

  • Accuracy and completeness of the broker’s deal history

  • Symbol contract specifications

  • Profit-currency conversion

  • Timing differences between symbols

  • Number of drawdown scan points

Intrabar drawdown is an estimate based on historical OHLC values. It cannot reproduce the exact tick sequence inside every historical candle.

Using a smaller timeframe such as M1 generally provides more detail but requires more processing and more historical data.

Recorder Limitations

Real equity is recorded only while:

  • MetaTrader 5 is running

  • Balance And Equity Monitor Pro is attached

  • Real-equity recording is enabled

The recorder cannot recover exact equity values from a period when the terminal or indicator was not running.

Recorded full-account equity is only used for the unfiltered account view. A real account-equity value cannot be accurately separated into individual symbol or magic-number components, so filtered strategy views use reconstructed equity.

Performance Considerations

Large historical ranges, M1 reconstruction, multi-symbol accounts, and very high drawdown scan limits may require additional CPU time and historical-data loading.

For faster operation:

  • Use the history-lock feature.

  • Select only the required date range.

  • Filter by symbol or magic number where appropriate.

  • Use a higher reconstruction timeframe when M1 detail is unnecessary.

  • Reduce the maximum drawdown scan limit on slower computers.

  • Allow MetaTrader to download the required symbol history before judging the result.

Installation

  1. Copy the Balance And Equity Monitor Pro indicator file into:

    MQL5\Indicators

  2. Open MetaEditor.

  3. Compile the .mq5 file.

  4. Return to MetaTrader 5.

  5. Refresh the Navigator or restart the terminal.

  6. Attach Balance And Equity Monitor Pro to any chart.

  7. Select the required account-history range, symbol filter, magic number, and display settings.

For the most complete future equity history, keep the indicator attached to one chart while MetaTrader is running.

Important Notice

Balance And Equity Monitor Pro is an analytical and visualization tool only.

It does not:

  • Generate buy or sell signals

  • Provide entry or exit recommendations

  • Send trading alerts

  • Place orders

  • Modify positions

  • Close trades

  • Manage risk automatically

  • Guarantee the accuracy of unrecorded historical equity

  • Guarantee future trading performance

Trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.


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Индикаторы
Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
Stratos Pali mt5
Michela Russo
4.5 (8)
Индикаторы
Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
Magic Storm MT5
Reni
5 (1)
Эксперты
Best Tested Pairs :-  Step Index (Also can use on other pairs which spread is lowest) How does the Magic Storm work The Magic Storm will commence only if the Initial Trade becomes a losing trade. In case the initial trade is a profitable one, or has been closed by the trader there is no need for the Magic Stormto be initiated. Let’s assume that the initial trade was a 1 lot buy trade with Recovery Zone Range Pips is 50 and Recovery Zone Exit Pips is 150 pips. The take profit for this tr
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Утилиты
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Super Trend Trading View 5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Индикаторы
The SuperTrend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to identify trends in the price of a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It is primarily used in chart analysis to help traders make decisions about entering or exiting positions in the market. this version of super trend indicator is exactly converted from trading view to be used in MT5
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Индикаторы
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
PriceMagnet Volume Profile
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
PriceMagnet Volume Profile Stop guessing where the smart money is sitting. See it. PriceMagnet Volume Profile is a precision volume-analysis indicator built for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to trade with institutional context instead of guesswork. Rather than plotting volume as a flat bar under your chart, PriceMagnet reconstructs a full horizontal volume histogram directly on price — showing you exactly which price levels attracted the most trading activity over your selected lookback window,
Bastion Prop Firm Risk Manager
Joseph Andrew Steele
Утилиты
Bastion is a monitor-and-close-only risk manager for prop-firm traders. It watches your account against your firm's daily-loss and maximum-drawdown limits in real time and force-closes your open positions BEFORE you cross a line. It never opens a trade of its own, so it stays fully within the tools allowed by FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY. Why traders fail challenges A large share of failed evaluations end on a single daily-loss breach: a moment of inattention, a news spike, one tra
Supply and Demand Pro
Godbless C Nygu
4 (1)
Индикаторы
Join Deriv link on profile>>> GET THIS FULL COPY AND GET ANOTHER FREE INDICATOR ONE OF THE BEST AND USEFULL INDICATORS IN THE WORLD ..This is the one of the best usefull indicators which has chosen to be used by top traders in the world. AUTOMATIC SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE This way of trading is also called Supply and demand, On this way of trading you can see auto colours appear where the market changes direction buying or selling Direction. ALL KIND OF PAIRS METALS AND INDICIES ARE INCLUDED A
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Индикаторы
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Smart DOM Tick Flow
Konstantin Chechnev
Индикаторы
Smart DOM Tick Flow — авторский внутридневной индикатор, объединяющий адаптивный SmartDOM, анализ тикового потока, спектральную оценку ценового движения, уровни рыночной активности и многоуровневое подтверждение торговых сигналов. Центральный элемент индикатора — SmartDOM: динамическая карта движения ценового баланса и распределения активности по уровням. Она помогает видеть не только направление движения цены, но и внутреннюю структуру текущего рыночного аукциона — где сосредоточено основное у
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
Индикаторы
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 Professional Gold Trading Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 5 CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 is a professional-grade Gold (XAUUSD) trading indicator developed to identify high-probability Buy and Sell opportunities using trend analysis, pullback confirmation, and intelligent market structure detection. Designed for both beginner and advanced traders, the indicator automatically calculates optimal Entry Zones, Stop Loss, and multiple Take Profit levels while provid
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4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
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5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Entry Points Pro for MT5
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4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
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4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
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PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
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Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
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Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Индикаторы
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Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Индикаторы
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Квантовый прорыв PRO       разработан, чтобы поднять ваше торговое путешествие к новым высотам с его инновационной и динамичной стратегией зоны прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса на основе поля
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор отслеживает рыночную тенденцию с непревзойденной надежностью, игнорируя внезапные колебания и рыночный шум. Он был спроектирован для трендовых внутридневных графиков и небольших таймфреймов. Коэффициент выигрыша составляет около 85%. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Найти ситуации перепроданности / перекупленности Наслаждайтесь бесшумной торговлей в любое время Избегайте провалов на вн
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard   — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам
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Индикаторы
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Эксперты
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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