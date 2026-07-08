Smart Structure Zones ict

Smart Structure Zones ICT

Smart Structure Zones ICT is a MetaTrader 5 chart indicator for structure-based price analysis. It displays market structure, BOS, CHoCH, order block zones, fair value gaps, equal highs and lows, premium/discount areas, and higher-timeframe highs and lows directly on the chart.

The indicator is made for traders who use price action, structure analysis, liquidity zones, order blocks, fair value gaps, and multi-timeframe levels as part of their chart study.

Main Features

Market Structure

The indicator detects and displays important structure events, including:

  • BOS — Break of Structure
  • CHoCH — Change of Character
  • Bullish structure breaks
  • Bearish structure breaks
  • Internal structure
  • Swing structure

Users can choose to show all structure signals, only BOS, or only CHoCH. Bullish and bearish structure colors can be adjusted separately.

Internal Structure

Internal structure helps display shorter-term movement inside the larger price structure.

Features include:

  • Show or hide internal structure
  • Bullish and bearish structure filters
  • Custom structure colors
  • Confluence filter
  • Adjustable label size

Swing Structure

Swing structure shows larger market movement and major structure changes.

Features include:

  • Show or hide swing structure
  • Bullish and bearish BOS/CHoCH detection
  • Adjustable swing length
  • Optional swing point labels
  • HH, HL, LH, LL marking
  • Strong high and weak high marking
  • Strong low and weak low marking

Order Block Zones

The indicator can draw bullish and bearish order block zones on the chart.

Features include:

  • Internal order blocks
  • Swing order blocks
  • Bullish order block zones
  • Bearish order block zones
  • Adjustable number of recent zones displayed
  • ATR or cumulative mean range filter
  • Automatic removal of broken zones
  • Optional popup alerts for order block breakouts

Equal Highs and Equal Lows

The indicator can mark equal highs and equal lows as possible liquidity areas.

Features include:

  • EQH — Equal Highs
  • EQL — Equal Lows
  • Adjustable bars confirmation
  • Adjustable threshold
  • Custom label size

Fair Value Gaps

The indicator detects bullish and bearish fair value gaps and displays them as chart zones.

Features include:

  • Bullish fair value gaps
  • Bearish fair value gaps
  • Auto threshold option
  • Custom FVG colors
  • Adjustable FVG extension
  • Maximum visible FVG zones setting
  • Maximum stored FVG zones setting

Premium, Discount, and Equilibrium Zones

The indicator can draw premium, discount, and equilibrium areas based on the active swing range.

Features include:

  • Premium zone
  • Discount zone
  • Equilibrium zone
  • Custom zone colors

Multi-Timeframe Highs and Lows

The indicator can display previous highs and lows from higher timeframes.

Supported levels include:

  • Previous Daily High and Low
  • Previous Weekly High and Low
  • Previous Monthly High and Low

Each level has customizable color and line style.

Candle Coloring

Optional candle coloring can be enabled based on internal trend direction.

Features include:

  • Bullish candle color
  • Bearish candle color
  • Colored style
  • Monochrome style

Alerts

Popup alerts can be enabled for order block breakout events.

Performance Settings

The indicator includes performance options for smoother chart loading.

Performance options include:

  • Update only after candle closes
  • Limit maximum bars calculated
  • Limit maximum FVG zones drawn
  • Limit maximum FVG zones stored in memory

These options help reduce chart object load and improve performance on lower timeframes or charts with large history.

Important Note

Smart Structure Zones ICT is a chart analysis indicator only. It does not open, close, or manage trades. Use it together with your own analysis, risk management, and trading rules.


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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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