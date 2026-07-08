Bullish 3 Candle Sell Indicator with levels V2

Imbalance Finder V2 — Bullish FVG Sell Setup Indicator

Imbalance Finder V2 is a lightweight MT5 indicator designed to detect valid 3-candle bullish Fair Value Gaps / Imbalances and mark them clearly on the chart.

This version focuses on clean chart visibility, fast performance, and simple trade planning. It marks only valid bullish FVG zones and automatically shows the important trading levels directly on the chart:

ENTRY + Price Action

SL + Price Action

TP + Price Action

Main Features

Detects only valid 3 bullish candle FVGs

Draws transparent FVG boxes so candles remain visible

FVG boxes stay visible while zooming in and out

Shows short and clean chart labels only: ENTRY SL TP

Entry is based on the lower side of the FVG

Stop Loss is placed at the high of the 3rd FVG candle

Take Profit is based on the previous low / last low area

Marks FVG quality: STRONG LOW CHANCE

Alerts when price touches the lower side of the FVG

Removes filled Entry / SL / TP labels while keeping the FVG box

Designed to be light and fast with no heavy tick lag

Alert Features

The indicator can send alerts when price touches the FVG lower side / entry level.

Available alert options:

Popup alert

Sound alert

Push notification

Email alert

Touch tolerance setting

Best For

This indicator is useful for traders who use:

Fair Value Gaps

Imbalance zones

Liquidity retracement

Price action entries

Sell setups from bullish FVG retests

Smart Money Concept style analysis

Note

This indicator is for analysis and educational use only. It does not guarantee profit and should be used with proper risk management and confirmation from your own trading strategy.