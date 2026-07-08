Bullish 3 Candle Sell Indicator with levels V2

Imbalance Finder V2 — Bullish FVG Sell Setup Indicator

Imbalance Finder V2 is a lightweight MT5 indicator designed to detect valid 3-candle bullish Fair Value Gaps / Imbalances and mark them clearly on the chart.

This version focuses on clean chart visibility, fast performance, and simple trade planning. It marks only valid bullish FVG zones and automatically shows the important trading levels directly on the chart:

ENTRY + Price Action
SL + Price Action
TP + Price Action

Main Features

  • Detects only valid 3 bullish candle FVGs
  • Draws transparent FVG boxes so candles remain visible
  • FVG boxes stay visible while zooming in and out
  • Shows short and clean chart labels only:
    • ENTRY
    • SL
    • TP
  • Entry is based on the lower side of the FVG
  • Stop Loss is placed at the high of the 3rd FVG candle
  • Take Profit is based on the previous low / last low area
  • Marks FVG quality:
    • STRONG
    • LOW CHANCE
  • Alerts when price touches the lower side of the FVG
  • Removes filled Entry / SL / TP labels while keeping the FVG box
  • Designed to be light and fast with no heavy tick lag

Alert Features

The indicator can send alerts when price touches the FVG lower side / entry level.

Available alert options:

  • Popup alert
  • Sound alert
  • Push notification
  • Email alert
  • Touch tolerance setting

Best For

This indicator is useful for traders who use:

  • Fair Value Gaps
  • Imbalance zones
  • Liquidity retracement
  • Price action entries
  • Sell setups from bullish FVG retests
  • Smart Money Concept style analysis

Note

This indicator is for analysis and educational use only. It does not guarantee profit and should be used with proper risk management and confirmation from your own trading strategy.


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