Live trades Charts
- Indicators
-
Astik JauraHi, my name is Astik Jaura, but you can call me AJ.
I have been studying and trading the Forex market for over four years. For the past year, I have focused on developing automated trading systems and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5. I currently have three algorithms running profitably.
- Version: 1.8
LIVE TRADES CHARTS – MQL5 INDICATOR
DESCRIPTION
Live Trades Charts is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays active trading positions directly on the chart.
The indicator reads open trades and shows basic trade and account information in real time.
It updates on every tick.
FUNCTIONS
Displays open trades on chart
Per trade information:
Symbol
Lot size
Direction (Buy or Sell)
Floating profit or loss
Trade duration
Account information:
Total floating profit/loss
Number of open trades
Balance
Equity
Margin
Free margin
FEATURES
Real-time update on every tick
Supports multiple open positions
Chart-based trade display
Configurable text and position settings
Lightweight performance design
INPUT PARAMETERS
Font size
Font color
Position X and Y
Show or hide trade details
Maximum number of displayed trades
VERSION
1.08
Developer: ASTIK JAURA
Platform: MetaTrader 5
NOTES
This indicator is for trade monitoring only. It does not place trades.