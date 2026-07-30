Overview

Balance And Equity Monitor Pro for MetaTrader 5

Balance And Equity Monitor Pro is an advanced account-performance visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays a professional Strategy Tester-style balance and equity graph directly inside the main chart window.

The indicator reads the trading account’s deal history, reconstructs historical open positions, calculates historical floating profit and drawdown, and combines this information with real equity values recorded while the indicator is running.

It is designed for traders, Expert Advisor developers, signal providers, account managers, and strategy researchers who need a clear visual representation of how an account or individual trading strategy has performed over time.

Balance And Equity Monitor Pro does not open, modify, or close trades. It is a monitoring, recording, historical reconstruction, and account-analysis tool.

Balance Curve

Main Features

The blue balance line represents the account or filtered strategy balance.

The balance calculation includes:

Closed trade profit and loss

Trading commission

Swap charges or credits

Deal fees

Optional deposits, withdrawals, credits, and other cash operations

The balance curve is reconstructed from the MetaTrader 5 deal history. Points are inserted around trading events so balance changes remain visible even when many trades occur during a short period.

When the indicator is displaying the complete account and the selected range includes the current time, the final balance point is synchronized with the terminal’s real ACCOUNT_BALANCE value.

Equity Curve

The orange equity line represents balance plus the estimated or recorded floating profit of open positions.

Historical equity is calculated using:

Exact historical lot sizes

Weighted entry prices

Buy and sell direction

Partial position exits

Position increases

Position reductions

Netting reversals

Actual execution prices at deal events

Historical bid, ask, spread, high, low, and closing prices

Contract specifications and account-currency profit calculations

The latest full-account equity point is synchronized with the terminal’s real ACCOUNT_EQUITY value.

Real Account Equity Recorder

MetaTrader 5 normally stores completed deals but does not provide a complete historical record of every past account-equity movement. Therefore, Balance And Equity Monitor Pro includes a built-in real-equity recorder.

While the indicator is attached and the terminal is running, it records exact snapshots of:

Account balance

Account equity

Server time

The data is saved in the MetaTrader Common Files area using an account-specific binary file:

BalanceEquityRecorder\Account_<LoginNumber>_real_equity.bin

Each trading account has its own recorder file.

When recorded data is available, the indicator uses those real terminal equity values instead of reconstructed values. Recorded equity is treated as the most authoritative data source.

Depending on the available history, the displayed curve may use:

Fully recorded real equity

Recorded equity combined with reconstructed history

Fully reconstructed historical equity

The recorder can operate every 1 to 60 seconds.

By default, unnecessary duplicate points are not continuously saved while the account is flat. This helps reduce the recorder file size. An option is available to record regularly even when no positions are open.

Historical Position Reconstruction

Balance And Equity Monitor Pro rebuilds the account’s historical position state from individual MT5 deals.

It recognizes and processes:

New position entries

Additional entries in the same direction

Weighted average entry prices

Full position exits

Partial exits

Position reductions

Position reversals

DEAL_ENTRY_IN

DEAL_ENTRY_OUT

DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY

DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT

This makes the historical equity curve more accurate than a simple balance graph or a calculation based only on completed trades.

The reconstruction engine also calculates the number of historical positions, exit deals, partial exits, and reversals processed from the account history.

Profit Calibration from Real Closed Deals

Different symbols and brokers may use different:

Contract sizes

Tick sizes

Tick values

Profit currencies

Account currencies

Conversion methods

To improve the historical floating-profit calculation, the indicator can calibrate the monetary value of price movement using the actual profit reported by completed deals.

The calibration system estimates the account-currency value of a one-unit price movement per lot.

Calibration is performed at two levels:

Individual position calibration Symbol-level fallback calibration

When position-specific calibration is unavailable, the indicator can use the calibrated value for the symbol. If calibration is not available, it falls back to MetaTrader’s OrderCalcProfit() calculation and then to the symbol’s contract size.

This system helps the indicator reproduce historical profit more accurately across forex pairs, metals, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and other CFDs.

Exact Deal-Price Anchoring

At the exact time of an entry or exit deal, the indicator can anchor the equity calculation to the real execution price stored in the deal history.

It also accounts for the correct liquidation side:

Buy positions are normally valued using bid prices.

Sell positions are normally valued using ask prices.

Historical spread is added or removed where required.

Other positions that were open at the same time are valued using their historical market prices.

This helps reduce artificial jumps or mismatches around trade-entry and trade-exit points.

Historical Maximum Drawdown

Balance And Equity Monitor Pro includes a separate dense historical drawdown scanner.

Unlike the visible chart curve, which may contain a reduced number of display points, the drawdown scanner can process a much larger number of historical bars.

It calculates:

Maximum historical equity drawdown in account currency

Maximum historical drawdown percentage

Equity value at the drawdown peak

Equity value at the drawdown trough

Time of the equity peak

Time of the deepest equity trough

Number of historical points scanned

Drawdown is measured from a previous equity peak to a later equity trough.

Intrabar Drawdown Estimation

When intrabar extremes are enabled, the drawdown scanner uses adverse bar prices instead of only closing prices.

For a buy position, the adverse price is the bar low.

For a sell position, the adverse price is the bar high plus the historical spread.

This allows the indicator to identify floating drawdown that may have occurred inside a candle but would not appear when using candle-close prices alone.

The running equity peak uses a closing-price reference. This avoids creating an unrealistic account-equity peak by combining non-synchronous highs and lows from several symbols.

The drawdown scan timeframe can be configured independently from the equity-curve timeframe. For example, both can use M1 data for detailed reconstruction.

Maximum Drawdown Marker

The deepest historical drawdown can be displayed directly on the graph.

The marker shows:

The equity peak

The equity trough

A line connecting the peak and trough

Maximum drawdown in account currency

Maximum drawdown percentage

Whether the drawdown came from real recorded equity

When enabled, the exact peak and trough values can also be injected into the orange equity curve. This ensures that an important drawdown does not disappear when the main chart data is reduced to fit the available screen width.

Available History Ranges

The displayed period can be selected from the following options:

All history

Today

Last 7 days

Last 30 days

Last 90 days

Last 180 days

Year to date

Last 365 days

Custom date range

The custom range allows separate From and To dates.

A date-only To value includes the full final calendar day.

On-Chart Range Controls

History ranges can be changed directly from the chart without reopening the indicator properties.

The chart interface includes:

Range-selection button

Drop-down range menu

Custom From date field

Custom To date field

SET button for applying custom dates

Custom dates use the following format:

YYYY.MM.DD

Invalid date fields are highlighted, and the custom range is only applied when both dates are valid and the To date is later than the From date.

Changing the range automatically:

Unlocks the previous historical snapshot

Clears the previous drawdown result

Starts a new historical scan

Resets the zoom level

Rebuilds the selected history

Interactive Zoom

The indicator includes custom + and − zoom buttons.

Zoom is anchored to the right side of the graph so the most recent account activity remains visible.

Each zoom-in level approximately halves the visible time period.

The maximum number of zoom levels can be configured.

The zoom-out button can move back several zoom levels in one click. With the default value of three levels, one click can expand the visible time period by up to approximately eight times.

The minimum number of visible points is protected so the curve remains useful even when trading events are sparse.

Initial Scan Lock

Historical reconstruction and dense drawdown calculations may require significant processing, especially for long account histories or multi-symbol accounts.

The indicator can therefore perform full reconstruction during an initial configurable scan period and then lock the historical result.

After the history is locked:

Historical balance points remain fixed.

Historical equity points remain fixed.

The historical maximum drawdown remains fixed.

The latest live balance and equity endpoint continues updating.

Current open lots and position count continue updating.

The default initial scan duration is five seconds, but it can be changed in the inputs.

Changing the selected range starts a new scan and creates a new locked snapshot.

This feature reduces repeated historical calculations after the initial analysis has been completed.

Trade and Strategy Filters

Balance And Equity Monitor Pro can display the complete account or isolate a specific trading strategy.

Symbol Filter

The user can choose between:

All symbols

One specified symbol

The current chart symbol when the symbol field is blank

Magic Number Filter

The user can display:

All magic numbers by using -1

One specific Expert Advisor or strategy magic number

The symbol and magic-number filters are applied to both completed deals and reconstructed historical positions.

This makes the indicator useful for evaluating an individual EA even when several systems are trading on the same account.

Cash Operations

Deposits, withdrawals, credits, corrections, bonuses, and other non-trading deals can optionally be included in the balance curve.

Cash operations are account-wide and cannot be accurately assigned to a single symbol or magic number.

For this reason, cash operations are only included when:

Cash-deal inclusion is enabled

All symbols are selected

All magic numbers are selected

This prevents deposits or withdrawals from incorrectly appearing as the performance of one strategy.

Hover Information

Moving the mouse across the graph displays detailed information for the nearest historical point.

The hover panel shows:

Date and time

Balance

Equity

Equity-curve drawdown at that point

Reconstructed open lot exposure

Number of open positions

A vertical guide line and point markers identify the selected position on the balance and equity curves.

Hover information follows the currently visible zoom range.

Live Value Boxes

The indicator can display live value boxes at the edges of the graph:

Blue balance value box

Orange equity value box

These boxes make the latest values easy to read without estimating them from the vertical scale.

Chart Statistics

The chart statistics panel displays:

Starting balance for the selected period

Net balance change

Maximum equity drawdown

Maximum drawdown percentage

The graph also identifies the selected history range, active symbol filter, magic-number filter, equity data source, and drawdown calculation source where applicable.

Automatic Point Reduction

Long account histories may contain far more data than the chart can display.

The indicator automatically limits the number of plotted points according to:

Maximum-points input

Available chart width

Number of trading events

Available recorded-equity points

When data must be reduced, the indicator uses an extrema-preserving method designed to retain:

Important equity peaks

Deep equity troughs

First and last values

Trade and balance events

This prevents major drawdowns from being hidden by simple averaging.

Historical Price Handling

Historical prices are loaded from the selected equity and drawdown timeframes.

The indicator attempts to obtain prices using:

Current bid and ask for the latest point

Historical bar shift

Historical close, high, and low

Historical spread

CopyRates() as a synchronization and data-loading fallback

Symbols used by historical positions are automatically selected in Market Watch when required.

When historical prices are unavailable, the indicator reports the number of missing valuations in its status message. The affected historical equity points may temporarily use balance without floating profit for those positions.

Display Customization

The following visual settings can be changed:

Show or hide balance

Show or hide equity

Balance-line color

Equity-line color

Balance-line width

Equity-line width

Background color

Background transparency

Grid visibility

Statistics visibility

Number of value-scale labels

Live value boxes

Hover details

Font size

Maximum drawdown marker

The indicator uses a canvas-based drawing engine, allowing the complete report to be displayed inside the main chart window without using normal indicator buffers.

Clean Black Chart Mode

When attached, Balance And Equity Monitor Pro applies a clean black chart appearance so the balance and equity report becomes the main visual focus.

It hides native chart elements such as:

Candles and bars

OHLC information

Ticker information

Bid, ask, and last-price lines

Native grid

Volumes

Period separators

Native date scale

Native price scale

Trade levels

Trade-history markers

One-click trading panel

Object descriptions

Because the indicator changes the chart appearance, users may need to reapply their preferred chart template after removing it.

Refreshing and Runtime Operation

The indicator uses a timer for refreshing the recorder and graph.

The effective timer interval considers both:

Graph refresh interval

Real-equity recording interval

It also responds to:

Chart resizing

Chart changes

Mouse movement

Range-button clicks

Custom-date changes

Zoom-button clicks

The recorder file is flushed regularly to reduce the risk of losing recorded data if MetaTrader is closed unexpectedly.

Recommended Uses

Balance And Equity Monitor Pro is suitable for:

Monitoring live trading accounts

Monitoring demo accounts

Evaluating Expert Advisors

Separating performance by magic number

Comparing balance and floating equity

Detecting hidden floating drawdown

Studying grid and recovery systems

Studying martingale exposure

Reviewing multi-symbol strategies

Tracking prop-firm account drawdown

Creating account-performance screenshots

Identifying the time of the deepest historical equity loss

Verifying whether smooth balance growth hides large floating losses

Important Accuracy Information

Historical balance is based on actual deal-history values.

Recorded equity is based on exact terminal ACCOUNT_EQUITY snapshots.

Historical equity before the recorder was running must be reconstructed because MetaTrader 5 does not store a complete tick-by-tick historical account-equity series.

Reconstructed historical equity depends on:

Availability of historical symbol prices

Selected reconstruction timeframe

Historical spread information

Accuracy and completeness of the broker’s deal history

Symbol contract specifications

Profit-currency conversion

Timing differences between symbols

Number of drawdown scan points

Intrabar drawdown is an estimate based on historical OHLC values. It cannot reproduce the exact tick sequence inside every historical candle.

Using a smaller timeframe such as M1 generally provides more detail but requires more processing and more historical data.

Recorder Limitations

Real equity is recorded only while:

MetaTrader 5 is running

Balance And Equity Monitor Pro is attached

Real-equity recording is enabled

The recorder cannot recover exact equity values from a period when the terminal or indicator was not running.

Recorded full-account equity is only used for the unfiltered account view. A real account-equity value cannot be accurately separated into individual symbol or magic-number components, so filtered strategy views use reconstructed equity.

Performance Considerations

Large historical ranges, M1 reconstruction, multi-symbol accounts, and very high drawdown scan limits may require additional CPU time and historical-data loading.

For faster operation:

Use the history-lock feature.

Select only the required date range.

Filter by symbol or magic number where appropriate.

Use a higher reconstruction timeframe when M1 detail is unnecessary.

Reduce the maximum drawdown scan limit on slower computers.

Allow MetaTrader to download the required symbol history before judging the result.

Copy the Balance And Equity Monitor Pro indicator file into: MQL5\Indicators Open MetaEditor. Compile the .mq5 file. Return to MetaTrader 5. Refresh the Navigator or restart the terminal. Attach Balance And Equity Monitor Pro to any chart. Select the required account-history range, symbol filter, magic number, and display settings.

Installation

For the most complete future equity history, keep the indicator attached to one chart while MetaTrader is running.

Important Notice

Balance And Equity Monitor Pro is an analytical and visualization tool only.

It does not:

Generate buy or sell signals

Provide entry or exit recommendations

Send trading alerts

Place orders

Modify positions

Close trades

Manage risk automatically

Guarantee the accuracy of unrecorded historical equity

Guarantee future trading performance

Trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.