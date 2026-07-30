Balance And Equity Monitor Pro

Balance And Equity Monitor Pro for MetaTrader 5

Overview

Balance And Equity Monitor Pro is an advanced account-performance visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays a professional Strategy Tester-style balance and equity graph directly inside the main chart window.

The indicator reads the trading account’s deal history, reconstructs historical open positions, calculates historical floating profit and drawdown, and combines this information with real equity values recorded while the indicator is running.

It is designed for traders, Expert Advisor developers, signal providers, account managers, and strategy researchers who need a clear visual representation of how an account or individual trading strategy has performed over time.

Balance And Equity Monitor Pro does not open, modify, or close trades. It is a monitoring, recording, historical reconstruction, and account-analysis tool.

Main Features

Balance Curve

The blue balance line represents the account or filtered strategy balance.

The balance calculation includes:

  • Closed trade profit and loss

  • Trading commission

  • Swap charges or credits

  • Deal fees

  • Optional deposits, withdrawals, credits, and other cash operations

The balance curve is reconstructed from the MetaTrader 5 deal history. Points are inserted around trading events so balance changes remain visible even when many trades occur during a short period.

When the indicator is displaying the complete account and the selected range includes the current time, the final balance point is synchronized with the terminal’s real ACCOUNT_BALANCE value.

Equity Curve

The orange equity line represents balance plus the estimated or recorded floating profit of open positions.

Historical equity is calculated using:

  • Exact historical lot sizes

  • Weighted entry prices

  • Buy and sell direction

  • Partial position exits

  • Position increases

  • Position reductions

  • Netting reversals

  • Actual execution prices at deal events

  • Historical bid, ask, spread, high, low, and closing prices

  • Contract specifications and account-currency profit calculations

The latest full-account equity point is synchronized with the terminal’s real ACCOUNT_EQUITY value.

Real Account Equity Recorder

MetaTrader 5 normally stores completed deals but does not provide a complete historical record of every past account-equity movement. Therefore, Balance And Equity Monitor Pro includes a built-in real-equity recorder.

While the indicator is attached and the terminal is running, it records exact snapshots of:

  • Account balance

  • Account equity

  • Server time

The data is saved in the MetaTrader Common Files area using an account-specific binary file:

BalanceEquityRecorder\Account_<LoginNumber>_real_equity.bin

Each trading account has its own recorder file.

When recorded data is available, the indicator uses those real terminal equity values instead of reconstructed values. Recorded equity is treated as the most authoritative data source.

Depending on the available history, the displayed curve may use:

  • Fully recorded real equity

  • Recorded equity combined with reconstructed history

  • Fully reconstructed historical equity

The recorder can operate every 1 to 60 seconds.

By default, unnecessary duplicate points are not continuously saved while the account is flat. This helps reduce the recorder file size. An option is available to record regularly even when no positions are open.

Historical Position Reconstruction

Balance And Equity Monitor Pro rebuilds the account’s historical position state from individual MT5 deals.

It recognizes and processes:

  • New position entries

  • Additional entries in the same direction

  • Weighted average entry prices

  • Full position exits

  • Partial exits

  • Position reductions

  • Position reversals

  • DEAL_ENTRY_IN

  • DEAL_ENTRY_OUT

  • DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY

  • DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT

This makes the historical equity curve more accurate than a simple balance graph or a calculation based only on completed trades.

The reconstruction engine also calculates the number of historical positions, exit deals, partial exits, and reversals processed from the account history.

Profit Calibration from Real Closed Deals

Different symbols and brokers may use different:

  • Contract sizes

  • Tick sizes

  • Tick values

  • Profit currencies

  • Account currencies

  • Conversion methods

To improve the historical floating-profit calculation, the indicator can calibrate the monetary value of price movement using the actual profit reported by completed deals.

The calibration system estimates the account-currency value of a one-unit price movement per lot.

Calibration is performed at two levels:

  1. Individual position calibration

  2. Symbol-level fallback calibration

When position-specific calibration is unavailable, the indicator can use the calibrated value for the symbol. If calibration is not available, it falls back to MetaTrader’s OrderCalcProfit() calculation and then to the symbol’s contract size.

This system helps the indicator reproduce historical profit more accurately across forex pairs, metals, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and other CFDs.

Exact Deal-Price Anchoring

At the exact time of an entry or exit deal, the indicator can anchor the equity calculation to the real execution price stored in the deal history.

It also accounts for the correct liquidation side:

  • Buy positions are normally valued using bid prices.

  • Sell positions are normally valued using ask prices.

  • Historical spread is added or removed where required.

Other positions that were open at the same time are valued using their historical market prices.

This helps reduce artificial jumps or mismatches around trade-entry and trade-exit points.

Historical Maximum Drawdown

Balance And Equity Monitor Pro includes a separate dense historical drawdown scanner.

Unlike the visible chart curve, which may contain a reduced number of display points, the drawdown scanner can process a much larger number of historical bars.

It calculates:

  • Maximum historical equity drawdown in account currency

  • Maximum historical drawdown percentage

  • Equity value at the drawdown peak

  • Equity value at the drawdown trough

  • Time of the equity peak

  • Time of the deepest equity trough

  • Number of historical points scanned

Drawdown is measured from a previous equity peak to a later equity trough.

Intrabar Drawdown Estimation

When intrabar extremes are enabled, the drawdown scanner uses adverse bar prices instead of only closing prices.

For a buy position, the adverse price is the bar low.

For a sell position, the adverse price is the bar high plus the historical spread.

This allows the indicator to identify floating drawdown that may have occurred inside a candle but would not appear when using candle-close prices alone.

The running equity peak uses a closing-price reference. This avoids creating an unrealistic account-equity peak by combining non-synchronous highs and lows from several symbols.

The drawdown scan timeframe can be configured independently from the equity-curve timeframe. For example, both can use M1 data for detailed reconstruction.

Maximum Drawdown Marker

The deepest historical drawdown can be displayed directly on the graph.

The marker shows:

  • The equity peak

  • The equity trough

  • A line connecting the peak and trough

  • Maximum drawdown in account currency

  • Maximum drawdown percentage

  • Whether the drawdown came from real recorded equity

When enabled, the exact peak and trough values can also be injected into the orange equity curve. This ensures that an important drawdown does not disappear when the main chart data is reduced to fit the available screen width.

Available History Ranges

The displayed period can be selected from the following options:

  • All history

  • Today

  • Last 7 days

  • Last 30 days

  • Last 90 days

  • Last 180 days

  • Year to date

  • Last 365 days

  • Custom date range

The custom range allows separate From and To dates.

A date-only To value includes the full final calendar day.

On-Chart Range Controls

History ranges can be changed directly from the chart without reopening the indicator properties.

The chart interface includes:

  • Range-selection button

  • Drop-down range menu

  • Custom From date field

  • Custom To date field

  • SET button for applying custom dates

Custom dates use the following format:

YYYY.MM.DD

Invalid date fields are highlighted, and the custom range is only applied when both dates are valid and the To date is later than the From date.

Changing the range automatically:

  • Unlocks the previous historical snapshot

  • Clears the previous drawdown result

  • Starts a new historical scan

  • Resets the zoom level

  • Rebuilds the selected history

Interactive Zoom

The indicator includes custom + and − zoom buttons.

Zoom is anchored to the right side of the graph so the most recent account activity remains visible.

Each zoom-in level approximately halves the visible time period.

The maximum number of zoom levels can be configured.

The zoom-out button can move back several zoom levels in one click. With the default value of three levels, one click can expand the visible time period by up to approximately eight times.

The minimum number of visible points is protected so the curve remains useful even when trading events are sparse.

Initial Scan Lock

Historical reconstruction and dense drawdown calculations may require significant processing, especially for long account histories or multi-symbol accounts.

The indicator can therefore perform full reconstruction during an initial configurable scan period and then lock the historical result.

After the history is locked:

  • Historical balance points remain fixed.

  • Historical equity points remain fixed.

  • The historical maximum drawdown remains fixed.

  • The latest live balance and equity endpoint continues updating.

  • Current open lots and position count continue updating.

The default initial scan duration is five seconds, but it can be changed in the inputs.

Changing the selected range starts a new scan and creates a new locked snapshot.

This feature reduces repeated historical calculations after the initial analysis has been completed.

Trade and Strategy Filters

Balance And Equity Monitor Pro can display the complete account or isolate a specific trading strategy.

Symbol Filter

The user can choose between:

  • All symbols

  • One specified symbol

  • The current chart symbol when the symbol field is blank

Magic Number Filter

The user can display:

  • All magic numbers by using -1

  • One specific Expert Advisor or strategy magic number

The symbol and magic-number filters are applied to both completed deals and reconstructed historical positions.

This makes the indicator useful for evaluating an individual EA even when several systems are trading on the same account.

Cash Operations

Deposits, withdrawals, credits, corrections, bonuses, and other non-trading deals can optionally be included in the balance curve.

Cash operations are account-wide and cannot be accurately assigned to a single symbol or magic number.

For this reason, cash operations are only included when:

  • Cash-deal inclusion is enabled

  • All symbols are selected

  • All magic numbers are selected

This prevents deposits or withdrawals from incorrectly appearing as the performance of one strategy.

Hover Information

Moving the mouse across the graph displays detailed information for the nearest historical point.

The hover panel shows:

  • Date and time

  • Balance

  • Equity

  • Equity-curve drawdown at that point

  • Reconstructed open lot exposure

  • Number of open positions

A vertical guide line and point markers identify the selected position on the balance and equity curves.

Hover information follows the currently visible zoom range.

Live Value Boxes

The indicator can display live value boxes at the edges of the graph:

  • Blue balance value box

  • Orange equity value box

These boxes make the latest values easy to read without estimating them from the vertical scale.

Chart Statistics

The chart statistics panel displays:

  • Starting balance for the selected period

  • Net balance change

  • Maximum equity drawdown

  • Maximum drawdown percentage

The graph also identifies the selected history range, active symbol filter, magic-number filter, equity data source, and drawdown calculation source where applicable.

Automatic Point Reduction

Long account histories may contain far more data than the chart can display.

The indicator automatically limits the number of plotted points according to:

  • Maximum-points input

  • Available chart width

  • Number of trading events

  • Available recorded-equity points

When data must be reduced, the indicator uses an extrema-preserving method designed to retain:

  • Important equity peaks

  • Deep equity troughs

  • First and last values

  • Trade and balance events

This prevents major drawdowns from being hidden by simple averaging.

Historical Price Handling

Historical prices are loaded from the selected equity and drawdown timeframes.

The indicator attempts to obtain prices using:

  • Current bid and ask for the latest point

  • Historical bar shift

  • Historical close, high, and low

  • Historical spread

  • CopyRates() as a synchronization and data-loading fallback

Symbols used by historical positions are automatically selected in Market Watch when required.

When historical prices are unavailable, the indicator reports the number of missing valuations in its status message. The affected historical equity points may temporarily use balance without floating profit for those positions.

Display Customization

The following visual settings can be changed:

  • Show or hide balance

  • Show or hide equity

  • Balance-line color

  • Equity-line color

  • Balance-line width

  • Equity-line width

  • Background color

  • Background transparency

  • Grid visibility

  • Statistics visibility

  • Number of value-scale labels

  • Live value boxes

  • Hover details

  • Font size

  • Maximum drawdown marker

The indicator uses a canvas-based drawing engine, allowing the complete report to be displayed inside the main chart window without using normal indicator buffers.

Clean Black Chart Mode

When attached, Balance And Equity Monitor Pro applies a clean black chart appearance so the balance and equity report becomes the main visual focus.

It hides native chart elements such as:

  • Candles and bars

  • OHLC information

  • Ticker information

  • Bid, ask, and last-price lines

  • Native grid

  • Volumes

  • Period separators

  • Native date scale

  • Native price scale

  • Trade levels

  • Trade-history markers

  • One-click trading panel

  • Object descriptions

Because the indicator changes the chart appearance, users may need to reapply their preferred chart template after removing it.

Refreshing and Runtime Operation

The indicator uses a timer for refreshing the recorder and graph.

The effective timer interval considers both:

  • Graph refresh interval

  • Real-equity recording interval

It also responds to:

  • Chart resizing

  • Chart changes

  • Mouse movement

  • Range-button clicks

  • Custom-date changes

  • Zoom-button clicks

The recorder file is flushed regularly to reduce the risk of losing recorded data if MetaTrader is closed unexpectedly.

Recommended Uses

Balance And Equity Monitor Pro is suitable for:

  • Monitoring live trading accounts

  • Monitoring demo accounts

  • Evaluating Expert Advisors

  • Separating performance by magic number

  • Comparing balance and floating equity

  • Detecting hidden floating drawdown

  • Studying grid and recovery systems

  • Studying martingale exposure

  • Reviewing multi-symbol strategies

  • Tracking prop-firm account drawdown

  • Creating account-performance screenshots

  • Identifying the time of the deepest historical equity loss

  • Verifying whether smooth balance growth hides large floating losses

Important Accuracy Information

Historical balance is based on actual deal-history values.

Recorded equity is based on exact terminal ACCOUNT_EQUITY snapshots.

Historical equity before the recorder was running must be reconstructed because MetaTrader 5 does not store a complete tick-by-tick historical account-equity series.

Reconstructed historical equity depends on:

  • Availability of historical symbol prices

  • Selected reconstruction timeframe

  • Historical spread information

  • Accuracy and completeness of the broker’s deal history

  • Symbol contract specifications

  • Profit-currency conversion

  • Timing differences between symbols

  • Number of drawdown scan points

Intrabar drawdown is an estimate based on historical OHLC values. It cannot reproduce the exact tick sequence inside every historical candle.

Using a smaller timeframe such as M1 generally provides more detail but requires more processing and more historical data.

Recorder Limitations

Real equity is recorded only while:

  • MetaTrader 5 is running

  • Balance And Equity Monitor Pro is attached

  • Real-equity recording is enabled

The recorder cannot recover exact equity values from a period when the terminal or indicator was not running.

Recorded full-account equity is only used for the unfiltered account view. A real account-equity value cannot be accurately separated into individual symbol or magic-number components, so filtered strategy views use reconstructed equity.

Performance Considerations

Large historical ranges, M1 reconstruction, multi-symbol accounts, and very high drawdown scan limits may require additional CPU time and historical-data loading.

For faster operation:

  • Use the history-lock feature.

  • Select only the required date range.

  • Filter by symbol or magic number where appropriate.

  • Use a higher reconstruction timeframe when M1 detail is unnecessary.

  • Reduce the maximum drawdown scan limit on slower computers.

  • Allow MetaTrader to download the required symbol history before judging the result.

Installation

  1. Copy the Balance And Equity Monitor Pro indicator file into:

    MQL5\Indicators

  2. Open MetaEditor.

  3. Compile the .mq5 file.

  4. Return to MetaTrader 5.

  5. Refresh the Navigator or restart the terminal.

  6. Attach Balance And Equity Monitor Pro to any chart.

  7. Select the required account-history range, symbol filter, magic number, and display settings.

For the most complete future equity history, keep the indicator attached to one chart while MetaTrader is running.

Important Notice

Balance And Equity Monitor Pro is an analytical and visualization tool only.

It does not:

  • Generate buy or sell signals

  • Provide entry or exit recommendations

  • Send trading alerts

  • Place orders

  • Modify positions

  • Close trades

  • Manage risk automatically

  • Guarantee the accuracy of unrecorded historical equity

  • Guarantee future trading performance

Trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.


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VibeFox Volume Profile — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的 Volume Profile VibeFox Volume Profile 是一套完整的 MetaTrader 5 Volume Profile 工具集。它构建成交量沿价格的水平分布，使您能够立即看到市场在何处投入了最多的活动、在何处交易稀薄，以及哪些价格水平可能充当磁石或屏障。每个剖面都直接绘制在图表上，并通过现代的、由鼠标驱动的面板进行控制——无需翻找菜单，无需附加脚本。 您无需仅凭蜡烛图猜测支撑与阻力，而是与成交量的真实足迹打交道：吸引价格的高成交量节点、价格往往会快速穿过的低成交量空隙，以及大部分交易完成的公允价值区域。 按您所需的方式呈现的 Volume Profile Volume Profile 并非单一的固定剖面。它一次性为您提供 多个相互独立的剖面引擎 ，每个都有自己的范围、放置位置和样式，因此您可以在同一图表上从多个角度研究市场。 From-To ——在两条可拖动的线 From 与 To 之间构建的精确剖面。将这两条线放在任意摆动、区间或新闻尖峰周围，便可读取恰好该区段的分布。R
Cumulative Volume Delta MAX MTF
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Cumulative Volume Delta MA-X MTF（带梯度动量） 该指标为 MetaTrader 5 提供多时区累积成交量德尔塔（CVD）分析。它通过分析报价成交量（Tick Volume）或真实成交量（Real Volume）数据，计算买盘与卖盘压力之间的净差值，从而直观地展示订单流（Order Flow）情绪。 指标逻辑与特性 本指标采用数学方法进行成交量分析： 数据来源 ：支持交易所资产的 真实成交量 (Real Volume) ，以及针对外汇/CFD 市场的 OHLC 影线代理算法 (OHLC Wick Proxy) 。 梯度系统 ：4 色移动平均线用于识别趋势阶段： 深天蓝 (DeepSkyBlue) ：数值为正且正在上升。 橙色 (Orange) ：数值为正但正在下降。 洋红色 (Magenta) ：数值为负且正在下降。 紫色 (Purple) ：数值为负但正在上升。 五层共振系统 (5-Layer Confluence System) 指标集成了五种不同的分析方法： 第一层：成交量德尔塔核心 (Volume Delta Core) —— 计算成交量德尔塔的
Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
指标
Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
Stratos Pali mt5
Michela Russo
4.5 (8)
指标
Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
Magic Storm MT5
Reni
5 (1)
专家
Best Tested Pairs :-  Step Index (Also can use on other pairs which spread is lowest) How does the Magic Storm work The Magic Storm will commence only if the Initial Trade becomes a losing trade. In case the initial trade is a profitable one, or has been closed by the trader there is no need for the Magic Stormto be initiated. Let’s assume that the initial trade was a 1 lot buy trade with Recovery Zone Range Pips is 50 and Recovery Zone Exit Pips is 150 pips. The take profit for this tr
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
实用工具
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Super Trend Trading View 5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
The SuperTrend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to identify trends in the price of a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It is primarily used in chart analysis to help traders make decisions about entering or exiting positions in the market. this version of super trend indicator is exactly converted from trading view to be used in MT5
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
指标
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
PriceMagnet Volume Profile
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
PriceMagnet Volume Profile Stop guessing where the smart money is sitting. See it. PriceMagnet Volume Profile is a precision volume-analysis indicator built for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to trade with institutional context instead of guesswork. Rather than plotting volume as a flat bar under your chart, PriceMagnet reconstructs a full horizontal volume histogram directly on price — showing you exactly which price levels attracted the most trading activity over your selected lookback window,
Bastion Prop Firm Risk Manager
Joseph Andrew Steele
实用工具
Bastion is a monitor-and-close-only risk manager for prop-firm traders. It watches your account against your firm's daily-loss and maximum-drawdown limits in real time and force-closes your open positions BEFORE you cross a line. It never opens a trade of its own, so it stays fully within the tools allowed by FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY. Why traders fail challenges A large share of failed evaluations end on a single daily-loss breach: a moment of inattention, a news spike, one tra
Supply and Demand Pro
Godbless C Nygu
4 (1)
指标
Join Deriv link on profile>>> GET THIS FULL COPY AND GET ANOTHER FREE INDICATOR ONE OF THE BEST AND USEFULL INDICATORS IN THE WORLD ..This is the one of the best usefull indicators which has chosen to be used by top traders in the world. AUTOMATIC SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE This way of trading is also called Supply and demand, On this way of trading you can see auto colours appear where the market changes direction buying or selling Direction. ALL KIND OF PAIRS METALS AND INDICIES ARE INCLUDED A
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
指标
# 回撤指标 V4.0 - 掌控交易的必备工具 ## 通过完整的实时绩效概览改变您的交易 在要求严苛的外汇和差价合约交易世界中，**了解您的实时绩效**不是奢侈品，而是**绝对必需**的。**回撤指标 V4.0** 不仅仅是一个简单的指标：它是您的**专业仪表板**，为您提供清晰、精确和即时的交易账户状态视图。 --- ## 为什么这个指标将永远改变您的交易 ### 90% 交易者面临的问题 您是否曾经遇到过以下情况之一？ **您不确切知道自己的状况** - 您的 MT5 平台显示数字，但您必须心算您的真实表现。 **您发现回撤为时已晚** - 当您意识到已经损失了 15% 的资金时，已经太晚了，无法有效应对。 **您缺乏历史可见性** - 无法快速知道本周、本月或今年是否盈利。 **您浪费时间分析交易** - 您必须打开多个窗口、进行计算，并失去对市场的关注。 **您没有概览** - 有多少持仓？我的全局盈亏是多少？我今天的表现如何？ ### 解决方案：一体化专业仪表板 **回撤指标 V4.0** 通过提供一个**完整的控制面板*
Smart DOM Tick Flow
Konstantin Chechnev
指标
Smart DOM Tick Flow 是一款自主研发的日内交易指标，集自适应 SmartDOM、Tick Flow 分析、价格运动的频谱评估、市场活跃度价位以及多层交易信号确认于一体。 指标的核心是 SmartDOM：一张动态展示价格平衡变化与各价位活跃度分布的地图。 它不仅帮助观察价格运动方向，还能揭示当前市场竞价过程的内部结构：参与力量集中在哪里、运动阻力在哪里形成、活跃中心向何处迁移，以及当前买方或卖方压力是否稳定。指标将市场视为一个整体系统，价格、tick、成交量、运动速度、关键价位反应和动量质量必须相互确认。 SmartDOM — 智能市场深度模型 SmartDOM 不局限于经纪商提供的有限订单，而是将标准化的 Bid、Ask 和 Last 逐笔数据分配到自适应价位上，同时考虑可用成交量，并根据价格变化特征判定每个 tick 的方向。在此基础上，系统计算最大活跃度价位、价值区上边界与下边界、买卖双方 Delta、连续失衡序列、吸收迹象、失败拍卖、轮廓边界反应、活跃中心迁移，以及所形成结构的最终质量评估。 SmartDOM 采用交易所订单簿的视觉逻辑，但承担的是不同的分
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
指标
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 Professional Gold Trading Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 5 CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 is a professional-grade Gold (XAUUSD) trading indicator developed to identify high-probability Buy and Sell opportunities using trend analysis, pullback confirmation, and intelligent market structure detection. Designed for both beginner and advanced traders, the indicator automatically calculates optimal Entry Zones, Stop Loss, and multiple Take Profit levels while provid
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Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
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Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
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Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
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Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
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Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
大师版是一款专业级的分析工具，旨在通过成交量和资金流向的视角来可视化市场结构。与标准的成交量指标不同，该工具直接在图表上显示每日成交量分布，让您准确看到价格发现发生的位置以及“聪明钱”的定位。 此大师版专为清晰度和速度而设计，具有独特的自动主题同步系统，加载后即刻美化您的图表布局。 主要特点： 真实资金流向计算： 超越标准的跳动量。启用“Use Money Flow”时，成交量按价格加权，揭示了特定价格水平的实际资金投入。 价值区域 (VA) 可视化： 自动计算价值区域（默认为成交量的70%）。 VA填充： 为价值区域背景着色，以便即时识别控制区域。 关键水平： 清晰标记控制点 (POC)、价值区域高点 (VAH) 和价值区域低点 (VAL)。 专业标记系统： 扫描概况结构以识别关键交易区域： HVN (高成交量节点)： 接受和盘整区域（支撑/阻力）。 LVN (低成交量节点)： 拒绝区域或“快速通过”区域。 所有标记均向右绘制延长线，便于监控。 Delta 背离（左侧直方图）： 左侧直方图可视化每个级别的买卖压力对比。这有助于识别隐藏的背离——即价格可能上涨，但卖家在这些水平上激进打
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
指标
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
指标
限时折扣价！ 仅售99美元！ 购买后请联系我以获取奖励的 ORB Seeker EA 和个人优化设置文件。 自信地捕捉干净利落的比赛片段！ ORB Seeker MT5 是一款专业的开盘区间突破 (ORB) 指标，专为追求准确性、简洁性、灵活性和清晰图表结构的交易者而设计。 它能自动绘制任何交易品种的盘前或自定义交易时段区间，然后给出清晰的突破信号，包括入场点、止损点、止盈点以及可选的50%部分止盈位。所有数据均实时计算并直接显示在图表上。 您可以选择交易伦敦开盘、纽约交易时段、亚洲交易时段，或者自定义交易时段。ORB Seeker MT5 会自动适应您选择的交易时段，让您精准掌握市场波动范围、突破位和交易位的位置。 每次购买均免费赠送 ORB Seeker EA 智能交易系统。该 EA 系统读取指标的突破信号并可自动下单，您可以选择手动交易，也可以让 EA 系统根据指标的信号逻辑自动处理入场。   为什么选择 ORB Seeker MT5 支持多个交易时段 - 您可以自行设置伦敦、纽约、亚洲或自定义交易时段的盘前交易时间和交易时段。 完整的突破视觉效果 - 交易最高点和最低点线、
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
指标
该指标通过忽略突然的波动和市场噪音，以无与伦比的可靠性跟踪市场趋势。它被设计用于趋势交易日内图表和较小的时间范围。其获胜率约为85％。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 极易交易 查找超卖/超买情况 随时享受无噪音交易 避免在盘中图表中被鞭打 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 该指标适用于低时限交易，因为它通过降低平均价格周围的市场噪音而忽略了突然的价格飙升或修正。 该指标根本不需要优化 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 指示器为不可重涂和不可重涂 该指标实现了适合于较小时间范围的趋势跟踪方向，该趋势可以渗透到较高时间范围内的非常长的趋势中，从而扩大了您的收益。 指标剖析 指标显示一条彩色的线，周围环绕着一个价格带。彩色线是有价证券的平均价格，而价格带表示超买/超卖水平。如果平均价格为蓝色，则您应该在市场没有超买的情况下寻找多头交易；如果平均价格为红色，则应该在市场没有超卖的情况下寻找空头交易。 指标的趋势变化并不表示立即进行交易或完成相反交易的信号！这些频段用于计时。 技术信息 指标的评估
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。   该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
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Astik Jaura
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