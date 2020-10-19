Supply and Demand Pro
- Indicators
-
Godbless C NyguWhatsApp- +255-623-183-341
Email - Godblessnygu@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
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ONE OF THE BEST AND USEFULL INDICATORS IN THE WORLD ..This is the one of the best usefull indicators which has chosen to be used by top traders in the world.
AUTOMATIC SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE
This way of trading is also called Supply and demand, On this way of trading you can see auto colours appear where the market changes direction buying or selling Direction.
ALL KIND OF PAIRS METALS AND INDICIES ARE INCLUDED ALSO
EXAMPLE, GBPUSD,GBPJPY,EURUSD,EURJPY,USDCHF,XUGUSD AND even binary pairs including Boom and crash,Step index,all Volatility indexies and so on.
Any advice or Question on setting up manual please Contact me on my inbox or email.
ALL THE BEST ON EVERYTHING YOUR DOING.
ate agora estou gostando ,gostaria de saber se precisa mudar a configuraçao conforme o ativo e se ele serve para açoes e mini contratos futuros indice e dolar?