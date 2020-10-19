Supply and Demand Pro

4

Join Deriv link on profile>>>


GET THIS FULL COPY AND GET ANOTHER FREE INDICATOR

ONE OF THE BEST AND USEFULL INDICATORS IN THE WORLD ..This is the one of the best usefull indicators which has chosen to be used by top traders in the world.


AUTOMATIC SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE

This way of trading is also called Supply and demand, On this way of trading you can see auto colours appear where the market changes direction buying or selling Direction.


ALL KIND OF PAIRS METALS AND INDICIES ARE INCLUDED ALSO

EXAMPLE, GBPUSD,GBPJPY,EURUSD,EURJPY,USDCHF,XUGUSD AND even binary pairs including Boom and crash,Step index,all Volatility indexies and so on.

Any advice or Question on setting up manual please Contact me on my inbox or email.

ALL THE BEST ON EVERYTHING YOUR DOING.

























Reviews 1
donilindo
26
donilindo 2020.11.02 20:46 
 

ate agora estou gostando ,gostaria de saber se precisa mudar a configuraçao conforme o ativo e se ele serve para açoes e mini contratos futuros indice e dolar?

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Welcome to the future of trading! Are you ready to elevate your trading game to new heights? Introducing a groundbreaking trading indicator that is set to redefine the way you approach the markets. With its unparalleled features and cutting-edge technology, this indicator is not just another tool in your arsenal – it's your secret weapon for success. Imagine having access to real-time alerts that keep you ahead of the curve, ensuring you never miss a lucrative opportunity. Picture a tool that
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donilindo
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donilindo 2020.11.02 20:46 
 

ate agora estou gostando ,gostaria de saber se precisa mudar a configuraçao conforme o ativo e se ele serve para açoes e mini contratos futuros indice e dolar?

Godbless C Nygu
3291
Reply from developer Godbless C Nygu 2020.11.02 21:11
inbox please
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