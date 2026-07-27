DoIt Signal Publisher Pro MT5

[MT4 Version]  Single-platform versions: [Telegram]  [Discord]

Publish your trades to Telegram AND Discord simultaneously — up to 6 channels from one chart, each with its own audience tier, filters and delay. The complete distribution toolkit for signal sellers.

━━━━━━━━ ONE EA, YOUR WHOLE AUDIENCE ━━━━━━━━

📢 6 CHANNELS AT ONCE — 3 Telegram chats + 3 Discord webhooks
⏱️ TIERS THAT SELL — VIP channels get signals instantly, free channels get them delayed (you choose: 60 s, 15 min…). Your free channel becomes the live demo that upsells your VIP.
🎛️ PER-CHANNEL FILTERS — only GOLD to one channel, only BUYs to another, only one EA's magic number to a third. One chart, full segmentation.

━━━━━━━━ SIGNALS THAT MAINTAIN THEMSELVES ━━━━━━━━

✏️ The original message is EDITED when you modify SL/TP or close ("✅ Closed +$240") — your feed always shows the truth, with zero clutter. No other sender does this.
💬 Closes arrive as replies to the original signal (Telegram)
🔘 Inline buttons under every signal: "Join VIP", "My broker" — your funnel, automated
🖼️ Chart screenshots attached with the message · 📊 Daily / weekly / monthly reports

━━━━━━━━ BUILT LIKE AN INSTITUTION, NOT A SCRIPT ━━━━━━━━

🖥️ Premium panel with live health per channel — if one webhook breaks at 3 am you see exactly which one (red ✗) while the rest keep delivering
📤 Asynchronous queue, automatic retries, full rate-limit compliance, zero terminal freezes
🧠 Message tracking survives restarts · Full UTF-8 · TEST button verifies all 6 channels in one click

━━━━━━━━ 5-MINUTE SETUP ━━━━━━━━

Step-by-step guide linked in the FIRST input — bot creation, chat ids, webhooks, every error with its fix. Press TEST and you are live.

 Introductory price for the first copies — it will increase. Rent monthly to try the full toolkit. Questions? Ask in the comments, I answer fast.


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Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик также может установить время истечения подписки
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Утилиты
ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% ! Всего  $470 вместо $790!  Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22.08 Суть: используя юзер-интерфейс вы настраиваете параметры, которым должен соответствовать график до входа в позицию(позиции), настраиваете какие входные модели использовать, настраиваете правила по которым надо завершать торговлю и планирование. А всю рутину по наблюдению за графиком и исполнению Lazy Trader берет на себя. полное описание  :: 3 ключевых видео [1] -> [2] -> [3]  :: [ ДЕМО-ВЕРСИЯ ] Чт
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Расширенный копировщик сигналов Telegram с Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, управлением риском и полным управлением сделками Telegram to MT5 Pro — профессиональный копировщик сигналов Telegram Telegram to MT5 Pro автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из Telegram прямо в ваш аккаунт MetaTrader 5 в реальном времени с полным контролем риска, исполнения и управления сделками. Система состоит из двух компонентов: • Expert Advisor (EA), работающий внутри MetaTrader 5 • Desktop bridge прило
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Утилиты
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
Утилиты
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Утилиты
Это визуальный конструктор стратегий. Единственный в своем роде. Превратите свои торговые стратегии и идеи в советники, не написав ни одной строчки кода. Создавайте файлы исходного кода mql в несколько кликов и получайте полнофункциональных советников, готовых к реальной работе, тестеру стратегий и облачной оптимизации. Вариантов для тех, кто не имеет навыков программирования и не может создавать свои торговые решения на языке MQL, очень мало. Теперь с помощью Bots Builder Pro каждый может созд
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
Утилиты
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Утилиты
ВНИМАНИЕ : Чтобы получить бесплатную пробную версию, посетите мой сайт.  Руководство Руководство пользователя RiskGuard Management — ваш главный союзник для безкомпромиссной торговли. Lot Calculator — Автоматический расчет лота. Quantum — Автоматический риск для максимизации прибыли и снижения просадок. Automatic Journal — Включён и доступен для бесплатного скачивания на моем сайте. Automatic Screenshot — Два скриншота: при открытии и при закрытии сделки. Partial Profit — Умное частичное закры
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Утилиты
Forex Analyzer Pro Панель аналитики торгового счета MT5 Forex Analyzer Pro — это веб-платформа для аналитики торговли, разработанная для пользователей MetaTrader 5. Forex Analyzer Pro синхронизирует активность счета из MetaTrader 5 и организует торговую информацию в инструменты аналитики, отчетности, мониторинга и ведения журнала через структурированную панель управления. Платформа позволяет пользователям получать доступ к своей торговой панели через поддерживаемые веб-браузеры на настольных ком
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
Утилиты
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
Volume Bubbles Order Flow Footprint
Abdul Jalil
Утилиты
VOLUME BUBBLES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT PROFESSIONAL Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Complete Feature Documentation Introduction: Volume Bubbles OrderFlow Footprint Professional is an advanced order flow visualization tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It provides institutional-grade market analysis through real-time volume bubbles visualization, volume profiling, and sophisticated order flow analysis. This Expert Advisor transforms raw market data into actionable trading intelligence, hel
Flash Trade MT5
Bai Jiang Zhou
Утилиты
# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
Royal Copier
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Утилиты
Royal Copier — Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MT5 Royal Copier — это профессиональный локальный копировщик сделок в реальном времени для MetaTrader 5. Теперь он объединяет обе функции в одном MT5 Expert Advisor. В параметрах вы просто выбираете, будет ли EA работать в режиме Master или в режиме Client . Это означает, что один и тот же EA можно использовать как на исходном счёте, так и на принимающем счёте, при этом сохраняя исходное поведение копировщика. Royal Copier поддерживает копиро
Hedge Trimmer EA
Michael Sipho Bhiya
Утилиты
Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
EA Performance Logger Telegram
Abdulqudus Tomiwa Akande-owoo
Утилиты
The Performance Logger is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to track and report account metrics. It identifies trades based on specific criteria and provides summaries of account activity. Main Functions Automated Reporting : Generates summaries of account performance and sends them to specified communication channels (Telegram or Discord) on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. Strategy Analysis : Organizes performance data based on the specific Expert Advisor or strategy used for each trade.
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DoIt Alpha Pulse AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
5 (4)
Эксперты
DoIt Alpha Pulse AI: the AI trading EA for MT5 where GPT-5.6, Claude Fable 5 and Gemini 3.5 Pro make live trading decisions on gold (XAUUSD) and forex, with a Myfxbook-verified forward test, a dedicated Prop Firm Mode and a multi-symbol Portfolio Engine.   If you searched "chatgpt trading bot" or "ai forex robot", this is the one where the AI is real, and provable. v3.00 is live: the full roadmap, delivered. Current price 497 USD until August 1, then climbing on a published schedule to a final 9
DoIt GBP Master MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Эксперты
[ MT4 Version ] DoIt GBP Master — Confident GBPUSD Automation for Consistent, Stress-Free Growth DoIt GBP Master is crafted for traders who want real consistency, emotional control, and stress-free automation — without the usual complexity and frustration of other Expert Advisors. Focused exclusively on GBPUSD for its predictable behavior and deep liquidity, it delivers high-performance trading powered by a proven live-ready strategy, dynamic risk control, and ready-to-go settings for fa
DoIt Gold Guardian MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Эксперты
[ MT4 Version ] DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD) DoIt Gold Guardian is designed for traders who want to capitalize on gold’s explosive movements with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek consistent growth without fear of volatility , it delivers prof
Backtesting Simulator MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
4 (1)
Индикаторы
[ MT4 Version ] Backtesting Simulator MT5 - Manual Market Replay and Trading Practice Manual backtesting on a finished MT5 chart is compromised by hindsight. You already know where price went, even when you pretend you do not. Backtesting Simulator is a manual market replay tool for MT5. Start from a historical point, hide the future, control the replay and place simulated trades as price unfolds. You find out how you actually decide when the next candle is still unknown. REPLAY THE MARKET INSI
Advanced Daily Breakout EA MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Эксперты
MT5 Version Advanced Daily Breakout Advanced Daily Breakout  allows you to trade session breakouts in an automatic way and with an accurate order and risk managing. This EA focuses on defining the session range and trading its breakout. You can let the trade run until the end of the session or keep a tight trailing stop loss (TSL) to catch as much as possible of breakouts' characteristic explosive price movements while protecting the trade if it turns out to be a fakeout. There are three main w
Fibonacci Bollinger Bands MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MT4 Version Most indicators draw lines. This one draws the battlefield. If you ever bought an EA or indicator based on a perfect equity curve — and then watched it bleed out live — you’re not alone. The problem? Static logic in a dynamic market. Fibonacci Bollinger Bands   adapts. It combines Bollinger structure with customizable Fibonacci levels to mark   zones of control   — where price reacts, pauses, or reverses. No magic. Just logic that follows volatility. Why this tool matters   It
FREE
Fibonacci Bollinger Bands MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
MT5 Version Most indicators draw lines. This one draws the battlefield. If you ever bought an EA or indicator based on a perfect equity curve — and then watched it bleed out live — you’re not alone. The problem? Static logic in a dynamic market. Fibonacci Bollinger Bands adapts. It combines Bollinger structure with customizable Fibonacci levels to mark zones of control — where price reacts, pauses, or reverses. No magic. Just logic that follows volatility. Why this tool matters It shows yo
FREE
Order Block Indicator MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
5 (1)
Индикаторы
[ MT4 Version ] DoIt Order Blocks - Multi-Timeframe Order Block Indicator for MT5 Most multi-timeframe order block indicators for MT5 give you two bad options: keep switching between charts or display so many rectangles that none of them feels important. DoIt Order Blocks detects bullish and bearish zones from up to four timeframes on one chart. It tells you which timeframes are active and when price is touching one of their blocks, so you can stop searching and start waiting for price to reach
Lumos
Diego Arribas Lopez
Утилиты
Lumos Lumos is a multifunctional trading assistant. It gives an overview of the current market situation for a better decision making. The strategy tester only provides a visualization of the application. Lumos is highly customizable and gives you information in multiple timeframes about: MAs, price structure, RSI, RSI MA and an overview of the price distance to possible SLs.
FREE
AO unpaid divergences MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
[ How to use the Demo version ]  [ MT5 Version ]  AO unpaid divergences MT4 AO unpaid divergences is the first indicator developed to detailed analyze Regular and Hidden Divergences. It uses this analysis to find out possible entry points and targets. Below some of the characteristics of this indicator:  Time saving Highly customizable Working for all pairs (Crypto, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities...) Suitable for Scalping or Swing trading Possible reversal swings Alerts and Notifications on
Fear and Greed MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
[ MT5 Version ] How to trade using the Fear and Greed Indicator:  Click here Uncertain about when to take total or partial profits? The Fear and Greed is your reliable companion for making confident trading decisions. This innovative tool offers unparalleled insights into market sentiment, helping you identify key pivot zones and optimize your trading strategy. Why Choose Fear and Greed? Revolutionary Market Insight: Sentiment Analysis: The first indicator for that reveals the market's Fear and
TTM Squeeze Momentum MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
MT5 Version TTM Squeeze Momentum TTM Squeeze Momentum is an enhanced indicator ideal for recognizing consolidation periods in the market and the start of the next explosive move. This improved version is a volatility indicator based on John Carter's "TTM Squeeze" in which the histogram is based on a linear regression rather than a simple momentum indicator. Red dots on the middle line indicate that the market has entered a "Squeeze" zone or consolidation period, indicated in this enhanced versi
Gaussian Channel MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
MT5 Version Gaussian Channel MT4 Gaussian Channel MT4 is the first indicator in the market that uses Ehlers Gaussian Filter methods to define trends. Nowadays, this Gaussian Channel is highly known as a method to support HOLD techniques in crypto. If the price is above the channel the trend is strong, if it comes back to the channel this can react as a resistance and indicate the beginning of a bear market (or Winter) if the price breaks below it. Eventhough the use of this channel focuses on h
Williams Vix Fix MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
MT5 Version Williams Vix Fix MT4 Need help trying to time the bottoms in the market? Williams Vix Fix MT4 is based on the volatility of the market and grants a huge support for finding out when a correction is comming to its end. TRY IT FOR FREE NOW! Williams Vix Fix MT4 derivates from Larry Williams's VixFix indicator addapted for fitting   every asset class . VIX reprensents the fear and greed in the market based on its volatility. A high VIX value shows fear in the market, this is usually a
MA Ribbon MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
MT5 Version MA Ribbon MT4 MA Ribbon is an enhanced indicator with 8 moving averages of increasing periods. MA Ribbon is useful to recognize trend direction,  reversals   and continuation points in the market as well as potential entry, partial take profit and exit points. Entry points for long and shorts position can be found when the price entries or leaves the Ribbon, at retest or a defined number of MA crossovers. It offers a good combination with mostly any volume or momentun indicators to f
Wave Trend MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
MT5 Version   Wave Trend MT4 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current mo
Order Block Indicator MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
[ MT5 Version ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here Discover the future of trading with   Order Block Indicator , meticulously crafted for traders who demand unparalleled accuracy and customization. Whether you're scalping or swing trading, this tool is your gateway to mastering Order Blocks and Supply and Demand Zones—critical areas where price reversals often occur. Why Choose Order Block Indicator? Transform Your Trading Strategy: Precision Analysis:   Pinpoint potential accumulation
Multi Timeframe MA MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
MT5 Version Multi Timeframe MA MT4 Multi Timeframe MA MT4 is an indicator that offers the representation of up to 3 MAs with different Periods and Timeframes. This allows the user to reprensent in one chart and timeframe information coming from other timeframes and get notified as any of the MAs crosses another one. Multi Timeframe MA is the   first   indicator in the market that offers Multi Timeframe interactions and a high customization   level from up to 7 different MA types (SMA, EMA, WMA,
Elliot Wave Oscillator MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
MT5 Version Elliot Wave Oscillator MT4 Elliot Wave Oscillator MT4 is an indicator designed to support Elliot Wave counts. The default settings help filtering out the noise in the market allowing a clear perception for the waves counts in differnt timeframes.   Elliot Wave Oscillator high customization level allows the you to optimize this indicator to your personal preferences. Shorter Periods and faster reactive MAs will provide more infomation but will require a higher level of experience for
Advanced Bollinger Bands RSi MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
[ MT5 Version ] [ EA ] Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI MT4 Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI is an Indicator based on the functionalities of the  Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI EA . The scope of this indicator is to provide a more affordable solution for users interested in the alerts coming out of the strategy but not in Autotrading. This strategy uses the Bollinger Bands indicator in combination with the RSI, the signal triggers only when both the BB and the RSI indicate at the same time overbought or o
Supply and Demand Multitimeframe MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
[ MT5 Version ] Supply and Demand Multitimeframe Supply and Demand Multitimeframe is the first indicator in the market that combines multiple aspects like trading volume, price structure and momentum to identify Supply and Demand zones for every asset. The Supply and Demand indicator analyzes simultaneously up to 4 different TFs and represents their information in the current graph. Its interactive UI highlights everytime the price enters a Supply or Demand zone even if the zones are not visibl
Bulls and Bears Power MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
[ MT5 Version ] Bulls and Bears Power Bulls and Bears Power is an indicator that clearly highlights if bulls or bears are currently in control of the market. A price movement started with high Bulls control in the market can indicate the beginning of a new trend movement. The relative indicator power between price peaks also indicates if the movement is losing strength and might foresee a significant correction or a trend reversal. Bulls and Bears Power indicator offers a clear and simplified vi
Ultimate Alpha Trend MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
[ MT5 Version ] Ultimate Alpha Trend MT4 Ultimate Alpha Trend is the first trend indicator, which combines volatility, volume, average price and momentum. The results is a highly versatile representation of trendy and sideways market conditions, highlighting, at the same time, significant supply and demand levels. The Ultimate Alpha Trend indicator can be used to find entry oportunities and to set SLs taking into consideration current market volatility, volume and momentum. Besides that, the ind
SMT Divergences MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
MT5 Version DoIt SMT Divergences - Non-Repainting ICT SMT Indicator for MT5 An SMT divergence indicator for MT5 that shows a perfect setup only after the swing has changed is not giving confirmation. It is giving hindsight. DoIt SMT Divergences compares confirmed swing highs and lows between the chart symbol and a second correlated instrument. When one market makes a new extreme and the other fails to confirm it, the indicator marks the disagreement. The default workflow uses confirmed swings. Y
Advanced Range Breakout MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Эксперты
MT5 Version Advanced Range Breakout Advanced Range Breakout allows you to trade breakouts in an impossible way for any human being. This EA focuses on entering breakouts as soon as the price moves over them, keeping a tight trailing stop loss (TSL) to catch as much as possible of breakouts'    characteristic   explosive price movements while protecting the trade if it turns out to be a fakeout. Feel free to get in touch we me to find out how I successfully managed to passed a prop firm challenge
Kill Zones MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
MT5 Version Kill Zones Kill Zones allows you to insert up to 3 time zones in the chart. The visual representation of the Kill Zones in the chart together with an alert and notification system helps you to ignore fake trading setups occurring outside the Kill Zones or specific trading sessions. Using Kill Zones in your trading will help you filter higher probability trading setups. You should select time ranges where the market usually reacts with high volatility. Based on EST time zone, followin
Order Blocks ICT MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
[ MT5 Version ]   [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here Experience the ultimate in trading precision with the  Order Blocks ICT  indicator, designed to empower traders with unparalleled insights into market dynamics. This advanced tool leverages order flow and volume analysis to reveal crucial buying and selling pressures driving price action. Why Choose Order Blocks ICT? Unleash Market Insights: Order Flow Analysis:  Discern buying and selling pressure
Order Blocks ICT Multi TF MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
[ MT5 Version ]  [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] Order Blocks ICT Multi TF - FVG-Confirmed Order Blocks for MT5 Most ICT order block indicators for MT5 turn every opposite candle into an order block. The chart fills up and the label stops meaning anything. Order Blocks ICT Multi TF uses Fair Value Gap confirmation and monitors up to four timeframes from one chart. It is built for traders who want a defined reason for the block, not another coloured rectangle. GIVE THE BLOCK A REASON TO MATTE
ICT Breakers MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
MT5 Version   Order Blocks ICT   Kill Zones   SMT Divergences ICT Breakers The ICT Breakers indicator is a powerful tool for traders looking to gain an edge in the market. This indicator is based on the order flow and volume analysis, which allows traders to see the buying and selling pressure behind the price action. This information can be extremely valuable in identifying key levels of support and resistance, as well as potential turning points in the market. Breaker blocks are areas where in
ICT Breakers Multi TF MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
[ MT5 Version ] [ Order Blocks ] [ Kill Zones ] [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks :  Click here User Interface Performance:  During testing in the strategy tester, the UI may experience lag. Rest assured, this issue is specific to the testing environment and does not affect the indicator's performance in live trading. Elevate your trading strategy with the  Order Blocks ICT Multi TF  indicator, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance your trading decisions through advanced orde
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