Binance Grid Pro

Binance Grid Pro offers an alternative to the built in Grid systems Binance Platform offers.

This utility let you define a grid parameters for interact with your Binance account using an Isolated Margin account. This is, similar to Spot Grid in Binance. This is not for handle with derivatives contracts, is for handle with Spot through Isolated Margin Account.

But obviosly this utility offers a different approach than built in Binance Grid to handle the Grid, which I have found useful based on my experience.

All the details can be found in this post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751047


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Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Prop Firm Os
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5 (1)
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PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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This utility shows the performance of the account (closed operations) in a graphical panel attached to a graph as an indicator. The purpose of the utility is to have a quick and clear view of the performance of transactions organized by different EAs or any desired combination. The utility has the following features in the current version 1.0: - Custom groups can be defined, to analyze and compare different performances within the account. The groups can contain filters of two types, filters
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This expert advisors trades in medium timeframes trying to catch big movements. Live setup The EA is very easy to configure, and can be used with the default parameters. Only the parameters related to the size of orders should be checked. The EA should be attached to ONLY one chart, for example a BTCUSD chart on   M5 timeframe. The EA is very light on resource demand, and can be used with other EAs.
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