Kiwi AudCad Bot MT5

Kiwi AUDCAD Bot MT5

Overview

Kiwi AUDCAD Bot MT5 is an Expert Advisor developed specifically for the AUDCAD currency pair.

The trading system combines a structured market scanner with an adaptive recovery engine to filter trade entries while managing basket recovery in changing market conditions.

The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who prefer a systematic approach with configurable recovery controls and transparent operation.

Main Features

• Designed specifically for AUDCAD

• Smart Scanner entry filtering

• Adaptive recovery system

• Progressive grid distance

• Dynamic basket take profit

• Individual lot multiplier control for different recovery levels

• Pair-close recovery engine

• Three-level market stress protection

• Spread protection

• Configurable conservative, balanced and frequent entry profiles

• Real-time information panel

Smart Scanner

The built-in scanner evaluates multiple market characteristics before allowing a new entry.

The analysis includes:

• Trend structure

• ATR expansion

• Swing analysis

• Fractal confirmation

• Market structure

The scanner is intended to reduce low-quality entries while keeping the recovery engine available when needed.

Adaptive Recovery

Instead of using a fixed spacing, Kiwi AUDCAD Bot can automatically increase grid distance according to market volatility.

This allows recovery spacing to adapt during stronger market movement while remaining tighter during normal conditions.

Dynamic Basket Management

The basket target adjusts according to recovery depth.

As additional recovery levels are opened, the profit target is automatically managed to reduce unnecessary exposure while maintaining a structured exit process.

Market Stress Protection

The Expert Advisor includes three protection levels.

Level 1

Delays new initial entries during elevated volatility.

Level 2

Temporarily pauses additional recovery positions.

Level 3

Freezes new basket activity until market conditions normalize.

Flexible Risk Controls

Users can configure:

• Fixed lot or balance scaling

• Maximum recovery positions

• Grid distance

• Basket target

• Recovery multipliers

• Margin usage limits

• Maximum slippage

• Spread filter

Recommended Settings

Symbol

AUDCAD

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Recommended Chart

M15

Default Signal Timeframe

M15

Entry Profile

Conservative

Important

Trading leveraged products involves risk.

Past performance obtained from testing does not guarantee future results.

Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.


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TICK STACK LTD
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
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