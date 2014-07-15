PZ Correlation

5

In the world of finance, correlation is a statistical measure of how two securities move in relation to each other. Correlations are used in advanced portfolio management. This indicator measures how different securities move in relation to a reference one, thus making portfolio management easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]

  • Avoid concurrent trades in highly correlated instruments
  • Find trading opportunities among highly correlated instruments
  • Correlation is positive when two securities rise in price together
  • Correlation is negative when one security increases and the other decreases

The correlation between two securities is measured by a correlation coefficient.

  • A coefficient of zero is neutral correlation
  • A coefficient of 0.3 is low positive correlation
  • A coefficient over 0.8 is high positive correlation
  • A coefficient of -0.3 is low negative correlation
  • A coefficient over -0.8 is high negative correlation
The correlation is calculated against the native symbol of the chart, and the symbols to evaluate are entered as parameters.

    Input Parameters

    • Max History Bars: Amunt of bars to evaluate to the past upon loading.
    • Correlation Period: Amount of bars to use to calculate the correlation.
    • 1st Symbol to 8th Symbol: Enter the symbols to calculate the correlation.

    Author

    Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.

    Reviews 7
    ovest
    24
    ovest 2021.08.22 15:21 
     

    Индикатор PZ correlation представляет информацию о корреляциях между валютными парами во времени в графическом виде, что позволяет мгновенно оценить ситуацию. Спасибо автору, вещь хорошая.

    Bing Cheng Chen
    204
    Bing Cheng Chen 2018.07.25 13:57 
     

    还行，主要是看货币之间关联性的强弱，做对冲方法上可以尝试。

    QQ：445114213

    关注我的信号：https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/530849

    Filter:
