PZ Correlation

In the world of finance, correlation is a statistical measure of how two securities move in relation to each other. Correlations are used in advanced portfolio management. This indicator measures how different securities move in relation to a reference one, thus making portfolio management easier.

Avoid concurrent trades in highly correlated instruments

Find trading opportunities among highly correlated instruments

Correlation is positive when two securities rise in price together

Correlation is negative when one security increases and the other decreases

The correlation between two securities is measured by a correlation coefficient.

A coefficient of zero is neutral correlation

A coefficient of 0.3 is low positive correlation

A coefficient over 0.8 is high positive correlation

A coefficient of -0.3 is low negative correlation

A coefficient over -0.8 is high negative correlation

The correlation is calculated against the native symbol of the chart, and the symbols to evaluate are entered as parameters.





Input Parameters



Max History Bars: Amunt of bars to evaluate to the past upon loading.



Correlation Period: Amount of bars to use to calculate the correlation.



1st Symbol to 8th Symbol: Enter the symbols to calculate the correlation.





Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.