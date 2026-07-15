Ultra Sync Trade Copier MT4

  • Утилиты
  • Mohamed Samsudeen
    Mohamed Samsudeen

    Mohamed Samsudeen

    5 (1)
    С более чем 15-летним практическим опытом как в живой торговле, так и в разработке алгоритмических стратегий, мы посвящаем себя предоставлению самых передовых, стабильных и ориентированных на производительность экспертных советников (EAs) для MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5. Наш путь начался с глубокой
    19 продуктов 1 тема 3 комментария
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 5

Copy trades between MT4 multi accounts and MT5 multi accounts on the same computer — instantly, reliably, completely offline.

Trade once on the Master account and up to 100 Receiver accounts follow in about 5–10 ms speed. No internet bridge, no cloud service, no DLLs, no complicated setup.

One EA does everything: attach it to a chart, choose Master or Receiver, and you are done.


USER GUIDE The same guide is also available for MT4

How to Install Two or More MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Terminals on One Windows PC? The same method is also for MT4


To copy trades between MT5 and MT4 terminals, you must purchase Ultra Sync Trade Copier MT5(Separate purchase required for MT5)


WHY TRADERS CHOOSE ULTRASYNC

  • 1 Master → up to 100 Receivers on one PC
  • Typical copy speed 5-10 ms (local engine, works without internet copying)
  • Any brokers, any mix of demo and real accounts, different brokers together
  • Hedging and netting accounts supported
  • Survives restarts: no duplicated trades, no lost trades (self-recovering engine)
  • Every Receiver runs independently — one slow terminal never blocks the others


WHAT IS COPIED

  • Market orders (Buy / Sell)
  • All pending orders: Limit, Stop, Stop Limit
  • Pending activation, modification, deletion, expiration
  • Stop Loss / Take Profit and every later change (trailing stop included)
  • Partial close, full close, volume changes


LOT SIZING — 7 MODES + REVERSE COPY

  • Same Lot, Fixed Lot, Lot Multiplier
  • Balance Ratio, Equity Ratio, Margin Ratio
  • Risk % per trade (calculated from the Stop Loss distance)
  • Mirror or Reverse copying (SL/TP swapped, pending types converted correctly)


FILTERS AND SYMBOL MAPPING

  • Buy only / Sell only, manual or EA trades, magic numbers, symbols, comments
  • Trading sessions and weekdays, minimum / maximum lot
  • Unlimited symbol mapping (XAUUSD=GOLD; NAS100=USTEC; GER40=DE40 …)
  • Broker prefix / suffix support (EURUSD.m and similar)


BUILT-IN ONE-CLICK TRADING PANEL (MASTER)

  • BUY / SELL with adjustable lot, lot step buttons and quick-lot presets
  • One-click pending orders at your chosen distance in points
  • CLOSE BUY / CLOSE SELL / CLOSE ALL / CLOSE PROFIT / CLOSE LOSS / CLOSE SYMBOL
  • Every order is validated before sending: permissions, volume, margin, spread
  • Accidental double clicks are ignored; clear result message after every action
  • Professional dark design: draggable, width-resizable, high-DPI aware, remembers position, size and lot after restart


RISK PROTECTION (EACH RECEIVER SEPARATELY)

  • Maximum positions and maximum total lots
  • Maximum daily loss and daily profit target
  • Equity drawdown protection and minimum margin level
  • Emergency Stop with two-click confirmation, Pause / Resume — all restart-safe


PROFESSIONAL EXTRAS

  • Synchronization Audit: every copy action is recorded with a unique ID, timestamps, retries and final result
  • Log export to CSV / TXT / JSON
  • Settings profiles: save, load, backup, restore
  • Low CPU and memory usage — designed for quiet 24/7 operation


HOW TO USE

  1. Attach the EA to any chart in the Master terminal → Mode = Master.
  2. Attach it to any chart in each Receiver terminal → Mode = Receiver, same Channel ID.
  3. That is all. Trade on the Master — every Receiver follows.


IMPORTANT NOTES

  • This is a LOCAL copier: the Master and all Receivers must run on the same computer (same Windows user). This is what makes it fast, private and independent of your internet connection.
  • A trade copier needs two running terminals, so the Strategy Tester cannot demonstrate copying. Please test the copier with two terminals on demo accounts.
  • The EA never trades by itself. It only copies what the Master does and executes your own panel clicks.
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Dilwyn Tng
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
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Vu Trung Kien
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Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
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Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
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Vladislav Andruschenko
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News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
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Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
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Это визуальная торговая панель, которая помогает вам легко размещать сделки и управлять ими, избегая человеческих ошибок и повышая вашу торговую активность. Он сочетает в себе простой в использовании визуальный интерфейс с надежным подходом к управлению рисками и положением [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно простой в использовании Торгуйте легко с графика Торгуйте с точным управлением рисками, без проблем Сохранение
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MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
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Профессиональная панель для ручной торговли: весь цикл сделки в одном окне на графике, от точного входа до защиты счёта. Рассчитывайте объём строго под заданный риск, стройте сделку линиями прямо на графике с помощью RR Tool, открывайте рыночные и отложенные ордера, сетки и OCO. Сопровождение позиции панель берёт на себя: частичное закрытие до пяти уровней, шесть типов трейлинг-стопа, безубыток и Virtual SL/TP. Дневные, недельные и месячные лимиты защищают депозит и срабатывают автоматически при
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
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Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
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Evgeniy Zhdan
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Автоматическая фиксация прибыли по достижении целевого профита EquityTargetCloser   — это утилитарный советник для MetaTrader 5, который автоматически закрывает все рыночные позиции и удаляет отложенные ордера, как только   эквити (Equity) превысит текущий баланс на заданную сумму прибыли . После закрытия всех позиций цель автоматически повышается: новый порог = новый баланс + заданная прибыль. Советник не открывает сделки, а только управляет существующими позициями, помогая надёжно фиксировать
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Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
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Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
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Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Утилиты
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
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Telegram to MT4: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT4 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 4, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Ключевые
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 4. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT4. Также доступна версия для MT5. Руководст
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Утилиты
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Утилиты
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Утилиты
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
SmartFastTrade AI
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Утилиты
Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
RSI Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
4.5 (4)
Утилиты
RSI Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find divergences between price chart and RSI indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the RSI divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1 timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->   click here . How to get
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Mohamed Samsudeen
Утилиты
Copy trades between MT5 multi accounts and MT4  multi accounts  on the same computer — instantly, reliably, completely offline. Trade once on the Master account and up to 100 Receiver accounts follow in about 5–10 ms speed. No internet bridge, no cloud service, no DLLs, no complicated setup. One EA does everything: attach it to a chart, choose Master or Receiver, and you are done. USER GUIDE How to Install Two or More MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Terminals on One Windows PC? To copy trades between MT5
High Impact News Intelligence Indicator MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Индикаторы
HIGH IMPACT NEWS INTELLIGENCE Is an information panel for MetaTrader 5. It reads the Economic built into your terminal, finds the High Impact events ahead, counts down to each release, shows which instruments that release drives, and - only after the news is out - measures the real direction of every affected instrument from live price action. Launching Price: $299 | Next Price: $399 | Final Price: $1,999 This is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor. It does not open, modify or close positions
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