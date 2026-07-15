Ultra Sync Trade Copier MT4

Trade once on the Master account and up to 100 Receiver accounts follow in about 5–10 ms speed. No internet bridge, no cloud service, no DLLs, no complicated setup.

Copy trades between MT4 multi accounts and MT5 multi accounts on the same computer — instantly, reliably, completely offline.

One EA does everything: attach it to a chart, choose Master or Receiver, and you are done.





USER GUIDE The same guide is also available for MT4

How to Install Two or More MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Terminals on One Windows PC? The same method is also for MT4





To copy trades between MT5 and MT4 terminals, you must purchase Ultra Sync Trade Copier MT5. (Separate purchase required for MT5)





WHY TRADERS CHOOSE ULTRASYNC