Ultra Sync Trade Copier MT5

Copy trades between MT4 multi accounts and MT5 multi accounts on the same computer — instantly, reliably, completely offline. Trade once on the Master account and up to 100 Receiver accounts follow in about 5–10 ms speed. No internet bridge, no cloud service, no DLLs, no complicated setup. One EA does everything: attach it to a chart, choose Master or Receiver, and you are done. USER GUIDE The same guide is also available for MT4 How to Install Two or More MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Terminals on On