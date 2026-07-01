Multi Strategy Scanner

  • Indicators
  • Mohamed Samsudeen
    Mohamed Samsudeen

    Mohamed Samsudeen

    5 (1)
    With over 15 years of hands-on experience in both live trading and algorithmic strategy development, Dedicated to delivering the most advanced, stable, and performance-driven Expert Advisors (EAs) available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Our journey began with a deep passion for understanding
    19 products 1 topic 3 comments
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 1 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

Multi-Strategy Scanner is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5. It monitors multiple technical analysis methods and displays signal indications based on user-defined configurations. This product does not execute trades or manage positions.

Included Analysis MethodsThe indicator evaluates the following methods:
  • Trend Pullback
  • Liquidity Sweep
  • Breakout and Retest
  • Asian Range Breakout
  • VWAP Reversal
  • Opening Range Breakout (ORB)
  • Bollinger Band Squeeze
  • Fibonacci Pullback
  • Supply and Demand
  • Volatility Spike


COMBINE Mode

The COMBINE mode enables the evaluation of multiple analysis methods simultaneously. Users define the minimum number of methods required to agree on a direction (Buy or Sell) before a signal indication is displayed. Signal calculations are performed on the closed candle.


Visual Overlays

The indicator supports the following chart objects:
  • Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)
  • Bollinger Bands
  • Daily VWAP
  • Liquidity Levels
  • Asian Session Range
  • Opening Range
  • Fibonacci Levels
  • Supply and Demand Zones


Configuration

Input parameters allow for the management of:
  • Analysis method activation
  • COMBINE mode logic
  • Technical indicator settings (periods, deviations, thresholds)
  • Visual preferences (overlays, signal history, panel visibility)
  • Session time frames (Asian, London, New York)


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