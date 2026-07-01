Multi Strategy Scanner
- Indicators
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Mohamed SamsudeenWith over 15 years of hands-on experience in both live trading and algorithmic strategy development, Dedicated to delivering the most advanced, stable, and performance-driven Expert Advisors (EAs) available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Our journey began with a deep passion for understanding
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 1 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Multi-Strategy Scanner is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5. It monitors multiple technical analysis methods and displays signal indications based on user-defined configurations. This product does not execute trades or manage positions.
- Trend Pullback
- Liquidity Sweep
- Breakout and Retest
- Asian Range Breakout
- VWAP Reversal
- Opening Range Breakout (ORB)
- Bollinger Band Squeeze
- Fibonacci Pullback
- Supply and Demand
- Volatility Spike
COMBINE Mode
The COMBINE mode enables the evaluation of multiple analysis methods simultaneously. Users define the minimum number of methods required to agree on a direction (Buy or Sell) before a signal indication is displayed. Signal calculations are performed on the closed candle.
The indicator supports the following chart objects:
Visual Overlays
- Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)
- Bollinger Bands
- Daily VWAP
- Liquidity Levels
- Asian Session Range
- Opening Range
- Fibonacci Levels
- Supply and Demand Zones
ConfigurationInput parameters allow for the management of:
- Analysis method activation
- COMBINE mode logic
- Technical indicator settings (periods, deviations, thresholds)
- Visual preferences (overlays, signal history, panel visibility)
- Session time frames (Asian, London, New York)