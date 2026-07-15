Ultra Sync Trade Copier MT4

  • 实用工具
  • Mohamed Samsudeen
    Mohamed Samsudeen

    Mohamed Samsudeen

    5 (1)
    凭借超过15年的实盘交易和算法策略开发实践经验，我们致力于为 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 提供最先进、最稳定、以绩效为驱动的专家顾问（EAs）。我们的旅程始于对市场行为的深刻热情，逐步演变为算法交易方面多年的创新。每一款产品的发布都建立在技术精准、智能风险管理以及对市场真实动态的理解之上。
    19 产品 1 主题 3 评论
  • 版本: 1.0
  • 激活: 5

Copy trades between MT4 multi accounts and MT5 multi accounts on the same computer — instantly, reliably, completely offline.

Trade once on the Master account and up to 100 Receiver accounts follow in about 5–10 ms speed. No internet bridge, no cloud service, no DLLs, no complicated setup.

One EA does everything: attach it to a chart, choose Master or Receiver, and you are done.


USER GUIDE The same guide is also available for MT4

How to Install Two or More MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Terminals on One Windows PC? The same method is also for MT4


To copy trades between MT5 and MT4 terminals, you must purchase Ultra Sync Trade Copier MT5(Separate purchase required for MT5)


WHY TRADERS CHOOSE ULTRASYNC

  • 1 Master → up to 100 Receivers on one PC
  • Typical copy speed 5-10 ms (local engine, works without internet copying)
  • Any brokers, any mix of demo and real accounts, different brokers together
  • Hedging and netting accounts supported
  • Survives restarts: no duplicated trades, no lost trades (self-recovering engine)
  • Every Receiver runs independently — one slow terminal never blocks the others


WHAT IS COPIED

  • Market orders (Buy / Sell)
  • All pending orders: Limit, Stop, Stop Limit
  • Pending activation, modification, deletion, expiration
  • Stop Loss / Take Profit and every later change (trailing stop included)
  • Partial close, full close, volume changes


LOT SIZING — 7 MODES + REVERSE COPY

  • Same Lot, Fixed Lot, Lot Multiplier
  • Balance Ratio, Equity Ratio, Margin Ratio
  • Risk % per trade (calculated from the Stop Loss distance)
  • Mirror or Reverse copying (SL/TP swapped, pending types converted correctly)


FILTERS AND SYMBOL MAPPING

  • Buy only / Sell only, manual or EA trades, magic numbers, symbols, comments
  • Trading sessions and weekdays, minimum / maximum lot
  • Unlimited symbol mapping (XAUUSD=GOLD; NAS100=USTEC; GER40=DE40 …)
  • Broker prefix / suffix support (EURUSD.m and similar)


BUILT-IN ONE-CLICK TRADING PANEL (MASTER)

  • BUY / SELL with adjustable lot, lot step buttons and quick-lot presets
  • One-click pending orders at your chosen distance in points
  • CLOSE BUY / CLOSE SELL / CLOSE ALL / CLOSE PROFIT / CLOSE LOSS / CLOSE SYMBOL
  • Every order is validated before sending: permissions, volume, margin, spread
  • Accidental double clicks are ignored; clear result message after every action
  • Professional dark design: draggable, width-resizable, high-DPI aware, remembers position, size and lot after restart


RISK PROTECTION (EACH RECEIVER SEPARATELY)

  • Maximum positions and maximum total lots
  • Maximum daily loss and daily profit target
  • Equity drawdown protection and minimum margin level
  • Emergency Stop with two-click confirmation, Pause / Resume — all restart-safe


PROFESSIONAL EXTRAS

  • Synchronization Audit: every copy action is recorded with a unique ID, timestamps, retries and final result
  • Log export to CSV / TXT / JSON
  • Settings profiles: save, load, backup, restore
  • Low CPU and memory usage — designed for quiet 24/7 operation


HOW TO USE

  1. Attach the EA to any chart in the Master terminal → Mode = Master.
  2. Attach it to any chart in each Receiver terminal → Mode = Receiver, same Channel ID.
  3. That is all. Trade on the Master — every Receiver follows.


IMPORTANT NOTES

  • This is a LOCAL copier: the Master and all Receivers must run on the same computer (same Windows user). This is what makes it fast, private and independent of your internet connection.
  • A trade copier needs two running terminals, so the Strategy Tester cannot demonstrate copying. Please test the copier with two terminals on demo accounts.
  • The EA never trades by itself. It only copies what the Master does and executes your own panel clicks.
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This is an Expert Advisor with the elements of graphics trading. It performs trading operations using the "Rectangle" (or "Square") shape. The Expert Advisor automatically draws a square and opens a Buy or Sell orders when the price crosses its lower or upper bounds respectively. The shape can be drawn manually. For this purpose you should disable the auto drawing feature in the Expert Advisor settings. If the price moves in the wrong direction, the Expert Advisor sets up to four orders in accor
EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
实用工具
EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT4: The Ultimate DLL-Free Trade Duplicator Are you tired of complicated trade copiers that require unsafe external DLLs, crash your terminal, or confuse you with separate "Master" and "Client" files? Experience the next generation of trade copying with EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT4. Engineered for maximum stability, lightning-fast execution, and ultimate simplicity, this utility allows you to seamlessly copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Wind
Risk Commander
Adisorn Soodkanueng
实用工具
Product Name: Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem . It serves two powerful purposes: Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time markets. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) , allowing you to practice manual trading on historical data without risking a cent. NEW! Built-in Simulator Mode Stop
EA Rsi Pro VIP
Nguyen Van Manh
实用工具
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Gold Impulse Split
Keisuke Kimura
专家
You can also monitor the real account performance here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346679 I opened this account on December 2, 2025 . Please follow along and see how it grows from here — I’m excited to share its progress with you. Product Description  This EA is not over-fitted to backtests . It is designed with a strong focus on long-term stability and realistic, practical operation , rather than chasing perfect historical results. I created this EA because I felt that leaving money
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Mykhailo Krygin
实用工具
Fast copier for sending trades to multiple MT4 / MT5 accounts. Perfect for copying trades from MT4 to MT5 accounts. MT4 Trade Copier Master EA sends trades instantly from your master account to one or multiple slave accounts. Supports copying to: • MT5 accounts • MT4 accounts Perfect for: • Multi-account traders • Signal providers • Account managers • Personal account mirroring Main Features • Fast local trade copying • Low latency execution • Multiple slave accounts support • Copy open position
AdvCopyTraders
Chukwudi Joshua Obiekwe
实用工具
AdvCopyTraders PRO is a powerful and ultra-fast trade copier designed for traders who manage multiple MT4 accounts. It duplicates all trades from a Master account to one or more Slave accounts instantly — including entries, exits, modifications, SL/TP updates, and partial closes. Whether you're a signal provider, fund manager, or using multiple brokers, this copier guarantees perfect synchronization and zero execution delay on the same PC/VPS. Key Features Instant Copying (0–1ms) Lightning-f
Copy Mt4 to Mt4 and Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
2.6 (5)
实用工具
Supported copying directions MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 5 → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 → MetaTrader 5 ️ For MT4 ↔ MT5 copying you need both versions (MT4 + MT5). Working modes Master mode -  The terminal is the source of trades (orders are sent from it). Slave mode -  The terminal receives and copies trades from the Master. “From myself” mode -  Deal multiplier mode (useful if you trade via Signals). What can be copied Buy / Sell trades All symbols or onl
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Mohamed Hassan
5 (4)
专家
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  EA BLACK LION  is an expert advisor that is the true definition of a scalper where it's able to spot real divergence movements in the forex market. It is highly sophisticated because it can spot potential reversal or continuation patterns. The real-time divergence patterns are visually shown to you on your MT4 chart. (This is game changing because you actually see the strategy in front of you)  It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfull
Binary panel for MT4
Igor Peredreev
实用工具
Binary panel for MT4. My development - a dashboard for binary options in MT4 (for example, the broker Grant Capital) has functions such as buy and sell (up and down), expiration time settings as on binary platforms (analogous) from 1 minute and up, increments of, for example, 5 minutes and up. It has lot settings from $1 and up. It has a balance level on the panel.
GoldenTrend
Aliaksandr Sych
专家
GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk. Why GoldenTrend? Монитор Ultra-Fast Trades : Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads. Adaptive Strategy : Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts tradi
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4.43 (197)
实用工具
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4.84 (95)
实用工具
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
实用工具
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5 (1)
实用工具
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5 (25)
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Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
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4.43 (7)
实用工具
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News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
实用工具
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
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Runwise Limited
5 (4)
实用工具
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PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
实用工具
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Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
实用工具
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NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
实用工具
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Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
实用工具
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EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
实用工具
达到目标利润时自动锁定利润 EquityTargetCloser   — 是一款 MetaTrader 5 实用工具型专家顾问，当   净值（Equity）超过当前余额达到指定的利润金额时 ，它会自动平掉所有市价单并删除挂单。平仓后目标自动提高：新门槛 = 新余额 + 指定利润。该 EA 不负责开仓，仅管理现有头寸，帮助可靠地锁定利润并保护积累的资金。 MT5-version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/169839 工作原理 该专家顾问持续将   净值（Equity）   与动态目标进行比较： 目标 =   当前余额（Balance） + plusMoney   （美元）。 当净值大于或等于该金额时，触发保护机制： 平掉   所有市价单   （任何品种）。 如果参数   Delete pending orders = true ，则删除   所有挂单 。 平仓后余额更新，目标重新计算：   新余额 + plusMoney 。这样，EA 在每个成功周期后逐步提高利润锁定门槛。 重要提示 ：触发条件取决于   累计浮动利润 ，而不是
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
实用工具
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
实用工具
MetaTrader 4 用 Averager —— 专业的持仓均价管理与交易篮子恢复系统 这是一款为回撤中的持仓而打造的专业 Expert Advisor，核心任务不是寻找入场点，而是通过均价管理、追加开仓和整组仓位控制，帮助交易者更从容地处理亏损仓位与价格回撤。 Averager 并不是一个独立的自动交易系统，它不会像完整策略那样自动寻找市场信号并主动交易。它的价值在于：当你已经有持仓之后，它可以按照你的设定，对整组交易进行更聪明、更系统化的管理。 如果你希望在 MetaTrader 4 中获得一套更成熟的交易恢复逻辑，让仓位管理不再只是简单补单，而是围绕平均价格、统一止盈和整组追踪进行完整控制，那么这款产品正是为此而设计。 MT5版本 | 详细描述 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试和优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么选择 Averager 针对回撤仓位进行均价管理 支持 顺势追加开仓 与 逆势均价开仓 整组仓位统一追踪止损 自动重算平均价格与整组共同退出点 支持灵活控制距离、手数增长和最大仓位数量 非常适合配合
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — MetaTrader 4 高级交易面板和图表工作区 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的专业交易面板和交易管理工作区。它帮助交易者通过一个基于图表的界面，更快速地开仓、管理、保护、平仓和分析交易。 该产品专为需要的不只是简单按钮集合的活跃手动交易者而创建。PRO SE 将一键执行、挂单、持仓控制、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损逻辑、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、市场信息、策略测试器流程和面向 VPS 的准备整合到一个结构化工作区中。 MT5 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 相对于普通手动交易的优势 一个工作区替代多个窗口 — 交易执行、持仓控制、风险信息和管理工具都保留在图表上。 更快处理交易
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
实用工具
一键交易的交易面板。处理头寸和订单！通过图表或键盘进行交易 交易小组进行人工交易。您可以从图表（图表窗口）或键盘进行交易。打开和关闭，反向和锁定。处理职位和订单！ МetaТrader4中主要订单的交易控制面板：买入，卖出，买入，买入，卖出，卖出限制，收盘，删除，修改，追踪止损，止损，止损。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用   VirtualTradePad PRO SE   升级您的交易流程 — 适用于   MetaTrader 5   和   MetaTrader 4   的新一代专业交易面板。 MT5版本 详细描述 +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装    如何获取日志文件    如何测试和优化    Expforex 的所有产品 从符号窗口交易并从键盘交易！ 您正在为MetaTrader 4终端提供一个独特的插件 - 虚拟控制面板VirtualTradePad。 Description on English 注意！如果您想学习如何交易 策略测试器  ，请查看我们的免费 TesterPad 实用程序 VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
实用工具
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT4： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 转 MT4 简化您的交易流程，这款先进的实用程序旨在将交易信号直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天复制到您的 MetaTrader 4 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案确保信号执行的无缝衔接，拥有无与伦比的精度和丰富的自定义选项，从而节省您的时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 使用用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松获取和管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含自定义例外词（例如“报告”、“摘要”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 当信号指定点而不是价格时自动计算入场点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式定制订单规模：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 配置滑点、挂单到期和重试设置以实现完美执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或匹配自定义
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
实用工具
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
实用工具
MT4 至 Telegram 信号提供者 是一款易用、可完全自定义的工具，它使发送信号到 Telegram 成为可能，将您的账户变成信号提供者。 消息的格式 可以完全自定义！ 但是，为了简便使用，您也可以选择一个预设模板，并能够启用或禁用消息的特定部分。 [ 演示 ]  [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 可通过 用户指南 获取逐步说明。 无需了解 Telegram API；开发者提供所需的一切。 主要特性 自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情的能力 您可以创建分层订阅模型，例如铜牌、银牌、金牌。金牌订阅可获得所有信号等。 按订单号、符号或备注过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表的屏幕截图 在发送的屏幕截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外验证 推迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情的全透明度： 新的市场订单 *附带屏幕截图 订单修改（止损、获利点） 已关闭订单 *附带屏幕截图 部分关闭订单 ** 新的挂起订单 修改的挂起订单（进场价格） 挂起订单激活（
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
实用工具
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 4。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT4 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT5 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
实用工具
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
实用工具
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
SmartFastTrade AI
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
实用工具
Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
实用工具
风险回报率管理器是一款可视化订单管理工具和头寸规模计算器，旨在支持严谨的交易和专业的风险管理。它允许交易者直接在图表上直观地设置入场、止损和止盈水平，并在下单前自动计算交易手数和风险回报率。该工具有助于标准化交易准备，并确保每个仓位都以预先设定且可控的风险水平开仓。 该工具适用于多种交易工具，包括货币对、指数、金属、大宗商品和加密货币。它既适合手动交易者，也适合注重策略、对每个仓位都应用风险管理规则的交易者。通过减少计算时间并避免手动错误，该工具可帮助交易者在执行过程中保持一致性和清晰度。 风险回报率经理   安装和输入指南 如果您想获取有关 EA 的通知，请添加 URL (       http://www.betasoft.dev   ) MT4/MT5 终端（见截图）。 MT4版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110797 MT5版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110798 主要特点 可视化交易规划：该工具在图表上显示入场点、止损点和止盈点。这种可视化方法可帮助交易者在执行前查看
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Black Thunder EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
专家
BLACK THUNDER is a fully automated Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 5. It applies a breakout scalping method on XAUUSD, placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders when its entry conditions are met. The Expert Advisor does not use grid, martingale, averaging or recovery techniques. Every position is opened with a Stop Loss, and a trailing stop adjusts the stop level as price moves in the position's favor. The price increases by $50 for every 50 purchases One EA. Six trading personalities. Built
Prop Firm Trade Manager MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
实用工具
Prop Firm Trade Manager MT5  Managing risk and staying compliant with strict evaluation rules requires absolute precision. The Prop Firm Trade Manager MT5 is a professional trading panel MT5 designed to streamline your manual execution, automate complex calculations, and protect your funding account from rule violations. Featuring mt5 advanced dashboards, this tool displays real-time data directly on your main chart. It functions as an all-in-one trade manager for mt5, combining a position siz
Phoenix Trade Manager MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
实用工具
Phoenix Trade Manager MT5  User Guide and Demo version download: CLICK HERE Installation Guide: CLICK HERE Phoenix Trade Manager is a manual trading assistant for MetaTrader 5. It is an on-chart trade panel that puts order entry, position management, risk control and account protection into one window, so you can manage trades directly from the chart without opening separate dialogs. It is designed for one-click trading, scalping and day trading on any symbol and timeframe. This is a trade m
Multi Strategy Scanner
Mohamed Samsudeen
指标
Multi-Strategy Scanner is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5. It monitors multiple technical analysis methods and displays signal indications based on user-defined configurations. This product does not execute trades or manage positions. Included Analysis MethodsThe indicator evaluates the following methods: Trend Pullback Liquidity Sweep Breakout and Retest Asian Range Breakout VWAP Reversal Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Bollinger Band Squeeze Fibonacci Pullback Supply and Demand Volatility
Hyper Flow MT5 Indicator
Mohamed Samsudeen
指标
Professional Trading Tools for Every Trader: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/royalcrescent777/seller Hyper Flow is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator that maps institutional price action onto your chart and keeps every feature under your control through a built-in panel. It suits discretionary analysis on any symbol and timeframe, including Forex, gold and metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies. The tool reads market structure in real time across two layers. Internal shifts and broader swin
FREE
XAU Alpha EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
专家
XAU Alpha EA MT5 (M5 timeframe)  XAU Alpha is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. The system operates entirely based on predefined algorithmic rules and automatically manages trade execution when programmed conditions are met. This Expert Advisor is intended for traders who prefer a structured, rule-based grid trading approach rather than discretionary decision-making. Suggested Trading Environment Instrument XAUUSD Timeframe M5 Rec
Personality Type Indicator MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
指标
Personality Type Indicator MT5 — Non-Repainting Entry & Exit Signals Personality Type Indicator MT5 is a non-repainting buy/sell signal indicator for MetaTrader 5 with clear entry and exit rules, built on an adaptive personality type concept. Instead of one-size-fits-all settings, it adapts the trading engine configuration to different trading styles. Why is this indicator different? A scalper and a swing trader utilize different approaches — so why should they use identical settings? Persona
FREE
Apt Indicator MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
指标
APT – Advance Pivot Trader Indicator for MetaTrader 5 APT – Advance Pivot Trader is a technical indicator developed for MetaTrader 5. The indicator is based entirely on mathematical and algorithmic calculations and is designed to analyze market structure using pivot-based logic. Professional Trading Tools for Every Trader: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/royalcrescent777/seller Join our Community & Signal channels: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/xauusd-signal Timeframe and Risk Guidance The in
FREE
Quantum Force
Mohamed Samsudeen
5 (1)
专家
Quantum Force EA Disciplined Automated Gold Trading System (No Martingale / No Grid Trading) Short Description Designed Around a 1:3 Risk-reward Structure on MQL5 MetaTrader 5 A disciplined and fully automated trading system for XAUUSD (Gold). Quantum Force EA combines adaptive logic gold scalping, volatility filters, trend following and capital protection techniques to rule-based trade execution without using martingale or grid strategies. Fully customize Full Description Quantum Force EA is an
Wolftrix EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
专家
Wolftrix EA MT5!   Usage Recommendations: Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M15 with H1 (Default Suggestion) Minimum Balance: $500 for 0.01 lot size Account Type: Any MT5 account supporting Gold trading Broker Conditions: Low spread and stable execution recommended Wolftrix EA MT5! Is an advanced XAUUSD Trading Robot designed for traders who prefer precision-based entries with controlled frequency.  It operates exclusively on Gold EA (XAUUSD) and focuses on executing trades only when strong
Apt EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
专家
APT – Advance Pivot Trader EA for MT5 (MQL5) APT is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 using pivot-based mathematical calculations and algorithmic trading logic for XAUUSD. The EA analyzes price movement to identify possible market reversal areas for buy and sell trades. Buy positions are opened near potential lower reversal zones, while sell positions are opened near potential upper reversal zones based on pivot price behavior. Depending on market conditions and timeframe selection,
Trend Reversal Bot
Mohamed Samsudeen
专家
Trend & Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD This Expert Advisor (EA) is a rule-based trading system specifically developed for XAUUSD. It focuses on identifying potential trend reversals and swing trading opportunities using technical price action and volatility filters. The EA operates on a per-trade logic, where every position is opened and closed based on predefined technical conditions. It does not utilize such as grid, martingale, or lot multiplication. Each trade is independent and carries its ow
Aurum Grid Pro MT5 EA
Mohamed Samsudeen
专家
Aurum Grid Pro MT5 Aurum Grid Pro is a complete pre-defined and professional trading system for XAUUSD (Gold) that utilizes a structured reversal-based grid logic. Unlike high-frequency systems, this Expert Advisor (EA) focuses on trade quality, executing positions only when specific market conditions align with its internal reversal filters. The system is engineered for traders who value systematic execution, providing a balanced approach to the gold market through automated position managemen
Smooth Guardian EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
专家
Smooth Guardian EA MT5 – Trend Scalper for XAUUSD Smooth Guardian EA MT5 is a fully automated trend-following scalper designed for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who want structured entries, disciplined execution, and controlled risk management in dynamic market conditions. The EA identifies trend direction and executes pullback-based entries to capture short-term intraday opportunities using a rule-based trading system. It is specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold). Key Features Fully automat
XAU Trade Matrix EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
专家
XAU Trade Matrix EA MT5 XAU Trade Matrix EA MT5 is an automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5, focused on XAUUSD (Gold). It executes trades based on predefined rules, aiming to maintain and remove emotional decision-making from manual trading. This EA is built around a structured and controlled trading approach: Fully automated trade execution Rule-based entry and exit logic Risk Approach Unlike many aggressive systems in the market, this EA follows a structured risk management appr
Market Footprint Indicator MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
指标
Market Footprint Indicator Market Footprint turns plain candles into a clear picture of where volume is happening and who is pushing price. It plots colored volume "bubbles" on every bar and a volume-by-price histogram on the right edge of the chart, so you can see at a glance where activity is concentrated and which side is in control. A small draggable panel with a built-in User Guide is included on the chart. This is an indicator for MetaTrader 5. It works on any symbol and any timeframe. P
Ultra Sync Trade Copier MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
实用工具
Copy trades between MT5 multi accounts and MT4  multi accounts  on the same computer — instantly, reliably, completely offline. Trade once on the Master account and up to 100 Receiver accounts follow in about 5–10 ms speed. No internet bridge, no cloud service, no DLLs, no complicated setup. One EA does everything: attach it to a chart, choose Master or Receiver, and you are done. USER GUIDE How to Install Two or More MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Terminals on One Windows PC? To copy trades between MT5
High Impact News Intelligence Indicator MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
指标
HIGH IMPACT NEWS INTELLIGENCE Is an information panel for MetaTrader 5. It reads the Economic built into your terminal, finds the High Impact events ahead, counts down to each release, shows which instruments that release drives, and - only after the news is out - measures the real direction of every affected instrument from live price action. Launching Price: $299 | Next Price: $399 | Final Price: $1,999 This is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor. It does not open, modify or close positions
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